North Portland neighborhoods request clear paths in homelessness statement

Posted by on May 12th, 2020 at 10:48 am

“We request that the City of Portland clear campsites located in parks, waterways and public paths.”
— from a statement signed by four north Portland neighborhoods

Four north Portland neighborhood associations have issued a joint statement about homelessness. Among their requests is that government agencies work harder to clear campsites located in parks and on public paths.

Throughout the city, vital parts of the transportation network are blocked and/or dominated by peoples’ homes, belongings, and trash. Without enough places to live or social services to help them get off the streets, thousands of Portlanders sleep along streets — often directly adjacent to bike lanes and carfree paths. These paths are often in places where surface streets are unsafe, unconnected, or for some other reason not a safe alternative for bicycle users and walkers. This has led to a sad, complicated and frustrating problem for everyone.

Bicycle users are viscerally aware of this issue. BikePortland has fielded questions and concerns about it for years, ever since people started creating camps along the Springwater Corridor path in 2014. Last year we reported that conditions on the I-205 path had reached an unacceptable level and just this week a reader shared that some of the camps remain. For many people, this means many local paths are no longer an option.

In the joint statement posted yesterday, the neighborhoods of Bridgeton, Arbor Lodge, Overlook and University Park say Covid-19 has made a bad problem worse and that it’s time to respond.

A reader sent us this email on Monday.

“It is imperative we find common ground that unites the needs of those suffering from homelessness and the communities who see their neighborhoods descend into lawlessness and blight,” stated Bridgeton Neighborhood Association Chair Tom Hickey in an email that included the joint statement. “For too long, many in the housed communities in Portland have treated the unhoused as an invasion that must be pushed away in order to preserve the quality of life that they have created in their communities,” Hickey continued. “For too long, the city has responded to the crisis by allowing the degradation of public health and rule of law in the unfettered chaos of unsupported, unmanaged curbside camping.”

The neighborhoods are calling for a “third way,” a compromise that leads to construction of new shelters and organized villages while, “the unhoused must concede to community standards of social behavior.”

The statement includes a list of short-term and long-term solutions like: more housing in motels and hotels, the creation of more safe and sanctioned camping locations, more washing stations, regular garbage pick-up, access to public transportation, more social services, and so on.

When we covered this issue in relation to path conditions last year we shared a response from PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. She made it clear that it’s “unacceptable to sweep people when we don’t have viable alternatives to offer them.” Eudaly acknowledged the lack of available housing. “There is literally nowhere for them to go — this is a local, regional, state, and national crisis.”

Eudaly also offered said she understands the frustration of bicycle users who often come face-to-face with, “dangerous infringement on our designated bike lanes and paths” and she urged compassion. “People experiencing homelessness are our neighbors and community members. They are suffering. And our entire society is failing them. I hope more people can keep these harsh realities in mind when they encounter scenes like these.”

More than a year later, the problem is even more severe. In north Portland specifically, there is a large group of people living along the Peninsula Crossing Trail (that stretches between Willamette and Columbia). If this joint statement can lead to more compassion and cooperation between neighborhood leaders, campers, and local government, maybe we can make some progress. Stay tuned.

North Portland Joint Statement on Homelessness

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I wonder if the same PBOT commissioner who stated it is “unacceptable to sweep people when we don’t have viable alternatives to offer them” would feel the same way if these people were blocking streets for cars rather than paths for cyclers.

2 hours ago
Cory P
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

Of course I have compassion for these people who’s needs have been ignored by our society for decades. But after years of nearly colliding with burn barrels, half stripped bikes and highly intoxicated people I’m ready for a different approach. Since critical transportation infrastructure is open for camping I would suggest fencing off portions of Powell and other four lane roads to reduce them to two lanes. The fenced off lanes can become homeless camping areas.
The 205 path has become so dangerous most people simply won’t ride on it anymore.

7 hours ago
GG
GG
Guest
GG

You’re right. The 205 path is just a few blocks from my house and I would love to ride on it with my kids. We’ve gone on 2 rides on it in the last couple of weeks and experienced so much trash, needles, broken glass, open fires with thick black smoke, tents right up to the edge and sometimes over the path, it’s just too much. The folks we encountered living along the path were all friendly, even cheering on my son trying to ride up a hill. But I can’t risk him riding into the grass and stepping on a needle or feces.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Yes, it would be easy to give over all this empty space to the homeless. But that’s not the space they want. They don’t want to me in the middle of an unsheltered heat island anymore than we do. They want structure over their head.

It wouldn’t be hard to unlock all the cages blocking all the space under overpasses around town and let people move into there. There’s lots of free sheltered space that we’ve intentionally made unreachable in order to keep the homeless miserable in the hopes that they’ll leave.

It’s been decades and they’re still here, and the overpasses are still locked.

3 hours ago
hi
hi
Guest
hi

Most prosperous country in the world, at the most prosperous point in recorded history and you think we should be moving folks underneath overpasses? Wow times a sigh plus a profanity or eight.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Chloe Eudaly states “And our entire society is failing them”. Wrong Chloe. Many of these people are failing themselves by deciding not to play by the rules of society. And the rest that actually can’t help themselves? Well YOU Chloe and your policies are failing them, not our “entire society”. Most of us pay taxes, follow the rules, and learn to play together nicely.

The upcoming homeless tax probably sounds great to many out there who think we’re sticking it to the rich and big business. In reality you’ll just be fueling the homeless-industrial complex who by the way are also complicit in failing the homeless. The blocked bike paths, endless trash, and human suffering will remain. Guaranteed.

6 hours ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

I suppose it is easy or feels good to stick it to Chloe, but perhaps you have noticed that all cities (whose bureaus are not run by Chloe) have similar problems? not just in the US but around the world. Capitalism promotes inequality, one of the manifestations of which is homelessness.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

If all cities in the world have similar problems but have different economic ideologies, then perhaps the ideology is not the issue.

6 hours ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

Around the world is not the same thing as all cities in the world. Finland, notably, has managed to skirt this problem, and it is far less dire in many parts of the world that don’t copy our vengeful, punitive model of how to deal with the poor, the destitute, the mentally ill. But in countries where capitalism is not only the economic but also the social ideology we see this disaster.

https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2019/jun/03/its-a-miracle-helsinkis-radical-solution-to-homelessness

and this pull quote is for Toby:
“We decided to make the housing unconditional,” says Kaakinen. “To say, look, you don’t need to solve your problems before you get a home. Instead, a home should be the secure foundation that makes it easier to solve your problems.”

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

“all cities (whose bureaus are not run by Chloe) have similar problems? not just in the US but around the world”.

6 hours ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

MotRG, are you interested in a conversation? in learning something? in the possibility that (a) this is not Chloe’s fault, and/or (b) other places have managed to solve this even as (c) the problem is widespread?

or do you want to remain hung up on my incautious use of the word ‘all’?

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

I suppose it is easy or feels good to stick it to Capitalism, but have you noticed that other cities have similar problems?

You can’t lay everything at the feet of Capitalism. Sorry.

4 hours ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

“You can’t lay everything at the feet of Capitalism”

I didn’t lay ‘everything’ at the feet of capitalism, just inequality.

Why don’t you trouble yourself to tell us what you think explains our inability to deal effectively with homelessness, why it has arisen here and elsewhere? instead of always taking potshots at others but never yourself taking a stand, a risk, committing to any position?

1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Other highly capitalistic societies (such as everyone’s favorite example of Sweden) do not have the same problems that we do. The line you draw from capitalism -> inequality -> homelessness is clearly not a sufficient explanation.

1 hour ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

Capitalism is (economic systems are) not a binary thing. some places (US) take the capitalism thing much further, invite it to govern not just how we run our economic affairs but also how the less fortunate are to be dealt with. Other places (Sweden, since you brought it up) don’t rely on such thinking to govern how healthcare, mental illness, poverty, etc. should be dealt with. They have put systems in place that don’t rely on the ability to pay to determine whether folks get services, care.
You know all this but here in the comments you sometimes appear to pretend the world is black and white.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree Toby. The word “society” comes from the Latin word “companionship” and a truly great society would not abandon people like ours does. Trying to pin this on one commissioner isn’t fair. In my opinion, just because I pay taxes, follow the rules and say I’m a nice person doesn’t mean I’m absolved of my responsibility to consider companionship of my fellow neighbors and try to make things better for them. Is your solution just to ask everyone to follow the rules? I don’t think that will help much. I’m skeptical of the homeless measure too but I voted for it. I’m skeptical just because I know how difficult this problem is to address and a lot of people have tried for a long time and it’s still at a crisis level. But I do hope the new funding can create urgency and openness to trying to things.. And… Read more »

6 hours ago
Jonathan
Jonathan
Guest
Jonathan

Unfortunately, almost every one of those poor unfortunates has a devastating life story that makes it almost or completely impossible for them to comply to ‘the rules’. A childhood filled with abuse and violence, a lifetime of chronic illness or mental disability- name your trauma and many of these people have at least one. Some work and follow the rules for decades until an illness or accident halts their work life and then they’re out there, aging very, very quickly. Every time I pass by a camp I say to myself ‘There but for the grace of luck and family connection go I’.

6 hours ago
JR
JR
Guest
JR

“homeless-industrial complex”? You lost me there, particularly since there’s a real thing like the military industrial complex and it has literally nothing to do with this issue. Maybe I’m wrong, but I didn’t think non-profits were getting lucrative 100 billion dollar government contracts on fear-based weapons building that could destroy this world multiple times over.

2 hours ago
buildwithjoe
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

This board joint statement is biased against humans. Here is a google doc that links to the discussion on next door, and the doc includes my request for revisions to the board statement.

The board statement pretends to be kind and see both sides. Imagine if the board called for peace and racial unity but then used racially loaded language. The boards are doing that here.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XtQzRVbSJpCJW2-mNgKJ_3cjKYxxUPU3Pe876XEjBzM/edit?usp=sharing

5 hours ago
JR
JR
Guest
JR

There are some pretty bad acting humans out there. Most of us don’t need to walk very far to come across the refuse piles left by the humans residing in our public spaces or find them sifting through a dumpster only to send more trash out to blow around. Some of us have been advocating for trails, parks, and sidewalks in our region for decades only to find them now occupied and turned over to private use, much of which is illegal and endangering our more well-behaved humans. Support for trails is now colored by concerns by illegal activity that’s been tolerated too long. We literally can’t have anything nice anymore. It’s more than frustrating to see this happen for so long that the most common response now is indifference. I would very much support designated camping areas with maintenance, rules and access to care than the current attitude of… Read more »

2 hours ago
jonno
jonno
Guest
jonno

“Some of us have been advocating for trails, parks, and sidewalks in our region for decades only to find them now occupied and turned over to private use”

You hit the nail on the head. These trails are all-too-rare, critical public assets but when a group takes over a section of it for camping, the public utility is degraded and at some point, which it feels like we’ve reached, it’s no longer public space at all. It’s privately occupied. Where else would that fly? City Hall plaza? Mt Tabor park? Pioneer Square? Literally any public street used by car drivers? I don’t think so. But it feels like we’ve stopped thinking of the paths the same way. Why?

15 minutes ago
Bikeninja
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

We have to face up to our reality. Our countries response to the pandemic pulls back the curtains and reveals what is behind. We are now really a 2nd or third world country by many statistical measures. So lets quit fooling ourselves and set up some favelas like they have in other countries in our situation. A shanty town with water and a bit of electricity is an improvement over living under a tarp on the sidewalk. These tiny “villages” are not going to cut it. Lets designate a place that can be scaled up large enough to handle the problem, perhaps Tigard or Lake Oswego would fit the bill.

5 hours ago
J_R
J_R
Guest
J_R

If the camps were only *near* the paths it would be an improvement. Fact is, they are occupy half the paths’ width in key locations including the underpasses of the I-205 path. Add to that the debris on the paths and the erratic, unpredictable movements of some people and you’ve got a scary situation that causes cyclists and walkers from using the facilities in the manner for which they were intended. If I owned a home near one of these major campsites, I’d probably move regardless of how much financial hit I took.

5 hours ago
jonno
jonno
Guest
jonno

Count me among those who avoid the 205 path these days. Last ride was pre-Covid and it was so bad I detoured to streets wherever I could and decided to take a different route home. It feels like we’ve ceded the path as a viable route which is infuriating when the streets are getting more dangerous as well. At the very least can we agree to draw a line at encroaching on thoroughfare? I don’t see the wisdom in the hardliners blocking relocation off the paths. In some places there’s literally no other viable route.

I do most of my riding south and southwest of the city these days. Really cuts down on the need to consider biohazard tent cities when route planning.

2 hours ago
kate
kate
Guest
kate

biked the peninsula crossing trail on thursday to see the goats; rode much of springwater and 205 paths last Friday. saw lots of camps and felt plenty safe – smile and nod. sweeps kill!!!

2 hours ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

This down voting thing is so weird.
Before I upvoted her comment kate’s comment had a 7:1 ratio of downvotes to upvotes.
Really?
This crowd gives compassion, someone’s cheerful experience that doesn’t also give the homeless a kick in the groin a fusillade of downvotes? What does that say about us? What do those of you giving her the thumbs down hope to achieve? That she slinks away? Shuts up?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes really. Perhaps there’s a lot more frustration and anger about this issue than you realized?

Thing is, there might not be as much of an “us” as you think! And in some ways that can be a good thing. This isn’t an echo chamber and this site is read by people with a wide variety of views… many of whom never comment but read daily.

I think illuminating this difference of opinion is important. I don’t agree that downvoting someone means you think or want anything bad personally about the person… It’s simply a way of saying “Nope. I don’t agree with you”. Or simply “I don’t like what you said.”

I see this a lot in the bike scene. Lots of folks assume all have similar views/values and react negatively or with surprise when they realize it’s a big and ugly world out there full of lots of disagreement.

30 minutes ago
9watts
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

I think i really should trouble myself to write that ‘what is a conversation for?’ article. I am the very last person to hope, expect, wish for, or accept an echo chamber. I don’t see the inverse of a fusillade of downvotes as an echo chamber. I see both as unfortunate.an unproductive, a rejection of conversation. What I would hope for is a lively exchange of views that takes us all places we didn’t start from, generates insights that none of us necessarily had before the exchange of ideas, perspectives, experiences. Where folks with (iconoclastic) opinions stick around and defend them or try to, and the better argument carries the day. Toby Keith likes to kick Chloe and the homeless; I want accountability from PBOT and ODOT; Middle of the Road Guy lobs grenades at almost everyone who sticks his or her neck out but is unwilling to do that… Read more »

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
