New renderings and open house for carfree bridge over Columbia Blvd in St. Johns

Posted by on May 11th, 2020 at 11:24 am

Drawing from Parks bureau shows gradually-sloping ramp from Chimney Park up-and-over Columbia Blvd.

Map from PP&R shows location of future carfree bridge with Kelley Point Park at the top, St. Johns Bridge in lower left.

The Portland Parks and Recreation bureau has a new survey and online open house for their Bridge Over Columbia Blvd project.

This project will construct a new path and bridge that will connect Pier/Chimney Park in St. Johns with Metro’s St. Johns Prairie trails. This is a key piece of the North Portland Greenway that will also close a gap in the popular 40-Mile Loop Kelley Point Park route. Once the bridge and adjacent paths are complete, we’ll be one step closer to 100% carfree access between north Portland neighborhoods (Piedmont, Arbor Lodge, Kenton, St. Johns) and Smith & Bybee Lakes

Planning on the bridge began in earnest last fall and today PP&R has opened up a public comment period. There’s a new online open house presentation (PDF) to peruse and a survey to collect your data and feedback (online open house closes May 31).

As you can see in the renderings, the bridge should be very bikeable. It will not have stairs or an elevator and will instead have an ADA-accessible ramp that Parks says will allow, “for the widest possible range of user experiences”. The path itself will be 12-feet wide with one-foot gravel shoulders. In addition to the crossing, the project will include new sections of path on either end.

Here are a few more slides from the open house:

The project is being led by PP&R with funding from system development charges, Metro and the Oregon Department of Transportaiton. Construction is likely to begin in 2022.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Infrastructure
, , , ,

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

When looking at the cross-section showing 4 people packed into a tiny area, adjacent to a huge swath of paved area, I had exactly the same thought as your caption. I think it might be a lot nicer if that area were planted with big native trees rather than paved with asphalt. You know, heat island, habitat, climate change, and all that.

12 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I was initially super-excited for this project and the St Johns Prairie to come to fruition but now I can’t help to think of what shit holes the Peninsula Crossing trail and Springwater Corridor have become.

11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you Steve. In fact, I’ve been hearing this from many many many people lately. The issue deserves more scrutiny… but you recall how fraught the topic was even when we were not in a pandemic. I’ve been thinking about it a lot and just haven’t found the right and sensitive way to breach the topic without hurting anyone. Haven’t given up, just still thinking on it.

11 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Yep, I hear you, the houselessness crisis is an ongoing issue, I just wish, at the very least, the encampments would be provided garbage service.

8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I’ve lived in places where I had to haul my own trash to the dump (or, in this case, dumpster). I don’t feel like that’s a huge ask.

7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Once the bridge and adjacent paths are complete, we’ll be one step closer to 100% carfree access between north Portland neighborhoods (Piedmont, Arbor Lodge, Kenton, St. Johns) and Smith & Bybee Lakes.

Remind me again why there’s a parking lot?

11 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

Park and Ride or Park and Run.

10 hours ago
Jesse Reade
Guest
Jesse Reade

At this spot? For me, and many others, they drive there to go to the off-leash area..

6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Given Covid-19 and the likelihood that we’ll still not have an effective vaccine for another 5 years and the resulting social distancing we’ll continue to follow long after this bridge is completed, why are there no connecting ramps from the Columbia buffered bike lanes to the bridge on both sides? Why the grade separation?

11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

5 years?

10 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Apparently the record for first identifying a terrible new virus and developing an effective vaccine for it was 5 years. There are numerous major viruses that still do not have effective vaccines, including the common cold.

9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The common cold is caused by a corona virus.

9 hours ago
Jeff Smith
Guest
Jeff Smith

There are buffered bike lanes on Columbia Blvd? To the west at the intersection with Burgard, yes, but not here.

7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You are correct, I’m conjecturing. I’m assuming that within 3 months there will be a pop-up bike lane on Columbia and it will eventually become permanent, given the local government’s understanding of Covid-19, which is not the same as science or even practical logic.

3 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

Take a look at the bad planning of the West Burnside bridge for the Wildwood Trail. It has no stairs to connect the path to and from Burnside. It was a bad move.

5 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Am I correct in thinking that this new bridge will carry bikes and peds over Columbia Blvd (a very good thing) and then dump them by an at-grade crossing of the UPRR tracks? (the “private” crossing in the image). I can remember waiting for 10-15 minutes for a train to move at this location and then giving up (I did think for a nanosecond about trying to scoot underneath the stopped train).

Will this bridge cross both Columbia Blvd *and* the RR tracks?

7 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Yes. It would be a little bit unfortunate if we’re willing to spend $25.8 million to ensure that trucks don’t have to cross that railway line at-grade, but not willing to spend a smaller amount to so that the trail stays elevated until after the railroad tracks.

7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If the bridge had to be 25+ feet high where it crossed the UPRR tracks, would it have enough room to land?

7 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The large triangular parcel east of the railroad tracks is owned by the City of Portland, and looks like it has plenty of room to bring an elevated path back down to grade.

5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Don’t get you hopes up too high. The railroad probably has a legal 100 foot easement on either side of the tracks (which has obviously been violated my many land owners in the area, including by the city). No city or state has an easy time negotiating with railroads; railroads have eminent domain over cities and states, not the usual other way around. On the other hand, railroads really hate trespassers, so they might be willing to accept a bike bridge to keep people from trying to access their land and tracks if there was also a 25-foot high fence with the bridge paid for by the city running the length of the city property.

3 hours ago
