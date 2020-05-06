Man hospitalized after being shot while biking in southeast Portland road rage
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 6th, 2020 at 1:28 pm
Portlander Mike Hilbrandt faces multiples surgeries and is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the arm Tuesday night.
According to a source who’s related to Hilbrandt, the incident started on East Burnside. Hilbrandt was bicycling along Burnside near 12th Avenue when he noticed an SUV in the bike lane. As Hilbrandt passed it, he tapped on the window to alert the driver to his presence. He was then chased and verbally threatened before being shot at Ankeny and 13th.
“Guy in a SUV rolled up on me at Ankeny and 13th, said “i’m gonna fucking shoot you…” and then he did,” was how Hilbrandt described what happened in an Instagram post from his hospital bed late last night. The driver of the SUV then sped off and is still on the loose.
His injuries are not life-threatening, but the bullet shattered both bones in his arm and he faces several surgeries. “Orthopedist is optimistic they can save the arm,” Hilbrandt says.
“We are so relieved that Mike is recuperating and while we are shaken, we are very grateful that he’s alive,” says someone who knows Hilbrandt and reached out to us about the incident.
Hilbrandt is well-known in our community. He’s married to the daughter of former Bike Gallery owner Jay Graves, has served as a medic at local bike races, has worked as a guide for the Mountain Bike Oregon event, and volunteers with Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue.
Portland Police responded to the shooting just after 11:00 pm last night. They’ve released no additional details and urge anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.
The section of Burnside where the incident began has an unprotected, door-zone bike lane that is often blocked by auto users. The bike lane is relatively narrow and it’s adjacent to three standard lanes. In 2016, another bicycle rider on this section of Burnside was frustrated and scared and struck a window with his fist, only to be pulled over by a police officer who was nearby.
Friends have launched a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses. You can also mail donations to:
Mike Hilbrandt Recovery Fund
c/o Jay Graves
P.O. Box 790
Banks, OR 97106
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Heal well, Mike! Hoping for your speedy return to health and the saddle. 😉Recommended 9
So sorry to hear about this tragic event. I have always known that motorists who park in bike lanes are short -sighted and selfish but now we know that some of them are violent psycopathic killers. Seems like the mental health of the motoring crowd is going downhill fast.Recommended 14
Don’t touch cars, don’t flip off. Just ride on and ride away.Recommended 34
What about when the car touches me? Will you find a way to blame me for that, too?Recommended 51
Also: Don’t park in bike lanes, don’t shoot other people.Recommended 81
Give it a rest, nobody is blaming anyone. The message is that people are fucking nuts (especially SUV drivers) and unpredictable. People in cars have a big advantage over someone on a bike (like being able to conceal a gun much easier).Recommended 15
Let’s not blame this on mental health. Plenty of people have mental health conditions who are not shooting other people and don’t need the additional stigma. Mental health conditions don’t cause you to hurt people. This is just an example of a bad person.Recommended 28
This was supposed to be in reply to Bikeninja’s comment above.Recommended 2
It’s not about “blame”, it’s about not setting off a potentially volatile individual.Recommended 8
To everyone fretting about setting off people and suggesting you should just ride on; he tapped on the window the motor vehicle equivalent of lightly honking your horn to get someone’s attention when they’re blocking the lane. Would you say the same to a driver in that situation? Seems pretty reasonable to me and shooting someone in either instance is the act of a sociopath. Like the man who gunned down a woman and her child in Colorado last year for cutting him off.Recommended 18
The Oregon Driver’s Manual literally says this about aggressive drivers. I’d say it goes at least double when you’re riding your bike. Just not worth the confrontation unfortunately.
“If you encounter an aggressive driver, concentrate on your drivingRecommended 8
and make every attempt to get out of the way. Avoid eye contact, ignore
gestures and name calling, and refuse to return them.”
I haven’t been shot yet, but why can’t he provide us with more information? Make/Model and color of SUV. A description of the shooter? I’ve done something similar and make sure to look at the driver in case they drive me off the road. I’m sorry for being selfish, I just want to keep an eye out for this vehicle.Recommended 7
I agree with you on some level – you never know just how crazy the person might be.
Still, I hope the potential for 2 strangers to have a civil dialogue without such a disproportionate reaction is still there.Recommended 5
99% of the time it is. But every once in a while, someone follows you home and slashes your tires, or deliberately shoots you. Is it worth the risk?Recommended 2
I agree that it’s not a good idea to engage drivers, especially at 11 p.m. on East Burnside. Cars are bigger than bikes. The motorist was wrong on all counts, but defensive cycling means being street smart. Hope they catch and prosecute the guy. Then there was the time I caught up to a city bus who tried to run me off the road and boarded it to get the driver’s name and number, to a bus full of passengers…Recommended 4
This sucks so bad. Man. My heart goes out Mike.
And PBOT isn’t even planning to build protected bike lanes on this stretch for the CCIM project. More door-zone crap.Recommended 6
(replies and comment-nesting seem to be not working)
It’s hilarious (and sad) that some people would accuse a cyclist of bringing harm upon himself in a situation like this. All you can say is that someone who inflicts grievous physical harm upon another person, for whatever reason, needs to be locked up and removed from society.
I once touched the mirror of a car that was halfway in the bike lane, and the driver took off after me and yelled at me through his open window. He could have shot at me, I suppose, but he would have been wrong to do so. That’s really all you can say.
Yes, people in cars often feel empowered to do bad things, just because they can. That doesn’t make it right.Recommended 12
Someone did not choose to try and murder a cyclist because they got called out for parking in the bike lane. I suspect this person has a long history of increasing violent behavior. Family, friends, associates, and probably the police are well aware of this persons violence. They likely have a history of assaults and bullying. They are powerless to control their own life and feel the need for firearms and large vehicles to cover up for their personal weakness. The shooter will feel the need to brag about their latest pathetic conquest. We can hope they brag to someone with decency. Too much Criminal Minds – but…Recommended 9
Who has made such an accusation, or has in any small way suggested the shooter was in the right?Recommended 1
This quarantine has made me realize how little I miss going to the central city of Portland. I miss the people I know who live there, but for all the “bike infrastructure” the central city has, it feels less safe than St. Johns where we don’t have any.Recommended 2
I’ve been chased and physically assaulted in the past for pointing out poorly parked vehicles. I’ll continue to let drivers of vehicles know (loudly) when they’re putting cyclists at risk.Recommended 4
You touch someone else vehicle you open a door. What’s behind that door you’ll never know until you open it, but then it can’t be closed. I’ve opened that door a few times and it’s never once gone well. I’ve learned to just avoid, keep going, and not let others dump their garbage on me. I ride with a camera 100% and I will follow up with the proper authorities if needed, or push on social media for shaming. YMMVRecommended 3
Did the police give Mike a warning for tapping on the car? Does the anti-car-tapping law not apply if the driver responds by shooting you? Do we need to involve a gun in order to get any decent follow through when a car driver assaults a bike driver? Why isn’t the lethal thing they’re driving not enough to warrant a special police unit being dispatched?Recommended 3
I’m not familiar with the anti-car-tapping law you referenced. Can you elaborate?Recommended 3
It is the act of a sociopath — that’s why doing what you’d do around normal people isn’t a good idea.
I have a negative interaction with roughly 1 out 100,000 motorists — rare, but it happens once in a long while. A certain percentage of the population is mentally unstable, chemically altered, sociopaths, violent felons, armed, etc. I don’t know what the exact percentages are, but it’s way more than 1 in 100,000 — and that I’m having an issue with someone takes the odds through the roof that I’m dealing with someone from one or more of these elite categories.
Assuming rationality and trying to set things straight are both really bad ideas. If you insist on believing in justice, just remember that these people regularly encounter others just like them and they’ll punish each other far worse than you ever could.Recommended 2
Sorry, I will knock on the window or body of a car every time both vehicles are in motion and the driver starts bringing the vehicle into the bike lane and pinching me. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKOgWE6LnmcRecommended 3
This reason it continues is because they get away with it.Recommended 5
That’s really not helpful Bikeninja. I’m a cyclist, motorist, and pedestrian depending on where I have to go. This motorist is a piece of shit who deserves a nice long stint in prison, but don’t tar and feather the “motoring crowd”, who this loser is not representative of. All it does is divide the community and make the bike advocates seem like the bad guys.Recommended 1
so now the shooter dude will feel empowered and most likely will shoot again, since he got away with it!!!
Why do we even still keep trying to eke our way around this claustro-f**ked city???
This past year, every day, I get closer to giving up and buying a car. Haven’t driven since 1991, but, riding just isn’t worth all the exponentially increasing risks.
This s**t is beyond old.Recommended 2
At least one business there will have security cameras. Sizzle Pie does for sure.Recommended 0
Why no description of the vehicle or the assailant?Recommended 0
Yikes. The x-rays with the bullet still in there. Brutal. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3ar3AAL-B/Recommended 0