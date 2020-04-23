Joe Bike

Get pumped for a pandemic-proof Pedalpalooza

Posted by on April 23rd, 2020 at 9:41 am

You didn’t think it would be cancelled, did you?
(Artwork by Beth Krynick)

“I’m looking forward to pedaling through town on Super Hero Day, passing fellow cyclists in capes, and rolling past someone clad in all teal on Rainbow Day.”
— Meghan Sinnott, Pedalpalooza organizer

The indomitable spirit that runs through Portland’s legendary “bike fun” culture has run into its toughest barrier ever. With the pandemic-induced stay home order likely to last at least another month, organizers of the annual Pedalpalooza festival are grappling with how to continue the tradition for a city of cycling lovers that’s eager to hit the streets.

For the uninitiated, Pedalpalooza has happened in Portland every year since 2003. It started as a two-week festival of free bike fun, rides, and events and it now lasts more than a month. The idea is simple: Anyone can create and lead a ride. Organizers (all of whom are unpaid volunteers) provide a website and calendar and help promote the events. Typically there are 250-300 events in all — from big and loud dance party rides to architecture tours, taqueria crawls, and just about anything else you can imagine. One of the lead organizers, Meghan Sinnott, is operating under the assumption that come June it will still not be appropriate to gather for group rides. But as you’d expect, she’s not going to simply turn off the lights and shut the door on what has become one of the most anticipated bike events of the year.

“We want to do something where people can still participate but just do it by themselves, individually,” she shared in a recent interview. Sinnott and other volunteer organizers have opened a submission form for daily themes, whether inspired by past Pedalpalooza rides or completely new ideas. Additionally, they’re hoping to highlight a few routes to ride at your leisure, like a tour of heritage trees, or an exploration of local murals.

This year’s calendar won’t have 10 separate events per day. Instead, there will be one theme with lots of people riding separately.

Have an idea you’re excited about? Submit to their calendar now, or workshop it in our special Pedalpalooza section of the BikePortland Forums. They aim to have theme days set by April 26th.

“I’m looking forward to pedaling through town on Super Hero Day, passing fellow cyclists in capes, and rolling past someone clad in all teal on Rainbow Day. No matter how we celebrate separately, we’ll be able to share our Pedalpalooza online.” Riders are encouraged to tag their photos on Instagram and Twitter with #pedalpaloozapdx, and to post their ride experiences in our Forums. Even The Street Trust is getting behind the fun, helping us track Pedalpalooza-specific miles ridden during the Bike Commute Challenge, which has been moved to June this year.

“It certainly won’t be the Pedalpalooza we know and love,” Sinnott added, “But I, for one, look forward to finding any safe excuse to get out of the house, exercise a bit, and have fun. We’re all going to need a little joy come June.”

Asked if she was worried that promotion of any type of riding would risk flouting the “stay home” order, Sinnott acknowledged the seriousness of the public health situation. She stresses the importance of monitoring recommendations from public health officials, and doing our best to be good stewards of health as a community, whether that’s wearing masks, sticking to rides in our neighborhoods, or simply riding less crowded streets.

As for the World Naked Bike Ride, this year you can look forward to Ride Naked Day on June 27th. It might take even more courage than usual, but if any city has the creativity to make it fun, it’s Portland.

Are you looking forward to Pedalpalooza? What are your ideas for re-imagining bike fun amid the quarantine?

Learn more and get inspired at Pedalpalooza.org.

But wait, there’s more!

Pre-sale orders for 2020 Pedalpalooza shirts and pennants will begin May 1st. Below is a teaser image of the design, stay tuned for order details!

Shirts will be printed by Portland-based Rendered.co.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
13 Comments
  • Avatar
    Bikeninja April 23, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Maybe its not about social distancing but about coming up with new costume themes. So instead of Bowie vs Prince, or the Dropout Prom we have the “Doctors and Nurses in PPE” ride, the “Life Aquatic” scuba ride, or the ” fake moon landing” conspiracy ride.

    Recommended Thumb up 6

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      9watts April 23, 2020 at 11:08 am

      Don’t forget the *the streets are still empty of cars and we can bike anywhere without the expectation of vehicular assault* ride

      Recommended Thumb up 5

      Reply Link
      • Avatar
        Chris I April 23, 2020 at 3:32 pm

        Try riding out in Gresham. Just as many people driving around every day.

        Recommended Thumb up 1

        Reply Link
        • Avatar
          9watts April 23, 2020 at 9:36 pm

          In that case maybe I won’t (ride there).

          Recommended Thumb up 0

          Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Bikeninja April 23, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Some other timely ride themes that are less epidemiologicaly sound would be.
    1) The Rentier Rabbit Hunt. In this ride folks dressed as landlords riding plush e-bikes would chase tenants on rusty fixies to trying collect their 3 months of back rent.

    2) The toilet paper cargo bike contest. In this ride participants would to win by carrying the largest number of TP rolls the entire distance.

    Recommended Thumb up 3

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    JR April 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Hmmm. I was really hoping to see a mask on the rider in the t-shirt design. It would be memorable.

    Recommended Thumb up 4

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Racer X April 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Yes, sorry no mask on the Pedal Palooza poster…you will have to wait for Mercury’s 2020 Hump media photos and posters! 2020 the year of socially distant but sexy. 😉

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    kate April 23, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    i am very excited for these ideas but also cautious…hoping beyond hope that large groups won’t congregate. i am excited to have my own pedalpalooza rides with my partner…we’ve been discussing ride ideas for a month 🙂

    Recommended Thumb up 1

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Lowell April 23, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    That t-shirt design is incredible, you can count me in for one once they go on sale.

    Recommended Thumb up 2

    Reply Link
  • Bryan Hance (The Bike Index)
    Bryan Hance (The Bike Index) April 23, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    #ppepalooza

    Recommended Thumb up 1

    Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Toby Keith April 23, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    What happened to Stay Home Save Lives?

    Recommended Thumb up 1

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Racer X April 23, 2020 at 8:35 pm

      As for “Stay Home Save Lives” , great curve flattening policy…as long as we all can survive financially to keep a home by summer, fall, etc.

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    Johnny Bye Carter April 23, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I was hoping that this would be the year that is was moved to July.

    Bonus: Having it in July would allow those in school to get out on fun rides during the day. And epic 4th of July rides.

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar

