Portland launches 100-mile ‘Slow Streets Safe Streets’ COVID-19 response effort
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 28th, 2020 at 1:49 pm
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has revealed a plan to adapt our streets to the COVID-19 crisis.
“The new strategy will repurpose streets, including closing them to car traffic, to make it easier and safer for Portlanders to practice physical distancing as the city recovers,” reads a statement just released by PBOT by way of Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
Here’s the full announcement:
“After weeks of bureau analysis and community outreach, the initiative maps how PBOT will reconfigure streets—including closing them to through car traffic—to support physical distancing, address increased movement, and support the City of Portland’s re-opening process.
“Right now, the best thing Portlanders can do for the health of our community is to continue to stay home to save lives. PBOT is carefully considering how transportation behavior has changed and how it needs to change, not just as we recover from this crisis, but to support a sustainable future,” said Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. “Our Slow Streets|Safe Streets Initiative will provide the space Portlanders need to move around our city safely, and improve how we share our right of way. I am proud of PBOT’s leadership on this issue. We have been responsive to community advocates and business concerns while balancing the vital need to prioritize public health and vulnerable Portlanders. Our streets belong to all of us, and these improvements will allow us to safely walk, bike, and roll through the city.”
PBOT is proposing a series of steps and measured improvements for neighborhood greenways, busy streets, and business districts. The bureau will focus its initial efforts on areas of the city with the most pressing safety needs.
These planned steps include:
1. Neighborhood Greenways: (quiet residential streets): During the public health emergency, neighborhood greenways have emerged as a critical space for Portlanders seeking to get out and about safely near their homes. The 100 miles of greenways throughout Portland are specifically designed to prioritize safety and comfort for people walking and biking. These streets have provided a safe space for Portlanders to walk, bike, and roll while maintaining physical distancing.
One of the first steps the bureau will take as part of the initiative will be to install temporary barricades, to either close certain streets to all but local traffic, or slow traffic where a full closure is not feasible. The bureau will also install signage to alert drivers to the presence and priority of people walking and biking on the greenways.
2. Busy Streets: Expand pedestrian space along streets that are narrow or missing sidewalks to improve safety. Provide more room for physical distancing at intersections with high foot traffic. Install pop-up walking and biking lanes to encourage local trips on foot or by bike.
3. Business districts: reserve space so customers can line up while maintaining appropriate physical distancing; create dedicated loading zones for pickup and delivery.
During the pandemic, Portland has experienced dramatic changes to the city’s transportation system.
There has been a significant decrease in traffic and congestion. Across the city, car trips have been down almost 50 percent. According to data from the traffic app Waze, the number of traffic jams has fallen by 88 percent. At the same time, incidents of speeding have risen almost a third since the start of the public health emergency.
Finally, more Portlanders have been using neighborhood streets—including the city’s network of neighborhood greenways—to exercise and get fresh air while practicing safe physical distancing.
“When we reach the point that we can re-open, we want to make sure our transportation system is ready,” said Director Chris Warner. “Portlanders have made great use of their neighborhood streets to walk, bike, and roll during the pandemic. We’ve designed the Slow Streets|Safe Streets initiative to make sure they can continue to do this safely as we get back closer to normal.”
In the coming weeks, PBOT will hold a series of digital meetings with community, business, and neighborhood groups to collect input on how our streets can best serve all Portlanders both during and after this public health crisis. If members of the public have suggestions for locations where street improvements could support safe physical distancing, please contact PBOT at 503-823-SAFE or email: active.transportation@Portlandoregon.gov. Planning and preparation is underway for these actions, and the Slow Streets|Safe Streets initiative will begin to launch immediately with additional phases timed to launch when the Governor’s Office and public health officials officially start the re-opening process.
PBOT and Commissioner Eudaly have been under intense pressure for weeks to make a move like this. Just one week ago Commissioner Eudaly told an Oregon Public Broadcasting radio show host: “I don’t think that right now while we’re under ‘Stay at Home stay safe’ orders, that encouraging people to leave their homes and making radical changes with the way streets are used, are the best use of our time and resources. And I’m also very concerned about public safety.”
A PBOT planner will share more details of their plans at a meeting of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee which is open to the public and will be held via Zoom tonight at 6:00 pm.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
This looks like a really solid plan. Very grateful that Commissioner Eudaly and PBOT have made this move. Let’s get it rolling out there as soon as possible. If anyone from the Commissioner’s office or PBOT is reading this, there’s a huge community of people who care about our streets who are ready and willing to help!Recommended 58
Hear hear!Recommended 2
Wow! Very Exciting! Thanks PBOT for taking some initiative and proposing a change. Many thanks Jonathan for continuing to push on this issue. I’m convinced that your determination and persistence helped to keep this issue out front and forced PBOT to come up with something. Well done sir.Recommended 21
Thank you PBOT. It’s embarrassing how long it took for this, but I’ll give kudos where kudos is due.Recommended 19
Yes, finally. Lots of potential here and would be great to expand the neighborhood barricades beyond greenways.Recommended 16
Agreed — there are lots of streets that people use that don’t have a greenway designation.Recommended 9
100 miles! That’s awesome.Recommended 13
Thanks to Jonathan for putting the pressure on City Hall, and kudos to Portland City hall for stepping up and meeting the needs of your city. Now lets hope Vancouver (WA!) is next.Recommended 15
This is great news.Recommended 5
People are already doing this quite a bit seems largely on what are already greenways, I’d love to see some barricades along Bryant and Going. Hopefully this will disperse people from recreating along popular corridors. And curious to see how neighborhoods receive such changes.
I can’t speak for my neighbors but I live on NE 37 and I’ll be pissed if I don’t see barricades. It’s really needed. There are so many walkers, runners and families cycling especially with playgrounds closed. Meanwhile, the streets are largely open for cut through traffic. These drivers aren’t my immediate neighbors, but likely people who got into the habit of taking 37th to avoid 33rd or 42 and continue to use it out of habit even though taking 33rd or 42nd would be faster for them now.Recommended 6
This looks great! I am looking forward to hearing details on how PBOT plans to roll this out. The planters in the greenways image look nice but I hope that won’t be an impediment to rapid deployment. The folding “oiler” barricades they use for special events are a lot faster to set up than planters, but also aren’t as permanent.Recommended 2
Nice work Eudaly, PBOT and to all who made it happen! Certainly a major step forward in creating safer streets in which to move about while not in an automobile. Happy to see Portland step up to follow other cities that have led the charge.Recommended 6
It is great to see design ideas for our region in addition to cars being the dominant form of travel are being seriously considered. There is also the fact that seniors are still the fastest growing part of the population. For many driving is no longer a choice. Often I ask myself could a person with a walker of a wheelchair handle this area? I just hope people remember how to stay safe as traffic gradually increases.Recommended 3
WOW! Yes!!! I’m especially excited about closing greenways to cars. Imagine if they never re-opened. It’s just a dream, but this idea that our streets are a shared outdoor space for use by humans over SUVs, is just thrilling!!!Recommended 5
If this is implemented right, I don’t see why we would ever take out the new diverters. I mean, the entire point of greenways is to prioritize bikers and walkers and local traffic and keep jerk drivers out. This just makes real what we’ve had in our plans and dreams all along. Why would we ever go backwards?Recommended 17
Portland: Hold my beer.Recommended 3
Isn’t this EXACTLY the kind of process concern that Eudaly (rightfully) raised earlier? It is totally NOT legitimate to make a big system-wide change, short-circuiting public process because “it’s only for the duration of the crisis”, then just go ahead and make it permanent.
If PBOT says it’s temporary, it needs to be temporary. If it turns out to have the minimal impact some suggest, it will be easy enough to get public buy-in to make it permanent.Recommended 6
“its not a power grab if its clearly for the common good” is about the slipperiest slope there is.Recommended 2
If everyone (us, the public included) does their job we will use the “temporary” timeframe to do the legwork it takes to make it permanent.Recommended 5
I agree–a lot of these things look like they’d be good to keep. It’s at least a chance to try them in real life. If they don’t make sense long-term exactly where or how they’ve been put in place, they can be taken out, revised or moved or expanded to other locations. I don’t see a problem making any of them permanent if there’s some sort of review prior to deciding that.Recommended 0
hey finally some good news!Recommended 3
Chloe! Chloe! But seriously, I have been very impressed with the way Chloe Eudaly responds to community feedback. She doesn’t always get it the first time, but she listens to the community and often delivers with plans that most politicians wouldn’t touch with a ten foot pole. She’s got my vote.
And thanks to Jonathan (and everyone else) for keeping the pressure on!Recommended 12
Damn. I’d almost move down from Seattle for the next few months — where our city has repurposed 0 inches of downtown street space — or any busy streets — for social distancing.
(don’t worry, I’m not.)Recommended 2
Glad to finally see this. It will help us over the next year and a half or however long we will need to keep social distancing.Recommended 0
Finally! I doubt it would have happened without ongoing calls for action from people around the city.Recommended 5
Okay… not bad! Better late than never!Recommended 3
What is the city really willing to.do to COERCE decent behavior out of drivers?Recommended 0
Get out there with the camera, JM, and document how this works out.Recommended 1
Jonathan, is there a source for the “100 miles” headline? I see in the quoted release it mentions 100 miles of greenways, but I don’t see anything in the press release and didn’t hear anything in the advisory committee meeting saying this would be deployed to all greenway locations or to any specific length of streets.Recommended 2
Sounds like they just grabbed 100 out of the air because that’s the total mileage of our greenway network. There’s really no plan yet as far as I can tell. They don’t even have criteria for how to select the greenways and they haven’t shared anything about which locations they’ll do first. Also sounds like it’ll be a few weeks before anything even gets on the ground. More reporting to come. Stay tuned.
And what was your impression of the BAC meeting?Recommended 1
I’ve never attended a BAC meeting before, so I didn’t really know what to expect. I will say that having it online certainly made participation easier! My partner and I were able to cook and eat dinner while listening to the presentations – no way we’d have had time to attend a two hour meeting downtown in person on a normal weeknight. I hope this type of digital participation will be embraced by the city even after the pandemic passes.
It was very informative to see the data presented and to hear what PBOT has been working on. I’m very optimistic about the potential here and think there are some great concepts, but I also have a lot of unresolved questions about how this will be rolled out quickly, efficiently, and equitably. The committee members brought up a lot of the issues I was thinking about. For a plan that PBOT has been working on for “weeks” it did not feel very fully fleshed out, at least to the extent they were willing to share publicly, but I hope we’ll see a lot more details soon. I’m not sure how typical that is of the stage of development plans are typically at when brought to the BAC, but I know with this situation we can’t afford to wait through PBOT’s typical public involvement process where a grand vision gets cut back to weak paint through a months-long process of incremental concessions. I sensed a motivation from PBOT staff to make bolder changes than I’ve seen in the past, and some of the committee members expressed positive surprise at that. I’m hoping the results will be speaking for themselves soon!Recommended 2
When does early voting-by-mail begin for the Portland city council elections?Recommended 1
Permanent Parkways!Recommended 2