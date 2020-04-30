Police make 46 stops in 5 hours during crosswalk enforcement missions on SE Foster, Hawthorne
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 30th, 2020 at 1:24 pm
What does it take for people to stop when someone’s trying to cross the road?
How about being on a commercial corridor full of shops? Maybe crosswalks with median islands and flashing lights? Perhaps a pandemic that asks everyone to lighten the load of first responders and hospitals? How about the presence of police officers – one of whom is acting as a decoy?
It seems not even these things work for some people who are so selfish and rude they ignore Oregon law and put innocent lives at risk.
Yesterday the Portland Police Bureau held one of their infamous “pedestrian safety crosswalk missions” at two locations in southeast Portland. In the five hours between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm on Foster and Hawthorne they stopped 46 people. 27 people received citations and 19 earned just a written warning. Seven people were cited for driving on a suspended license.
The PPB used a decoy to set up the mission. The decoy crossed on foot at SE Foster and 65th and then at SE Hawthorne and 38th.
The Hawthorne intersection is five blocks from where 15-year-old Fallon Smart was struck and killed in 2016. It has a painted crosswalk and signs warning people of the presence of people on foot.
65th and Foster is a deadly intersection with a long history of crashes. It’s also six blocks from a crash last year that claimed the life of 82-year-old nearby resident Lou Battams as she tried to walk across the street.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has partnered with the PPB Traffic Division on these crosswalk missions for 15 years now. Read more about the program in our profile on their 10th anniversary in 2015.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Wondering how your earn a written warning?Recommended 1
Profiling? Being extra nice?
It’s good to know that during a stay at home order, 15% of the drivers out there people who choose to go out with a suspended license. I’m starting to think we need to just have random checkpoints set up all over the city to check for licenses, registration, and proof of insurance on a daily basis.Recommended 4
I’d guess that the overlap between suspended license and “essential worker” is really high.
Failure to pay a fine, failure to appear, does Oregon still suspend for failure to pay child support? Probably overlaps quite a bit with unsteady, low paying, if you call off you’ll be fired type work.Recommended 0
i’m glad this happened. thanks!Recommended 6
More of this, please!Recommended 3
Jonathan, it isn’t uncommon for you to refer to people in automobiles as “selfish” and “rude,” and I’m wondering from a journalistic viewpoint what is gained by making judgements on their moral character?Recommended 2
Hi Squeaky Wheel,
Yes it’s very uncommon. Actually I really **try to** never do that. Please read more carefully and you’ll see that you are projecting your own assumptions into my writing. I was very intentional to not assign any specific vehicle user to those adjectives. Those words apply to any road user who might have been stopped, whether they were in a car or on a bike or riding a skateboard!
And I do feel that sometimes it’s OK for me to make judgments on people. I’m not the type of journalist who feels like they have to always avoid stating the harsh truth. And IMO it’s very true and factual (and necessary for people to hear in a direct way!) that too many road users are selfish and rude and that our system and culture must to a better job to change those behaviors.
Thanks.
**try to** was added a few minutes later as an edit.Recommended 2
What is your point? I’m not denying I use the words “selfish” and “rude” and that sometimes I direct them at specific vehicle users. I misspoke in my other comment with “never”. In some contexts I think it’s warranted. In others, like this one, it’s not.
Also, it’s nice being an independent media outlet with no boss or oversight because it means I can make decisions about words I use all by myself. I think it serves the community well. If you disagree, let’s talk about that.Recommended 1
7 out of 46 stops driving on a suspended license? WTF? Roughly 15% of motorists driving with suspended licenses. And cited? Not arrested? The car cancer is deep.Recommended 4
To be fair, it is possible that the percentage of driver’s with suspended licenses is lower for the drivers who did stop for the pedestrian. Never-the-less, I found that statistic shocking as well.Recommended 0