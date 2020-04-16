Springwater Corridor closed between Portland and Sellwood – UPDATED

A popular, three-mile section of the Springwater Corridor path is closed this morning. It’s unclear which agency is responsible or how long the closure will last.

Photos tweeted by BikePortland readers this morning show a Portland Parks truck and what looks to be a park ranger along with “STREET CLOSED” signage at the main entrances on SE 4th and Ivon Street and at SE Spokane Street in Sellwood (at Sellwood Bridge).

This section of the path is a crucial link in our transportation network. Other options for bicycle users like SE Milwaukie and SE 17th avenues are much more dangerous and out-of-direction. With more people biking and walking during the coronavirus quarantine, the Springwater has become very crowded despite it not being wide enough for safe social distancing.

Despite heavy use, so far Portland Parks has opted to keep area parks, trails, and natural areas open. To handle crowds they’ve banned driving or parking on roads in 10 popular local parks, they’ve stationed “greeters” at trailheads to encourage distancing, and they’ve installed temporary signage warning people to maintain at least six feet apart.

It’s unclear how long this Springwater closure will last or what the rationale is for it. We’d expect that any full closure of this path would come with a signed and protected detour and/or more protected space to ride on parallel streets.

We’ll have more from a Parks spokesperson as soon as possible.

UPDATE, 11:14 am: Here’s the explanation from Francisca Garfia with Portland Office of Management & Finance:

“A portion of the Springwater Trail is closed for a few hours today so City staff can remove debris from a campsite previously posted for removal. Work is expected to be complete within a few hours, and no later than mid-afternoon. The trail is open except for a portion between SE 4th Avenue and Ivon Street (Holgate channel area) and Oaks Crossing.”

UPDATE, 4/17: Getting reports that it is closed again.

