Let’s find 101-year old Chester Cunningham’s stolen trike

Posted by on May 8th, 2020 at 9:06 am

Mr. Cunningham’s trike.
(Photo provided by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Someone stole a trike from a 101-year old man and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office wants our help to get it back to him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office the trike was stolen Sunday night (5/3) from Chester Cunningham who lives near SE 74th and King Road in Milwaukie. The scooter is a red, E-Wheels EW 29 model. It has an electric front-hub motor. Cunningham told police thieves cut the chain and took it from his porch.

Cunningham told KPTV it’s his sole means of transportation and he can’t go shopping without it.

Springwater at top, location of theft circled.

This 450-pound trike needs a key to operate so it is very likely ditched somewhere. Cunningham’s home is about a mile from where the Springwater Corridor path crossing Johnson Creek Blvd and Bell Ave (the intersection with a bike-only signal).

If you see this trike or have any information about it, please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using their online email form. You can reference CCSO Case # 20-009317.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Jonathan, thanks for putting the word out. It should be easy to see on the street if used, I share your worry it might just be stripped / dumped.

If it is found or replaced, it looks like this gentleman may need community help setting up a secure rack and accessible all weather parking spot at home.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Member
John Lascurettes

At 450 pounds, that’s a beast to steal without motor assist. I really hope he gets it back. In addition to the chain, in the future it’s be effective to put some kind of lock on a rear wheel, necessitating needing to lift it to move it (who’s going to lift and cary a 450 pound trike?).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
