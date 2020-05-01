First two Sunday Parkways events will be all-digital

In very unsurprising news, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced yesterday that the May and June editions of Sunday Parkways will not take place. At least not in their usual, party-in-the-streets format.

“We cannot gather on our streets right now, but we’re not giving up on this tradition!” Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a statement. The plan is to experiment with an all-digital event that, “maintains the community connection and active spirit that defines Sunday Parkways.”

Here’s more:

For May’s all-digital Sunday Parkways, PBOT and Kaiser Permanente have organized a series of digital events for Portlanders, including exercise classes, bike repair tutorials, and art and wellness projects. To support the vendors and other organizations that normally participate in the event, the digital Sunday Parkways will also showcase Portland businesses on a virtual platform.

PBOT says they’re also open to hearing your ideas for the event. You can call (503) 823-4414 or email PortlandSundayParkways@portlandoregon.gov. They’ve also posted a short survey that asks questions about using neighborhood greenways and what PBOT can do to make you happier during the ‘Stay Home’ period.

The final three Sunday Parkways events in July, August and September are still scheduled to go on as normal. PBOT hasn’t made a determination yet on if they’ll be scuttled for digital versions as well.

The first special event of the May Sunday Parkways will happen on Monday (May 4th) at 10:00 am. DJ Prashant from Bollywood Dreams Entertainment will lead a virtual dance-fitness class (details on Facebook).

The Sunday Parkways announcement comes a week after Pedalpalooza organizers unveiled a plan to adapt their event to the coronavirus era. Organizers of that month-long cycling and cultural celebration will create “theme days” and encourage people to ride their neighborhood streets alone and share images and sentiments online.

In other stay-at-home news, the Willamette Week has created a World Naked Bike Ride-themed coloring book page.

