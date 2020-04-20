The Monday Roundup: Speeder crackdown, climate and Covid, bike boom, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 20th, 2020 at 11:21 am
Here are the most notable items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days…
Catch them speeders: A new enforcement detail has been created in London to focus specifically on high-risk speeders who are taking advantage of empty streets.
New Zealand’s pandemic streets response: Imagine living in a country where the head of transportation is a regular bike rider who steps up to subsidize bike lanes and sidewalks to create more safety and space during the coronavirus lockdown.
“Fragility” of car-dominant cities: The nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute says the coronavirus has exposed how fragile our auto-centric cities are and creates even more urgency to create places where cars are not needed.
No car, no service: This past week we saw several examples of drive-thru health and other virus-related services that explicitly denied access to people without cars.
No tour, no cycling economy? In many ways, the Tour de France is the sun in the cycling industry ecosystem and some fear that if it doesn’t happen things could go sideways very quickly.
More pressure on Portland leaders: “I find it very insulting that our leaders think that we are unruly citizens who are going to start throwing block parties and licking each other’s faces because a street opened up,” said Portlander Sam Balto in this Portland Monthly article.
Seattle’s walking boom: Older people in Seattle are starting to walk more during the lockdown and the ones profiled in this article think their city should create safer streets so they can continue to do so post-pandemic.
Making it stick: “Right now, we have an incredible opportunity to reimagine the future of cities…How can communities like the Bronx, which has one of the worst asthma rates in the state, go back to diesel trucks polluting the air?,” says an advocate from New York City in this article from E&E News.
Easier to change?: “When people see how much easier it is to breathe outside, I think it will make it harder for decision-makers to avoid taking steps to make this norm, not the exception,” quotes a researcher in this Fast Company article about dramatic declines in air pollution.
Climate and Covid: “We need to design the stimulus not only to help the U.S. economy recover but to also become more resilient to the climate crisis,” according to this op-ed in the NY Times.
Government that works: “Councils [in London] can now cut red tape governing temporary road closures. This could help people walk and cycle whilst social distancing,” says an article just published by the BBC.
Video of the Week: The great Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms has footage of New York City streets before-and-after the lockdown and says, “Coronavirus has changed our streets and we need to heed those lessons.”
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Legitimate question: What will it take to convince Eudaly to create more bike lanes and open streets?Recommended 7
I’ve seen very little evidence that Eudaly is receptive to dissenting opinions, so I’m not sure she’s “convincible”.Recommended 9
IMO, and I’m quite aware people don’t like hearing this, especially from me, is that PBOT suddenly has a $24 million budget deficit, so their ability to do projects is now severely limited. Basically, the projects that are funded but still not implemented are all in East Portland, the poorest part of town. You have two basic choices: You can either bitch about how the city refuses to close off your favorite local street, and not get anywhere politically, the option most BP readers follow religiously. Or you can focus your advocacy towards making those East Portland projects happen sooner, possibly freeing up resources (personnel) for the rest of the city. Good luck!Recommended 9
A third choice might be for PBOT to give us some guidelines about how we can DIY in a manner that they would find acceptable.Recommended 4
Aren’t many parts of CCIM already funded as well? If so, I don’t see why we couldn’t continue to build those this summer—and more. It’s all quick-build, so it can’t be that expensive, right?Recommended 1
I’m a bike business owner a (very) former racer, a racing fan and I say if pro racing dries up and blows away it will be no loss at all for participant cycling and in fact may be beneficial. Most riders’ bike use and cycling experience have as little to do with pro racing as……….as………..Donald Trump’s speeches do with reality. Racing consciousness gets in the way of practical product and as much as I hate worrying about perceptions, the average cager’s perception of cyclists in general. Maybe it’s a sport whose time has come and gone.Recommended 8
Yes, bike racing has about as much to do with transportation reform as the Daytona 500 does to fuel efficiency and emissions.Recommended 5
The Tour will be cancelled this year, and we will all still ride our bikes. This is one of the biggest non-issues I can think of right now, all things considered.Recommended 3
The Tour generates Millions for France’s economy…Recommended 3
Glad it is no big deal and you can ride your bike.
The tour doesn’t actually “generate” millions for France’s economy. It just shifts it from other places in the form of tourism revenues or tv viewing revenues. So if those revenues don’t come to France this year it leaves those other places with more money. Thinking of tourism or spectator sports as a way to “generate” revenue is a bit of a shell game. It is more like the old mafia protection racket ( except voluntary) where the same amount of money is around, but it just gets shared with different people.Recommended 1
Bicycle racing generates millions of dollars for European economies. Provides income for thousands of people.Recommended 4
Not just the Tour de France but the tour of Italy and Spain.
The Spring Classic season in Belgium alone is huge.
For a bicycle site to downplay Bicycle racing is amazing just because it is miniscule in America.
Myopic is too kind….
Yes, these events can’t go on right now, but it seems ridiculous for a supposed bicycle shop owner to celebrate their demise.
What shop do you own?
If she were mayor she could do it instantly.
But now if Wheeler does not like what she does he could yank PBOT from her.
Same thing governs the Rose Quarter I 5 expansion.Recommended 2
>If she were mayor she could do it instantly.
Okay, but she’s not the mayor…
> But now if Wheeler does not like what she does he could yank PBOT from her.
Has Wheeler actually weighed in on this at all? As far as I know, he’s more or less apathetic about safe streets. I could be missing something though.Recommended 1
Even when Sam Adams was both mayor and transportation commissioner, he wouldn’t have been able to do it instantly. There’s a lot of bureaucratic inertia in an organization as large as PBOT, lots of people who can (and do) throw a spanner into the works, people who can’t really be fired by anyone, not even by the mayor or the transportation commissioner, not even by the director. Welcome to reality.Recommended 6
Sucks to be us right now, but the purpose of all that bureaucratic inertia is to make sure, among other things, that all stakeholders have a voice. Those wrenches being thrown in the works – that actually IS the work, if your job is politics. In the best case it all results in an outcome that’s completely bulletproof against criticism. In the worst case at least the bureaucracy serves to slow down a powerful machine that can too easily be steered awry.Recommended 5
My understating of our city’s governing structure is that the mayor doesn’t have any real power over any other council member. It mainly makes the mayor the chairperson of all the meetings. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_commission_governmentRecommended 2
The mayor hires and fires bureau directors and sometimes some of the other senior staff, as well as assigns bureaus to each of the other four councilors, but yeah, his or her power is pretty limited.Recommended 0
Depends on the mayor.
I’ve watched every mayor in council from Goldschmidt to Wheeler.
Most accomplished, Vera. She got many things done in her 12 years.
Power is in the office if the occupant knows how to use it.
As she remarked to me once while waiting for the streetcar, “Don’t forget the legislature!”
Ran that pretty well too, not at all like the present dingbats.Recommended 2
Regarding the article on more seniors walking…I went out on Saturday sunset for a quiet walk in my old neighborhood and I could not believe how many people were walking around…folks I never used to see…there were enough clusters of walkers that I found it impossible to be socially distant without walking in the street or way into private property.
It got me thinking that for neighborhoods with sidewalks on both sides of the street – perhaps we need a national (international) adoption of only walking not he sidewalk that allows you to face traffic thus keeping flows in one direction to minimize “COVID19 Congestion” on sidewalks. This would reduce the stress especially for pedestrian that choose to not wear a mask at this point of the health emergency.Recommended 0