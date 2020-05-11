Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: Cycling the Strip, equity and open streets, body image, and more

Posted by on May 11th, 2020 at 9:11 am

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days…

Biking boost: As part of a multi-billion dollar coronavirus stimulus plan, the U.K. government will set-aside $300 million specifically to “Immediately fast-track statutory guidance to cater for significantly increased cycling and walking.”

Bike share future: PBOT’s contract talks for Biketown 2.0 just got more fraught as Uber has sold off its micromobility business (which included Jump bike share) to Lime. The move has left Seattle without any bike share at all.

The scourge of big trucks and SUVs: Happy to see Outside devote so much space to, “The Inconvenient Truth About Your Adventuremobile” and what we need to do about scary, super-sized vehicles.

More space, more speed: A dramatic drop in drivers has led to a commensurate rise in deaths according to data from Massachusetts.

Race and open streets in Chicago: A good summary of the open streets debate in Chicago, where advocates have clashed over how racial and economic disparities should influence any proposed changes.

Change in tone: Chicago’s main bike/walk advocacy group initially opposed Covid-19 related street changes due to equity concerns; but now they feel the time is right to move forward.

Rail > air: The French government says if Air France wants big virus bailout, they can’t fly on routes covered by existing rail network.

Eating disorders in the peloton: A former professional cyclist says the dysfunctional environment around some cycling teams — especially among women athletes — and a host of other influences led her down the road to bulimia and serious body image issues.

Re-wilding the Strip: Even the famous Las Vegas Strip has become an organic ciclovia due to casino/hotel closures and Americans’ love of riding bikes.

Covid mobility choices: Portland-based researchers are part of a national effort to analyze and understand how urbanites’ micromobility and transit use has changed due to the pandemic.

Transit exodus: Japanese commuters are opting for bikes instead of crowded trains — another sign that Portland better prepare for a big move away from transit in the weeks and months to come.

Streets are for eating: When the Mayor of Kansas City is talking about using main streets for restaurant customers and creating “pedestrian plazas,” you know we’re having a moment. (Note: Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says she’s considering this idea as well).

Quarantine fatigue: The Great Re-opening is upon us. This piece in The Atlantic from an epidemiologist offers good perspective and insights about how to move forward without shaming others.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

Adventuremobile article: “Americans love light trucks because they want the most vehicle for the dollar”

That is pretty funny, given that those vehicles offer the highest profit margins for the companies that produce and sell them.

Vote Up11-8Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

What exactly is a “light truck” nowadays? Even what passes for a small truck seems like a massive beast to me.

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

For purposes of CAFE almost everything…;-).

Vote Up5-6Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It’s insane. When you look at the total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle, it’s tens of thousands more. That occasional trip to the dump or hauling a load of gravel is costing these people thousands every year. Unless you are using once every few weeks as a truck, it’s cheaper to rent.

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

You should have seen the hopped up pavement princess I saw yesterday at a Plaid Pantry while I was on my ride yesterday west of town. It looked like a Tonka truck…and was way too clean and shiny to be a work vehicle. I was joking with my friend that the bed would be spotless, but it was nearly too high to even see into.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

I’ve been taking a look at all the buses that I pass or pass me when I ride these days. They have had very few riders. I don’t think I’ve seen more than 3 riders on a bus and 1 the norm but I ride around mostly the west hills which are not super busy in any environment. I think mass transit is going to take a decade to recover from this mess. On many of the routes I think you could run a minivan instead of a giant diesel exhaust spewing bus.

Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

A minivan? Sounds a lot more crowded than a mostly empty Trimet bus to me. I think you are missing the social distance part.
Three bikes would solve the dilemma of needless fuel consumption much more effectively than one minivan.

Vote Up8-15Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

Sure, but how long would it take to pull someone on a bicycle from the West side to a job downtown?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

How would strangers socially distance in a minivan?

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

That was my point. Let’s see how many downvotes you get 😉

Vote Up0-8Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I always downvote myself.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

The same kind of thinking ( me, me ,me) that makes people think it is alright to drive big dangerous SUV’s and pickups will probably doom us to being the worst in the world in taming the corona virus. Many people in the U.S. have no sense of communal responsibility both when it comes to their dangerous driving choices and how they behave with regards to spreading an infectious disease. A certain kind of individualistic frontier thinking has always been used to justify this when it comes to what we drive, but now that we face a much more serious predicament it may doom us to wave after wave of infections while more community minded places will be able to return to something like normal.

Vote Up19-8Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

If we use the phrase “women athletes,” then would we say “men athletes” or “men and women athletes?” If the author wouldn’t say something like that, then shouldn’t it be “female athletes?” Female athletes definitely sounds much better.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Tom Hardy
Guest
Tom Hardy

Look Better also!

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The heading: “Transit exodus: Japanese commuters are opting for bikes instead of crowded trains — another sign that Portland better prepare for a big move away from transit in the weeks and months to come.” is rather misleading. Your PUBLIC transit, like the roads you use, are a commodity you pay for whether you use them or not. Bus fares nor road tolling hardly pay for the cost of each trip; the cost difference is made up for through taxes of various sorts, federal, state, and local. But there’s also PRIVATE transit, such as taxis, car share, scooters, bicycling, walking, SOV driving, etc. which will continue to be used to varying degrees which you also subsidize heavily if indirectly.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Just so I understand your comment correctly, are you saying that bicycling (to pick the most relevant item from your list) is subsidized through federal, state, and local taxes? Presumably you are referring to the gas tax and other fees assessed on motor vehicles that pay for maintenance and upkeep of our public streets that do not accrue to people enjoying those streets for bicycling?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The streets you ride on you paid for with your various motor vehicle taxes, as well as a portion of the shipping fees you paid with FedEx, Ups, etc. The frame was most likely made in China as were your parts, shipped to the USA by sea or air, processed in US ports you helped subsidize, inspected by custom officials you paid for, tariffs collected, items sent to the distributor then the bike shop (or online retailer). At several points, your taxes (and mine) subsidized your bike use and purchase. People who walk also use the street (in SW and East Portland) or the sidewalk, some of which was paid for by the city.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

My point is twofold:
First, if the old traffic patterns are re-established, then Portland’s already congested pre-covid traffic will get dramatically worse by the huge drop in bus and light rail ridership, even if many people opt for riding their bikes instead of driving their cars using obscenely cheap gasoline (very unlikely). Unlike Japan, Portland has merely OK transit but excellent roadways for car driving and lots of cheap car parking.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

And property taxes.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

But secondly, if our old traffic patterns are permanently disrupted and more people are working from home or totally unemployed, then there’s no reason for anyone to go downtown, as PSU is already online, stores are closed and businesses bankrupt, and even government will have to lay off personnel. Effectively downtown Portland becomes just another boarded-up suburb, with empty light rail trains. But TriMet can redirect the buses to where people want to go.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

So we are caught in a social bind. Either we go back to being socially active to resuscitate that certain Portland vibe (and SF, Seattle, NYC, etc) and accept that people will get sick and more likely die as we hang around each other and use public transit. Or we continue to social distance and encourage sprawl and low density suburban development, which will accelerate climate change and the loss of useful land for farming and recreation. Why live in Portland if it looks and feels just like Peoria, Macon or Omaha, but at 4 times the rent?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Except if what you saying is true and the new normal is to live somewhere less crowded, and far from virus spreading venues then Portland will not be 4 times the rent. In fact it may be trendier and more expensive to live in the suburbs of Omaha than Portland. In the late 1950’s Detroit was the richest per capita city in the U.S. and 20 years later it had more or less economically collapsed. So maybe old Portland will come back in a few years.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Come back in a decade or two and ask us!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

Seems like a little population control might help out with the Climate Change worries.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Yeah, but this the wrong disease – it seems to be killing the over-65s in retirement homes and out-of-season world travelers rather than the drivers of huge SUVs. But grounding all the airliners is a step in the right direction.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

The “Inconvenient Truth” article is well-reasoned and important, but I do want to call out one phrase that I find disagreeable: “Modern truck and full-size SUVs favor blocky, muscular styling at the front end…”

The word “muscular” is wrongly complimentary. With no body-shaming intended, isn’t an oversized front midsection more akin to obesity than to muscularity?

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Morbidly circumferentially-challenged is I think the PC phrase you are looking for…

And I do know many women who in fact prefer to own such vehicles because they feel safer in them, even as statistics say otherwise about their actual safety records.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

I think modern trucks look more and more like Transformers.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

“Muscular” in the design world is often shorthand for sharp edges, often combined with bold shapes.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Since you don’t like truck bodies being described as “muscular”, what are your thoughts on brakes being described as “ABS”?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John D.
Guest
John D.

THPRD is starting to study a bike/ped bridge over HWY 26 near Cedar Mill.
This would be a fantastic link over the highway that’s sorely lacking safe crossings.
http://www.thprd.org/connect/news/thprd-exploring-options-to-connect-the-westside-trail-over-highway-26-

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
