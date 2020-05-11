Support BikePortland

‘Mask or Stay Home’ graffiti on Marine Drive bike path

Posted by on May 11th, 2020 at 4:36 pm

(Graffiti on Marine Drive bike path. Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

BikePortland Forum users shared their masks in a recent post.

At this stage of the coronavirus pandemic everyone has an opinion about cycling outside and the relative risk of catching Covid-19. We have government leaders telling us one thing, scientists saying another thing, journalists who interpret science saying something else, pundits doing what they do, and then of course we have all our friends and acquaintances pontificating about the topic on social media feeds.

I’m curious where folks are on this issue because I still see a big split in behaviors when I’m out on the streets. I also have a hunch the masks-while-cycling issue is the new helmet debate and we’ll just have to agree to disagree and muddle along.

Then there’s the graffiti I just saw while biking on the Marine Drive path north of NE 33rd Avenue. Over the weekend someone spray-painted about a dozen messages along several miles of the path: “Runners & Bikers Mask!”, “Six Feet Not Enuf!”, “Mask YOU”, and “Mask or Stay Home”, they wrote.

I feel like there was major resistance to mask-wearing for many bicycle riders since Day One of this thing. Now with restrictions easing I can just sense everyone letting their guards down (driving traffic is way up for starters).

So… are you wearing one when you ride? What’s your personal practice?

I know bicycle users aren’t a monolithic demographic and that — just like every other type of road users — their bicycles don’t define how they think, what their lived experience is, and so on. So I’m not surprised there’s a wide range of views about this.

Personally, I’m on the wear-a-mask end of the spectrum; but I also use my head and use personal discretion about the when/where/how. For instance I wear a different type of mask if I’m biking for work or errands than if I’m suited up in my spandex on a fast-paced training ride. For the latter I’ll use a lightweight face-covering while I’m in town, but pull it down around my neck when I’m out on wide-open roads.

I’m curious what your thinking is on this. If you leave a comment, consider how it might influence others who are genuinely confused and looking for advice on the topic.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

I always publicize my virtue signalling by defacing public property.

Vote Up29-5Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

The concerned citizen who left this vandalism should just stay home. They are the one being irresponsible by exposing themselves and loved ones to whatever they think is lurking out there.

I could placate them by wearing ill-fitting, ineffective masks and bandanas, but I won’t.

Happy riding!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Lucy W
Guest
Lucy W

Honestly…I forget my mask at home more than I’d like but I try to wear it as much as I can while biking and walking! I’d say that ends up being ~60% of the time and I feel awful without it but try not to beat myself up too much.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

I think it depends. On a lower volume of users trails or roads, no mask required. Same is true of mountain biking. On higher volume of users trails or roads, a mask might be a good idea. If just for the reason of being a good example.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Carter Kennedy
Guest
Carter Kennedy

Judging by the volume of bikers, runners, and walkers I saw on that path yesterday, I would wear a mask there at that time. Usually I ride on streets and I don’t come close to people and I don’t wear a mask.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

My actions thus far have been pretty dictated by the scientific guidance I’ve read. Wear a mask indoors where you cannot be 6 feet from someone. In this case, I think anytime indoors makes sense right now. I think that it also makes good sense that if you are coming within 6 feet outside, say picking up a to-go order, then wear that mask and probably gloves. Wear a mask if you’re outside waiting in a socially distant line. Wear a mask if you’re walking on a crowded sidewalk. But. If I’m riding out on open roads not near other cyclists, or if I’m walking in the middle of my street not coming within 10 feet of people in wide open air – then, no, I’m not wearing a mask. All the science i’ve read is that risk outside,even during brief encounters is exceptionally low and when you’re more than… Read more »

Vote Up13-2Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I live in Greensboro NC, pop 290,000 with a known vastly under-tested under-reported number of Covid-19 cases, especially for our large black and retired residents. Nevertheless, neither I nor anyone else I know who rides uses a mask. We’ve seen a huge increase in bicycle riding (relatively speaking, still less than Portland on a cold wet day). Like with helmets, I’ve noted that many people who do wear them, wear them wrong, only covering their mouths and not the noses, or letting them hang, and often no eye covering. But 80%+ of whites don’t use them at all, including elderly, and about 40% of blacks. I also see a lot of mask users hugging each other, talking within 3 feet of one another, or waiting to pick up food in dense crowds.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Scott
Subscriber
Scott

There is no reason to wear a mask when you are outside and particularly when cycling. COVID transmission does not happen through transient proximity to someone who is infected.
Stay safe and keep others safe by:
Stay home if you don’t feel well.
Don’t touch anyone outside your household.
Don’t have close up conversations with anyone outside your household.
If you can’t avoid those close up conversations, wear a mask.
It is very reasonable to wear a mask when indoors.
Wash your hands.

If you feel the need to wear a mask outdoors, feel free to do so.

Vote Up170Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
pruss2ny
Guest
pruss2ny

my limited anecdotal from Taiwan is everyone masks up indoors and on public transit, but many lose the mask once outdoors…

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Matti
Guest
Matti

What would Trump do? Wearing a mask can be a political statement, as well as protecting others.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Dardanelles
Guest
Dardanelles

The “scientists saying one thing” you link to aren’t epidemiologists. Per Vox
“But this research — despite being branded as a “study” in a much-shared Medium post aiming to summarize it — contained no input from epidemiologists or virologists and was not peer-reviewed. Its logic is deeply flawed.”
https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2020/4/24/21233226/coronavirus-runners-cyclists-airborne-infectious-dose

I’ll wear a mask outdoors if there’s a crowd, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that it’s prolonged periods in indoor spaces that are the main hazard.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Gregory Cosmo Haun
Guest
Gregory Cosmo Haun

This is a fascinating article that references what epidemiologists have to say about how covid-19 spreads. Totally changed my position on mask-wearing. https://www.erinbromage.com/post/the-risks-know-them-avoid-them

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I was going to post the same link. In short, focus on contact time and contact intensity. Don’t worry about that unmasked cycler passing too close on your left.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Dardanelles
Guest
Dardanelles

Thanks for the link! I was reading this the other day but closed the tab and couldn’t find it again.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Carter
Guest
Carter

I mask up whenever I go out, regardless of my activity. 1) I think it’s good to stay in the habit so I don’t accidentally forget it at home 2) Even if I think I’m going for a ride in a secluded area, I can’t predict detours, stops, unexpected population, etc. 3) It does me absolutely no harm to wear a mask. Why make a set of situational rules when one rule (“wear a mask”) covers everything?

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

One of the ironies here is that in December and January there were lots of stories about various cities promoting facial recognition software for community security, the loss of civil liberties, and people even painting their faces to mess up the software. Now we are not only allowed, but even encouraged, to go into local businesses, government offices, and even banks looking like Jesse James.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

This is just me, but my strategy now is pretty much the same as my strategy before the pandemic: avoid MUPs as much as possible.

There’s a perfect antidote to that acrimony in east county and the West Hills: open roads and your fellow cyclist. The past few weeks have been good vibes with especially wide berths and friendly greetings.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Honolulu is about 90% mask use now (100% mandatory if you go into a store) but out running/ cycling its at ~50%…I don’t ride with a mask yet as the streets are pretty wide open since few are commuting to work yet by bike…but if I were cycling in Portland along Vancouver/ Williams or the Hawthorne Bridge I would be using a mask.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

I wonder if they wore a mask and gloves and eye protection …and deployed traffic cones when they spray painted their PSA 😉

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
bendite
Guest
bendite

Masks are more important indoors, in particular in smaller, poorly ventilated spaces. Outdoors they aren’t really needed because the virus is going to disperse and you’re only around other people for a brief time. Wear them when you go to the store just to show some compassion and solidarity with the employees there.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Asher Atkinson
Guest
Asher Atkinson

My personal practice is to keep a mask with my bike lock and only bring them along when I plan to stop at the store. Perhaps counter intuitive, but I’ll wear a mask once we open up more and attempt to sensibly manage infection rates, rather than attempt to fully and futilely suppress infection rates. In Oregon, even metro Portland, we never came close to stressing hospital capacity, which was the initial rational behind flattening the curve. This was accomplished before masks became a thing. My zipcode is shared by this section of the MUP and it has had 14 reported cases, or about 4 in 10,000. For some context, the same zipcode has likely under a 50% vaccination rate for the seasonal flu and I don’t recall graffiti urging people to get their annual shots. I have yet to see any persuasive evidence that spreading or contacting coronavirus while… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
«

