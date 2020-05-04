The Monday Roundup: Cars or cafes?, bike repair subsidies, transit demographics, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 4th, 2020 at 10:22 am
Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items our community came across in the past seven days…
Bike repair subsidies: France will provide about $75 per person to keep their bicycles tuned up and rolling in a bid to sweeten the cycling pot post-lockdown. Imagine the economic boost this could give bike shops!
Equity and open streets: Chicago’s main bike/walk advocacy organization has cited equity concerns as a reason to resist calls to limit driving access on some streets to create more distance and safety. Here’s what social justice and other community groups think about the idea.
Cars or cafes?: Maybe Portland would get more traction for carfree streets if we approached the issue like Lithuania’s capital city of Vilnius, which plans to remove auto parking spaces so cafe owners can set up physically-distanced dining tables in streets.
Paradigm shift is nigh: “The pandemic offers a glimpse of what one possible carbon-neutral future could look like,” writes the Christian Science Monitor in an article on making cities more bike-friendly post-pandemic.
Make the boom last: The one and only Carlton Reid drops essential reading on why biking boomed in the 1970s and how to make sure America’s renewed interest in cycling sticks this time around.
COVID-19 advocacy: Washington-based bike advocacy group Cascade has issued a four-point plan and is calling on its members to sign a petition and contact elected officials to make sure bicycling is supported during the pandemic and emerges from the crisis stronger.
Transit demographics: A fascinating look at who’s riding transit still reveals a lot about urban transportation behaviors and mobility justice.
Mapping quarantine: What does your personal map look like during the ‘Stay Home’ order?
Choosing cars: We can count on the evil auto industry to play on fears of the virus to sell cars. They’re already licking their lips.
Deadly trucks: When an auto enthusiast outlet raises the alarm that NHTSA doesn’t do enough to rein in dangers of massive trucks, you know the issue is (finally!) gaining traction.
‘Big Bike’ strikes again!: The National Motorists Association (an actual, real thing) is on the case of how the bike lobby is taking over cities nationwide with anti-car policies.
No driving test: The DMV in Georgia has dropped the final driving test requirement for teens because it can’t be administered with distancing requirements in place.
Paris gets it: The mayor of the French capital is not messing around when it comes to seizing the moment to change the future of mobility in her city for the better.
Bikenomics: Forget health, happiness and clean air – the positive economic impact of active mobility makes for a very strong argument.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
This open streets vs equity conversation seems to be largely about misinformed notions of opportunity cost, probably on both sides.
To the extent implementing an open streets program removes potential resources from measures to address the present’s most dire needs—especially needs of those most vulnerable and affected by the first- and second-order impacts of COVID-19—open streets should be viewed as something of a luxury.
However, to the extent that resources that might be used for open streets implementation are not fungible in a way that can support the aforementioned dire needs (a proportion of the resources that is likely considerable), open streets also represent a solution to a pressing COVID-related need that is also expressed by some equity communities and perhaps should not be so cavalierly dismissed by equity advocates.
But on the advocates’ side, open streets to provide safe space for physical distancing probably also shouldn’t be framed or celebrated as a way to push an agenda without going through some kind of process. Permanent changes of this magnitude definitely need a discussion.
Thanks for that thoughtful comment Kana O.
I also think some people have concerns about the opportunity cost from a human resource capacity standpoint. That is, my sense of some of the pushback early on was that there was a feeling that no time or thought should be spent on open streets while some of our fellow Portlanders were afraid of not having enough food or money to pay rent. Or where so afraid to leave their house because they didn’t understand what exactly was going on. My reaction to that is just like funding can be flexible, so too can our human resources. And if we agree that safely spaced streets are an urgent need, then we should be able to devote city/civic resources to them. It’s just such a complicated discussion in Portland whenever “equity” is mentioned. Most people just freeze up and tune out. I’m guilty of not wanting to get into those discussions as much on the front page because of the intense scrutiny and accountability they require. It’s some many people need to get better at talking about and taking action on.Recommended 1
Some people tune out because “equity” is often used to shut down conversations, rather than open them up. Once a concept becomes weaponized, it rapidly loses its utility.Recommended 3
I can’t believe that Georgia is giving out licenses without a driving test. That is insane.Recommended 4
when you consider that many places and people are unable to move around without a car, it makes more sense. For many folks a car is essential transportation. You can’t just say: “You can’t legally use your car because we can’t give you a license.” That would not be cool or fair IMO.
What they can and should do is offer a provisional license with an asterisk and then require all issued during this pandemic must return to DMV for the test or the license is invalid.Recommended 6
Re: Jalopnik, they are an auto enthusiast outlet, but they’re also pretty urbanist and progressive. They are against hooning on public streets, for instance. Calling out the dangers of monster trucks is pretty on brand for them.Recommended 4