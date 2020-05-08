Let’s find 101-year old Chester Cunningham’s stolen trike

Someone stole a trike from a 101-year old man and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office wants our help to get it back to him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the trike was stolen Sunday night (5/3) from Chester Cunningham who lives near SE 74th and King Road in Milwaukie. The scooter is a red, E-Wheels EW 29 model. It has an electric front-hub motor. Cunningham told police thieves cut the chain and took it from his porch.

Cunningham told KPTV it’s his sole means of transportation and he can’t go shopping without it.

This 450-pound trike needs a key to operate so it is very likely ditched somewhere. Cunningham’s home is about a mile from where the Springwater Corridor path crossing Johnson Creek Blvd and Bell Ave (the intersection with a bike-only signal).

If you see this trike or have any information about it, please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using their online email form. You can reference CCSO Case # 20-009317.

