Bike Theft Task Force launches registration drive with U-lock giveaway

Earlier this month we shared that the leader of the Portland Police Bureau Bike Theft Task Force said we could “end bike theft overnight” if everyone registered their bikes online.

Now Task Force leader Officer Dave Sanders is putting u-locks where his mouth is.

Thanks to an ongoing partnership with Abus Locks, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and registration site Project 529, the Task Force is adding a new twist to their “U Lock U Rock!” program. Once live events like Sunday Parkways start up again, they’ll be doing more cable-lock-for-u-lock exchanges. For now, all you need is a phone and an internet connection.

The new “Earn A Lock” program is open to anyone who can register bikes on Project 529. All you have to do is email BTTF@portlandoregon.gov and put “U Lock Challenge” in the subject line. Then go out and register at least 15 bikes using the 529 Garage app and wait by your door for your free lock!



Advertisement

Ofcr. Sanders says this year they’ve upgraded the locks to the Abus 420, a $65 lock, because, “Portland is such a uniquely difficult environment.” Abus sells the locks to the PPB at a steep discount and the bureau purchases them from River City Bicycles.

If you’re new to biking and/or new to BikePortland, remember that cheap u-locks and cable locks are easily defeated by thieves. Never leave your bike unlocked and always use a u-lock if possible. If you need one, take advantage of this offer!

Learn more about the Bike Theft Task Force in this interview with Ofcr. Sanders in the latest episode of the PPB’s Talking Beat podcast. And follow @PPBBikeTheft on Twitter.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Bike Theft, Front Page

Portland Bike Theft Task Force