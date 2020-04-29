Everything you need to know about Portland’s new ‘Slow Streets’ plan
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 29th, 2020 at 1:07 pm
(Slides shared by a PBOT planner at the Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting last night.)
“PBOT will put treatments on 100 sections of neighborhood greenways by the end of next week.”
— Margaux Weeke, Office of Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
“We are officially in ‘go’ mode,” said a smiling Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Policy, Planning and Projects Group Manager Art Pearce at the outset of the Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting last night. The meeting was the first venue for PBOT to share more details about the ‘Slow Streets Safe Streets’ initiative they launched yesterday and what lies ahead.
So far the plan hasn’t been fully fleshed out; but last night’s meeting and a follow-up from Commissioner Eudaly’s office I just received this morning give us a much more detailed sense of where we’re headed.
And to be clear, despite what you might read from other media outlets, there are no plans for “promenades” and there are no plans to “close 100 miles of streets to car traffic.” The initiative announced yesterday would beef up existing neighborhood greenways by adding more diverters and signage — the same stuff we’ve done for years and that activists have pushed for all along. And the “100 miles of streets” is a big misunderstanding. Turns out PBOT plans to add new treatments to 100 sections of greenways — not miles (more on that below).
Yesterday’s announcement marked a big step forward for PBOT and commissioner-in-charge Chloe Eudaly.
Eudaly in particular has made a dramatic shift in her perspective in a very short timeframe. On April 16th, Eudaly told the PBOT Budget Advisory Committee, “I’m really not seeing overcrowding. We don’t need the streets closed.” And on April 20th, Eudaly said on an OPB radio show, “I don’t think that right now while we’re under ‘Stay at Home stay safe’ orders, that encouraging people to leave their homes and making radical changes with the way streets are used, are the best use of our time and resources.” She had also cited concerns about equity and risks from speeding drivers. But yesterday she had a much different tone, telling told KATU-TV that, “[People are] moving around their neighborhoods on foot and on bike and we need to make that easier and safer for them to do [so].”
What a difference a few weeks makes! Now PBOT and Eudaly are ready to roll. Last night PBOT’s Art Pearce said he and his staff have spent about a month tracking other cities’ responses to COVID-19. Pearce was clearly excited that he and his staff finally got the green light from the commissioner’s office to go public with their ideas. “It’s taken some time to get our feet beneath us,” he said, “now we’re ready to dive in with your help.”
So let’s dive in shall we?
We Have a Chance to Change For The Better For Good
“We don’t have to just recover to where we were. We can recover to where we want to be.”
— Nick Falbo, PBOT
Throughout the meeting Pearce and other PBOT staff hinted they see this initiative as much more than a short-term reaction to a crisis. “We’re looking for your help,” he told committee members, “to make sure we’re thinking about this comprehensively and thinking about this from the lasting impact it can be on our response as an agency and on our use of infrastructure and our streets.”
With car use and vehicle miles traveled down dramatically (as much as 60% fewer car trips in inner neighborhoods and 30% further out, according to PBOT data shared last night), PBOT is poised to seize the moment and hasten their work toward building a future where fewer people drive cars.
PBOT Senior Planner Nick Falbo has been tapped as the architect of the Slow Streets initiative. At the meeting last night he said PBOT is, “keeping our eyes on the prize about the future.” “It’s not just about what happens now… We want to emerge to a better future. We don’t have to just recover to where we were. We can recover to where we want to be,” he said.
“We have a rare moment to mobilize our bureau and enter this phase with eyes wide open; to plan for what’s happening next,” Falbo added.
Greenways Will Be Ground Zero
The most immediate work will come in the form of temporary barricades and diverters followed by more robust “hardening” of existing neighborhood greenways.
In response to our questions this morning, Eudaly’s office just released new information about how this will be rolled out. PBOT has identified 100 neighborhood greenway locations (not miles) where they’ll place temporary diversion and other treatments by the end of next week. “These are locations where greenways intersect with busy streets and have historic high traffic volumes,” Eudaly’s office says. Commissioner Eudaly will publish the list of the initial 100 neighborhood greenway sections by the end of this week (5/1).
At the meeting last night, PBOT’s Active Transportation and Safety Division Manager Catherine Ciarlo said the agency will use this opportunity to more strongly defend greenways. “As car traffic inevitably comes back up,” she said, “What type of actions do we need to take to protect the greenways to the level of functioning we’re seeing now and provide the type of social distancing space many of you said you wish there was more of.”
The current “level of functioning” Ciarlo referred to was revealed in a presentation by PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller. He shared car driver volume data on three of Portland’s most popular greenways: SE Salmon, SE Clinton, and SE Lincoln. Auto traffic volumes on those streets have gone down by 61%, 47% and 42% respectively compared to pre-pandemic levels. Ciarlo also clarified that the “hardened” versions of greenways won’t ban all drivers, but will make it harder for them to enter and will, “Remind [drivers] they are guests on these greenways.”
Eudaly’s Policy Director Jamey Duhamel (who was assigned a much more direct role in bicycling policy just before the pandemic hit) mentioned concerns with having enough maintenance staff to put up and monitor all the new barricades and signs. This is a serious issue because PBOT’s maintenance division (which in some ways – culturally and physically – often feels like a separate bureau) is still only working at half-staff. “We’re waiting to see if that’s a resource we can deploy,” Pearce said, adding that the maintenance division is trying to be fully staffed by next month. Margaux Weeke, communications director for Commissioner Eudaly’s office clarified this morning that they’re working on a “community activation strategy” to maintain the barriers and we can expect more info on that effort soon.
As for how the barricades will be installed with limited maintenance staff, Weeke says they’ve hired the same contractor that puts on Sunday Parkways to do the work.
Asked about using community volunteers to keep the barriers in place, Pearce said he’s discussed the idea with Bike Loud PDX, a local bike activism nonprofit. Another idea PBOT is mulling is some sort of “greenway stewards” program. Perhaps they can enlist the hundreds of “intersection superheroes” that have already volunteered for Sunday Parkways events?
Busy Streets/Main Streets
(Details from PBOT graphics)
The pop-up biking and walking lanes and new loading and queuing zones on main streets and arterials will come later. These will be phased-in by PBOT as demand dictates and/or Governor Kate Brown lifts the ‘Stay Home’ order. Last night Pearce cited lots of uncertainty about this element of the plan, saying PBOT’s goal is to ramp up and be ready to strike when the opportunity arises. “Are we a month out? Are we six weeks out? We don’t really know,” he said.
According to Eudaly’s office these elements of the initiative will be the focus of more formal outreach. “PBOT is going to be flexible and work to identify situations where we can better support safe mobility for Portlanders,” Eudaly’s office shared with us this morning.
It’s All About the Money
While there’s justifiable excitement from PBOT and advocates about this new initiative, looming anxiety about the budget remains. Pearce said last night he’s scouring the agency’s plans for small projects that can be delayed in order to create resources to implement the Slow Streets plan. He made it clear that no funding has been made available for this yet. “I’m operating under a strong imperative to not have this create new costs,” Pearce said. Large capital projects are not on the table: “We’re going to have to be as strategic as we possible in the ways we respond to his… Big infrastructure isn’t the answer,” he said.
When I asked for clarification about funding, Eudaly’s office said since the Slow Streets effort is part of the city’s emergency COVID-19 response, it’s eligible for federal CARES Act funding.
Other Takeaways and Next Steps
PBOT has lacked a unified vision and sense of urgency for a while now. The COVID-19 pandemic might be what gets them focused and working toward all the shared goals we all care so much about. During last night’s meeting it was clear they’re asking the pandemic to do a lot of heavy lifting.
PBOT is going to try and leverage this Slow Streets effort to garner more public support and build momentum around other projects and programs. PBOT’s Ciarlo said last night the biggest barrier to greenway development isn’t engineering or funding, it’s getting public support for the changes. “We really want to seize this as a moment to help the public see these as something for everyone,” she said. Ciarlo mentioned that the pandemic has opened many peoples’ eyes to the value of the street in front of their home. “What we’re intending to do is capture that feeling and help people take what they’re experiencing now and really build on that to create some support for the more permanent installations.”
PBOT will also seize the moment to create streets that help ensure the success of their Biketown re-launch that’s on track for this summer. The new bike share system will be 100% electric and will cover a much larger service area. She also mentioned they want more Portlanders to come out of lockdown and choose “light individual transportation” options like e-scooters. If done right, this Slow Streets initiative encourage more people to bike and use scooters for many urban trips and that new non-driving traffic will build even more support for the ultimate prize: Dedicated bikeways on main streets and arterials.
This all sounds fun and exciting; but there will be opposition and many people will resist these changes. We should also be wary that for all the talk about equity and fairness to people of color and lower-income Portlanders, the issue wasn’t addressed with any substance at the meeting last night. PBOT has ignored this at the outset of “exciting” new plans in the past and I worry they’re setting up to do it again (note that Slow Streets point person Nick Falbo is same planner who ran into major opposition and questions around race and equity on the 7th/9th greenway project).
I look forward to following this closely as outreach begins. For now, PBOT says they want to hear from the public about where changes should happen first and why changes are needed. Please use the 503-823-SAFE hotline (also safe@portlandoregon.gov) and the active.transportation@portlandoregon.gov emails to share your voice.
And stay tuned to BikePortland for more coverage.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Thanks, Jonathan. Hopefully PBOT doesn’t forget NW and SW Portland.
And I don’t totally feel great about the article throwing Falbo under the bus at the very end…Recommended 9
PDXCyclist, I’m not sure why you think I “throw Falbo under the bus” when I’m merely stating a true fact. Do you dispute my characterization of what happened? It might not feel good, but I believe it to be true.Recommended 8
I think there was a pretty clear implication in the way you wrote it that if some other planner had been assigned to the project, perhaps it wouldn’t have gone that way. I don’t believe that’s true for a second. Any version of a 7th/9th Ave neighborhood greenway that any PBOT staffer would have taken to that neighborhood would have been met with a similar reaction.Recommended 7
Well I regret that you read it that way. Not my intention at all. I just wanted to point something out.Recommended 8
Nick Falbo is one of the best most experienced and competent project managers PBOT has – he’s typically only assigned to projects that are expected to be controversial, often after some other anonymous staffer has already screwed up.Recommended 2
Yes I agree. Not sure why you’re saying this to me though… as if you have reason to think I believe otherwise?Recommended 1
From what I’ve seen, if it’s not east of I-405, west of 82nd, north of Division, or south of Killingsworth, PBOT pretends it doesn’t existRecommended 14
All for more biking infrastructure and safety.
Concerned about more pedestrians in the street though, the increase in joggers on the greenways dying my morning commute since the lockdown, people that aren’t essential workers/unable to work have really been a concern.
Also if PBOT adds speed bumps, hope they put those in with cut outs for bike traffic.
I called PBOT after they installed the full ones on Harrison and they said that cyclists prefer them.
Is that right?
Johnathan, could you conduct a poll on that one of these days?
Thanks!Recommended 6
If you can’t avoid a few joggers in the street, you are going too fast for conditions.
I feel like I’ve had to say this a million times here before, but I will say it again: People are allowed to get exercise outside. Read the stay at home order! It’s in there.Recommended 25
I’m pretty sure PBOT has some imaginary friends who acts as their cyclist advisors. They put in a lot of “bike” infrastructure that is an impediment to biking.
Speed bumps are only necessary because PBOT refuses to actually minimize car traffic on greenways.Recommended 5
At a time where PBOT has suddenly lost a lot of revenue, it’s interesting that they’re able to use CARES act funding for this proposal. I wonder if they could that funding for rolling out low cost implementations for various projects that have already had planning work done (i.e. the “In Motion” plans).Recommended 18
The Treasury guidance is pretty restrictive. It says it has to be used for direct (and temporary)Recommended 8
COVID-19 response efforts during the pandemic, and says one example of that are measures that help people physically distance from each other. It can’t be used to address regular maintenance, operations, or planned projects. That’s why this initiative is eligible, because it’s really about giving people an easier time walking or biking in the street, spread out from each other, during the crisis. It would be harder to justify spending it on previously planned projects that are mainly about increasing bike or transit mode share. Hopefully there will be future stimulus measures though, focused on infrastructure, or federal aid to state/local governments that allows replacement of lost revenues.
So, I’m curious: under CARES Act funding, if PBOT hadn’t planned to add a diverter to a greenway, they can; but if they had planned to add a diverter, they can’t?Recommended 5
I can’t see a difference, and they should be able to justify it (if necessary). Diverters both reduce and slow down traffic. They can’t “harden” them with CARES funding, but getting them in place quickly should qualify.Recommended 1
Carpe diem, Art.Recommended 0
Re: it’s all about the money
As some drool over CARES funding, let’s not forget this is simply borrowing on our behalf, at least for the percent who pay meaningful federal taxes. It doesn’t matter if it materializes from the city, state, or feds, as all levels of government have suddenly lost significant revenue and are piling on mountains of debt. As little as it may cost, and as much as I may enjoy the outcome, I still don’t believe this is the best or intended use of CARES funds.
The whole plan feels very opportunistic to me, particularly what’s in the Other Takeaways section of this post. I fear it will be seen by many as an overreach and could very well back fire, causing more harm than good in the long run.Recommended 4
We really don’t need to worry about “paying the money back.” The only real issue with expanding the federal deficit and debt is how high the interest payments are – and the Federal Reserve is committed to keeping interest rates incredibly low, even effectively negative, for this kind of lending during the recovery.
Big deficit spending right now, and for the period of recovery, is our single best economic strategy. The only concern ought to be that it’s used for efforts that will make us better off in the short, medium and long-term. Investment in less dangerous streets and green transportation qualifies!!!
Economists are hugely in agreement on this point.Recommended 1
Regarding speed bumps with the bicycle cut outs: They just installed bumps in NOPO on N Willis. For some reason the cut outs are near the centerline in each direction. Two problems: bike riders don’t usually ride that far into the street and worse, the same jerks who were speeding regularly now just drive in the middle of the road! The cut outs are perfectly spaced so their wheels never even hit the bumps. It’s bewildering why the spaced the cut outs that way!Recommended 14
The cut outs are probably for emergency vehicles/ fire engines as a compromise to putting them in.Recommended 9
Most fire trucks have dual rear wheels. The cutouts are not wide enough for dual rear wheels. Secondly, the spacing between the cutouts more closely matches the spacing between the wheels of a passenger car than they do for a dually truck. If it was intended to space the cutouts for fire trucks, it was a design failure.Recommended 13
Armchair engineer, much?
PBOT and the Fire Bureau have been putting in these fire-friendly speed bumps for years now. I think they know how wide the tires are and how far apart the tires are at this point.
I do wish the city would communicate more that most of these are meant for fire response, not for bikes. Of course, the ones on Clinton and Woodward *were* designed for bikes, adding to the confusion, since they look similar.Recommended 5
No. I’m an actual engineer. Licensed in three states. You?Recommended 14
served!Recommended 0
The cutouts on SE/NE 28th were designed for bikes too.Recommended 0
Maybe they are designed for ambulances and police cruisers? Fires are extremely rare, anyway. Fire trucks are usually responding to medical issues, and are definitely overkill.Recommended 0
Good to see Eudaly finally come around, but she pretty much had to, since Sam and Mingus both outflanked her on this issue.
I hate to sound like an old fart all of the time, but the fact that Eudaly finally did the right thing doesn’t mean she’s an effective leader. I’m glad to see the shift, but the commission form of gov’t is still broken and needs to be eliminated. I’m going to be a single-issue voter in the upcoming election and will vote for any candidate who signs a promise (in blood) to eliminate Portland’s commission-form of gov’t.Recommended 30
And replace it with what? Eugene has a city manager form of government and can’t get anything done either.Recommended 1
Well, then that’d be a failure of the Eugene City government, not necessarily of the form of government. But the current PDX format has serious flaws in how bureaus are run – which is the point. Also, it lacks in democratic representation of under served areas of the city -which is another major issue. We know our current form of city government provides poor outcomes. Why not make a change and see if it improves? What exactly is the risk?Recommended 5
It’s possible to maintain your present form of commission-style government but elect your councilors by district rather than at-large. It’s equally possible to have a city-manager government where your councilors are still all elected at-large or in a mixed combination of at-large and disticts as my community has. In any case, having just 4 councilors and a mayor, all elected at-large to be your effective city manager and 4 assistant city managers works quite well in a town of 6,300 or smaller, but not so good in a growing city of over 630,000 – at a minimum you need a lot larger city council.Recommended 2
I’d like to see a large number of council members elected, perhaps 30 or more, elected from small geographic based districts.Recommended 1
Eugene has better roads, more bike infrastructure and LTD has provided the first two spurs of Bus Rapid Transit. Eugene is far far far far better off than PortlandRecommended 4
I love PBOT’s first step, but only focusing on greenways seems pretty limited. In addition to improving greenways so people biking and walking have more safe space, a couple of other minor changes would yield big benefits in my opinion:Recommended 18
1. Get rid of beg buttons and have dedicated crossing time for pedestrians
2. ban right on red to improve safety for people walking in the opposite direction of people driving
3. open up closed crosswalks (SW 2nd and Alder, SE 12th and Madison, etc)
I like the automatic countdown pedestrian signals in DC that give pedestrians up to 60 seconds (20 seconds is more typical) headstart over car drivers at intersections, complete with no-turn on red signs.Recommended 2
Anywhere to see the actual plan specifics? I live on the Houghton St. Neighborhood parkway between N Wall and N Portsmouth and am curious how it will be implemented.Recommended 2
If this was hunger games portland will be the city. Nice compliant drones in lockstep. You disappoint any human being.Recommended 2
Weird perspective.Recommended 10
Weird flex, but okRecommended 0
I feel this is a Hail Mary pass, they can pat themselves on the head, say “welp, we did nothing, but I guess we tried”
typical PBOTRecommended 0
These are all actions that PBOT shoud have been doing all along, instead of folding in the face of a few vocal NIMBY homeowners and businesses.Recommended 8
When did PBOT “fold” on this issue? Eudaly was opposed from the outset.Recommended 0
So PBOT is broke while at the same time we have a huge increase in speeding and reckless driving. Shouldn’t those creating the safety issue contribute to paying for its mitigation. A ‘safety impact surcharge’ on speeding tickets could provide funding while reducing the need for the funding at the same time. The surcharge could be variable, with an increasing amount depending on how far above the speed limit the ticket was for. The more dangerous the speeding, the more mitigation the driver will need to provide. All surcharge proceeds could go to PBOT safety projects. If you don’t want to pay the safety impact surcharge, that’s fine, then just don’t speed.Recommended 13
And who, pray tell, is going to be catching speeders?Recommended 4
I’m heartened to learn of this much-needed initiative. Thanks to all the BikePortland community who have been patient with PBOT and Commissioner Eudaly in this time of change, to give them a chance to put forth something well-thought out and not simply some copy-cat move on what Oakland and other cities have done. To be done right, this takes careful planning.
I have been somewhat disheartened to see some griping about Eudaly on this blog over the past few weeks because the perception that she and PBOT weren’t moving fast enough. I think this plan demonstrates that she is serious about shifting our broken transportation system, and wants to do it right. It also shows that she keeps an open mind.
I want to encourage all BikePortland readers to give Eudaly your vote. She deserves it. Eudaly is the most progressive voice we have on Council right now. She deserves way more praise than she has received on BikePortland for the Rose Lane initiative. I supported Sam when he was mayor but his time has past. Mingus has some interesting ideas but seems to be playing to the NIMBYs, who are resisting needed change. Please vote Eudaly! We have momentum with her, let’s not break that momentum!Recommended 8
My recall is that Eudaly wasn’t saying PBOT was working on it and it would take time. She said people shouldn’t be pushing her on it given all the other things going on.
March 30: “now is not the time for hastily executed street changes.”
https://bikeportland.org/2020/03/30/pbot-commish-now-is-not-the-time-to-make-street-changes-313070
Meanwhile, Sam Adams and Kiel Johnson pushed for it, Jonathan kept the issue on the front burner, OPB pushed her on it, other cities demonstrated leadership, pressuring Eudaly finally to announce it (though not yet do it).
https://bikeportland.org/2020/04/20/former-mayor-now-council-candidate-sam-adams-thinks-time-is-now-to-create-more-safe-street-space-313779
Glad she finally came around on it. But to give her credit as this approach being intentionally thoughtful instead of pressured into this doesn’t square with the last few weeks.
(Agreed, Eudaly should get a lot of credit for the Rose Lane Initiative.)Recommended 7
I agree with JaredO.
This whole thing was a completely avoidable situation. Eudaly was saying outright jaw-dropping stuff from a person ostensibly committed and knowledgable about reforming streets and transportation in general. Everything from “fear people will congregate” to concerns about speeding being a reason to not tame traffic. And perpetuating the false choice around equity versus safe streets. I mean, she said clearly that she didn’t even see the urgency to do anything. I was really disappointed to hear her views on this stuff. I expected more understanding and leadership. It also didn’t feel good when she (and some of her supporters) threw shade at those of us making noise as if we were nothing more than selfish impatient people who didn’t understand what was going on.
All she had to say from the get-go was (assuming it’s true): “I hear your concerns and we appreciate your advocacy for safer streets. PBOT and my office are watching the issue closely and are working on a plan that we will share as soon as possible. Please stay tuned and email PBOT with your feedback.”
I find it interesting that some people now are dismissing “impatient” activists while saying how much they support the initiative. I mean, do folks really think this would have been announced right now if not for those of us creating pressure to do something? Do you realize PBOT staff (who are mostly fantastic and smart and ready and willing to do stuff) have lots of big and bold plans they’d like to implement and that the only thing that prevents it from happening is political will? I think this Slow Streets thing could have very well sat on a desk for several more weeks (or until Governor lifts “Stay Home’ order) were it not for the pressure put on Eudaly by our community and the media.
To me it feels like PBOT was chomping at the bit to do more/say more but Eudaly’s office kept the door closed. Then for some reason (pressure! facts! awareness!) the door opened and she let PBOT move forward.
Was there any harm in waiting? Yes. I think so. This is going to require a big marketing and behavior change push to really work well. Marketing takes time. Eudaly’s unfortunate statements and resulting silence from PBOT cost us not only weeks of time to create a narrative it also set us back because of the confusion and false narratives it perpetuated. We also have a limited time when the super low-traffic conditions will be present. As people start to leave home and drive more, the political opening to take advantage of fewer cars on the street will close. The clock is ticking. The more we do now to reclaim our streets and the narrative, the better positioned we’ll be to take full advantage.
I like Commissioner Eudaly. Even though I disagree with her handling of this issue, I think she brings a lot of very important qualities to council and I’m glad she’s there.Recommended 6
Stop trying to gaslight us. Her statements from the past few weeks can be easily found. She was dismissive, and it was clear that she couldn’t give this issue her attention. Some people aren’t very good at multi-tasking.Recommended 0
Some people aren’t even particularly good at tasking.Recommended 0
Ted, why would we vote for Chloe again when we have better options?
I voted for her to get Novick out. Heck I donated to her campaign. She is no less petulant than Novick, and I’m so excited there are competent options to replace her.Recommended 0
City of Portland’s plan for everything:
phase 1: collect the underpantsRecommended 14
phase 2: ?
phase 3: equity!
I agree that equity should be part of phase 1Recommended 0
I didn’t see Tillamook mentioned. Boy, would it be awesome if they did something to slow/reduce traffic between Williams and MLK.Recommended 2
–trying to figure out if I’m too old to get this, or too young to get this.Recommended 0
Did anyone hear Dave Miller’s interview with Chris Warner on OPB’s Think Out Lout this afternoon? I don’t normally listen to OPB, but what a train wreck that was! Mr. Warner, notwithstanding his $140,000/yr salary, didn’t answer a single one of Dave’s excellently researched and articulated questions. Each time Chris Warner opened his mouth I felt like my knowledge of the subject went into the red. How exasperating it must be to work for, with, around people who don’t make sense, can’t talk their way out of a paper bag!Recommended 0