Eyes on the Street: How are ‘Slow Streets’ working?

With the warmest days of the year upon us and lots of people out on bikes these days, the 100 or so temporary diverters installed by the Portland Bureau of Transportation last week couldn’t have come at a better time.

I’m very curious how they’re working. What do the neighborhood greenways look like near you? Seen any signs out-of-place? Does it feel like more people are riding than usual? Anything else to share?

In my neighborhood (Arbor Lodge, Piedmont), the warmth has definitely brought lots of people out. So many people riding with small kids! It’s wonderful. I’d love to know what you’re seeing out there.

And remember to email hello@pdxgreenways.com or text 503-395-4509 if you see any barricades missing or damaged.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Infrastructure

slow streets safe streets