Support BikePortland

Grassroots push emerges for ‘quick and cheap’ bike lanes on SE Hawthorne

Posted by on April 24th, 2020 at 1:35 pm

Proposed cross-section with parked cars next to a curbside bike lane.
(Graphic made with Streetmix)

“With just cones and a touch of paint, we can quickly and cheaply build a much safer, healthier, and happier Hawthorne,” reads the text of a website at HealthierHawthorne.com that just launched yesterday.

“If enough people ask for it, it’s very likely that the project will get done… I’m extremely optimistic we can make this happen!”
— Zach Katz, Healthier Hawthorne

Portlander Zach Katz started a grassroots campaign on Facebook back in February to build what he called the “Hawthorne Promenade”. It was his response to the Portland Bureau of Transportation “Paint and Pave” project. As we covered in January, PBOT was set to launch the outreach process to redesign Hawthorne’s bustling commercial corridor between SE 24th and 50th. One of the initial ideas on the table was to change the cross-section from four standard lanes to three lanes and a center turn lane.

PBOT was coy about the project, as they often are before they’ve had the requisite open houses and committee meetings. Given Hawthorne’s prominence and planning history, the agency isn’t eager to bump the hornet’s nest prematurely. Even so, a PBOT spokesperson told us back in January, “We know how important Hawthorne is in our road network and we think this is an opportunity to do something big and bold.” And open house materials shared in March offered even more teasing words, “After the repave we will have a new, blank pavement surface. A repaving project cannot do everything, but it provides an opportunity to consider changes to improve safety, comfort, and function for people and businesses.”

Katz, an entrepreneur famous for being that, “23-Year-Old Dude in Portland Making a Living Selling Framed Tweets,” saw an opportunity. “Hawthorne deserves so much better,” he wrote on Hawthorne Promenade Facebook page on February 29th. “We’re going to design plans to make Hawthorne (from SE 32nd to Cesar Chavez) a beautiful, car-free promenade with bus-only lanes.” Katz found lots of local support for the idea, enlisted an illustrator to design some mock-ups, and was building the proposal.

Then the pandemic hit and Katz — along with the 80 or so members of the Facebook group — decided to pivot.

Advertisement

Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

A busy section of Hawthorne via Google Streetview.

“While the Hawthorne Promenade will still happen someday, suddenly, now doesn’t seem like quite the right time to focus on it,” wrote Katz earlier this week. The new plan? A temporary, parking-protected, curbside bike lane built with traffic cones and paint that would extend from the Hawthorne Bridge viaduct to SE 50th.

Katz and his supporters have been posting feverishly online about the idea all week. It’s classic open-source activism in the Facebook age. When I started this story an hour ago the effort was known as “Better Hawthorne”. The name has now changed to “Healthier Hawthorne”.

The group is now seeking business owner feedback and support and encouraging everyone who likes the idea to email Mayor Ted Wheeler, PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and PBOT Director Chris Warner.

Katz, who moved to Portland from New York City in January of this year, is extremely confident. “If enough people ask for it, it’s very likely that the project will get done… I’m extremely optimistic we can make this happen!” he wrote on the Facebook page.

The idea of bike lanes on Hawthorne has been debated for years. The 1997 Hawthorne Blvd Transportation Plan considered bike lanes, but the advisory committee ultimately decided against them, citing concerns about loss of auto parking, potential for transit delay, and diversion of drivers onto neighborhood streets.

Advertisement

Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

PBOT’s Hawthorne Paint and Pave project was on the agenda of the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association meeting last month. MTNA Board Member John Laursen used the occasion to write a 1,400 word essay explaining why he’s opposed to any major changes to Hawthorne and already skeptical of PBOT’s motives. Laursen, it should be noted, was also on the citizen’s advisory committee for that 1997 Hawthorne Blvd plan.

“The representatives from the bicycle and pedestrian organizations [on the 1997 plan’s CAC] openly stated their desire to use the Hawthorne Transportation Plan for social engineering,” Laursen wrote, “their intent was to remove automobile traffic lanes from Hawthorne in order to make it so unpleasant for drivers that it would force people out of their cars.” Here’s more from Laursen’s editorial:

“… The current effort is not about increasing safety. It’s about social engineering, trying to force people out of their cars, and using a stick instead of a carrot, which rarely turns out well. And here’s the kicker. By flying this scheme [the Paint and Pave project] under the radar with such negligible public participation, PBOT is expecting to make the change before the public has had a chance to understand the implications of what is being done, and to ask for a more thoughtful approach. Once PBOT has accomplished this, and regardless of whether there’s a public outcry from citizens who find themselves negatively affected, there will be no going back… Will that force people out of their cars? Or will it just send more cars onto the neighboring streets? I think we know the answer.”

The pandemic has pushed PBOT’s paving project into the shadows and this story is the first major publicity for the “Healthier Hawthorne” vision. While many people think Covid-19 is cause for a new approach to our streets, a change of this magnitude to a street like Hawthorne — temporary or not — will not be easy to pull off.

But who knows? How many of us thought someone could create a thriving business selling framed Tweets?

— Learn more at HealhtierHawthorne.com, and on Facebook.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

16 Comments
  • Avatar
    Mark smith April 24, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    The question of the day/decade is how and why this street has been skipped over. This is practically one of the flagships of Portland ..and it’s a car Haven.

    Recommended Thumb up 10

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) April 24, 2020 at 3:04 pm

      “this street”?

      There are dozens of commercial main streets in Portland that should have access for bicycle users and qualify as “car havens”

      Recommended Thumb up 2

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Allan Rudwick April 24, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    just do it already

    Recommended Thumb up 10

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Doug Hecker April 24, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Remove the parking. Keep the lanes. Maybe one from each direction becomes a rose lane in the future. Even better if the rose lane was open to all traffic at calmer hours. As for cycling options, I would call this area rush with opportunities in the surrounding area with SE Lincoln being some sort of crown jewel. Why is it sort of, because the inconsistencies are plenty which makes it difficult for all to navigate.

    Recommended Thumb up 1

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Doug Hecker April 24, 2020 at 3:22 pm

      Rich*^

      Doug Hecker
      Remove the parking. Keep the lanes. Maybe one from each direction becomes a rose lane in the future. Even better if the rose lane was open to all traffic at calmer hours. As for cycling options, I would call this area rush with opportunities in the surrounding area with SE Lincoln being some sort of crown jewel. Why is it sort of, because the inconsistencies are plenty which makes it difficult for all to navigate.Recommended 0

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Chris I April 24, 2020 at 3:41 pm

      This approach would not work, because of the bulb-outs. You can’t fit 4 narrow lanes and two bike lanes in a 36ft space between the crosswalk bulb-outs (dozens along this street).

      Recommended Thumb up 6

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Granpa April 24, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    OF COURSE the plan is social engineering. Any infrastructure that shapes behavior is social engineering, including the current design/use. Unlike the current use, the plan being discussed shapes behavior to increase safety. Time to turn that worn paranoid argument back at the accuser

    Recommended Thumb up 13

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    David Hampsten April 24, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Because we all know that paint increases rider and pedestrian safety, especially on Hawthorne.

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Bikeninja April 24, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    The world after the “Rona” may be very different. We could see the power, effectiveness and reach of all forms government decrease as we go in to a period of shrinking budgets, shrinking staff and shrinking ambitions. It may be up to us to reconfigure our streets and neighborhoods to our needs cooperatively. Quick and cheap and by the people may become the new normal in the world ahead.

    Recommended Thumb up 2

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Eric Leifsdad April 24, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    ” a change of this magnitude to a street like Hawthorne — temporary or not — will not be easy to pull off.”

    What makes “a street like Hawthorne”? Is it the residents, businesses, and the streets that connect to it? If so, how does our Transportation Systems Plan classify it as a City Bikeway and Major City Walkway? + (Pedestrian District)? It would seem that the nature of the street would be counter to those uses. Surely, maintaining a fast-moving river of cars through the middle of a Pedestrian District must be counter to our Vision Zero plans at least.

    Or, is the car traffic we see on Hawthorne a result of the induced demand created by the design and affordances of the street? If this is the case, we can simply change it and it will change. If however, the very nature of the street’s “essential being” (or something) demands that people cross multiple lanes of bi-directional fast-moving car traffic at unmarked crosswalks (and periodically get killed with cars in doing so), then our comprehensive plan is based on impossible goals and perhaps the city is vulnerable to a lawsuit or state review.

    http://pdx.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d1d5e545ca6f436fb119932d710ff2fb

    Recommended Thumb up 2

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Paul B April 24, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Yes, please! I have dreamed of this for years.

    Recommended Thumb up 5

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Adam April 24, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Hawthorne Blvd really needs to be converted to one lane each direction with a center turn lane.

    Thst would eliminate narrow lanes; dangerous lane weaving; provide left turn space for vehicles without stopping traffic behind them (something which causes even more dangerous lane weaving); AND peovide space for bike lanes from the single eliminated traffic lane.

    They did it on SE 7th Ave like 2 decades ago. Why is Hawthorne still stuck in the 80s???

    Recommended Thumb up 1

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Adam April 24, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      It would also preserve street parking, keeping everybody happy.

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    mark April 24, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Parking “protected” bike lanes? No thanks. I don’t want to be trapped between the curb and parked cars, hidden from drivers who can hook me at the intersections.

    Reducing travel to two lanes won’t work because of the buses, which currently straddle both lanes to give adequate clearance to parked cars.

    Recommended Thumb up 2

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Zach April 24, 2020 at 10:06 pm

      We will daylight intersections to prevent right hooks.

      Look at the Streetmix; it’s based on accurate widths provided by PBOT. There is plenty of room for buses.

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Suburban April 24, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Anyone can drive, bike and park on Hawthorne Blvd. any time, all days, all hours. It’s not Better, or Healthier, or clever; it just lies there and the citizenry who paid for it roll tires their over it. What ever the 1997 Plan or PBOT or Neighborhood Associations have to say matters very little. Where the paint and cones and diverters and electric traffic control lights are also matter very little. If you don’t operate your vehicle on it, you have given it to those who will.

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar

«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests