The Monday Roundup: Cycling the Strip, equity and open streets, body image, and more

Here are the most noteworthy items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days…

Biking boost: As part of a multi-billion dollar coronavirus stimulus plan, the U.K. government will set-aside $300 million specifically to “Immediately fast-track statutory guidance to cater for significantly increased cycling and walking.”

Bike share future: PBOT’s contract talks for Biketown 2.0 just got more fraught as Uber has sold off its micromobility business (which included Jump bike share) to Lime. The move has left Seattle without any bike share at all.

The scourge of big trucks and SUVs: Happy to see Outside devote so much space to, “The Inconvenient Truth About Your Adventuremobile” and what we need to do about scary, super-sized vehicles.

More space, more speed: A dramatic drop in drivers has led to a commensurate rise in deaths according to data from Massachusetts.

Race and open streets in Chicago: A good summary of the open streets debate in Chicago, where advocates have clashed over how racial and economic disparities should influence any proposed changes.

Change in tone: Chicago’s main bike/walk advocacy group initially opposed Covid-19 related street changes due to equity concerns; but now they feel the time is right to move forward.

Rail > air: The French government says if Air France wants big virus bailout, they can’t fly on routes covered by existing rail network.

Eating disorders in the peloton: A former professional cyclist says the dysfunctional environment around some cycling teams — especially among women athletes — and a host of other influences led her down the road to bulimia and serious body image issues.

Re-wilding the Strip: Even the famous Las Vegas Strip has become an organic ciclovia due to casino/hotel closures and Americans’ love of riding bikes.

Covid mobility choices: Portland-based researchers are part of a national effort to analyze and understand how urbanites’ micromobility and transit use has changed due to the pandemic.

Transit exodus: Japanese commuters are opting for bikes instead of crowded trains — another sign that Portland better prepare for a big move away from transit in the weeks and months to come.

Streets are for eating: When the Mayor of Kansas City is talking about using main streets for restaurant customers and creating “pedestrian plazas,” you know we’re having a moment. (Note: Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says she’s considering this idea as well).

Quarantine fatigue: The Great Re-opening is upon us. This piece in The Atlantic from an epidemiologist offers good perspective and insights about how to move forward without shaming others.

