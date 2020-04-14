Hood River bike shop owner ‘incredibly sorry’ about racist Instagram post
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 14th, 2020 at 2:50 pm
Warning: This post includes references to and an image of racist phrases that might be hurtful to some of you.
Mitchell Buck says he didn’t mean to offend anyone when he wrote “Thanks, China” and referred to the coronavirus as the “Kung Flu” on his shop’s chalkboard. Buck is the owner of Dirty Fingers Bikes, a well-known Hood River bike shop that opened in 2007.
Reached at his shop this morning, Buck said, “We’re kind of free speech folks. I post things I agree with, I post things I don’t agree with. Sometimes they’re provocative, sometimes they’re not.” He said the phrases he used on the board just happened to be things he’d heard on the news that day, and he was surprised by the reaction. “I had almost completely forgotten about it.” he said.
Buck uploaded an image of the board — which posts upcoming events, trail condition notices, and other news of the day — to the shop’s Instagram account on Saturday. It was quickly criticized. On Sunday, BikePortland reader Howard Draper shared it with me.
“Dirty Fingers’ post is stoking xenophobia and uses inflammatory rhetoric that can help encourage violence against Asians during the pandemic,” he said. “As a biracial Asian, and one of the few Asians that I see at bike events, I would feel unsafe and uncomfortable walking into Dirty Fingers after their post.”
Buck maintains he intended “no ill will” and that his shop has customers, “from all different walks of life.” “I’m just completely sorry that folks were so offended,” he said.
“The most important part of free speech is the stuff you don’t agree with.”
— Mitchell Buck, Dirty Fingers Bikes
Asked if he felt what he wrote was racist, Buck said, “To be honest, on all the news stations at the time, it [the virus] was still referred to with its country of origin. I don’t agree with those things; but one of those phrases was in a press conference that same day.”
“I think we all need to stop sitting idly by while rhetoric like this becomes further normalized than it already is, especially in the bike industry.”
— Matt Danielson
“The most important part of free speech is the stuff you don’t agree with,” Buck said. “So sometimes I put that up. Then all hell broke loose.” Several people called and emailed Dirty Fingers sharing their concerns and threatening to boycott his business.
Buck ultimately took down the post, telling me, “Of course we took it down. We didn’t want people to be offended or upset.”
Duncan Hwang is associate director of Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), a nonprofit advocacy group. Reached today for comment, he said “Using language like this, even jokingly, normalizes xenophobia and discrimination against Asians; linking a global pandemic that impacts all of us to a single country and race continues a long tradition of scapegoating communities of color in times of crisis. We can do better.”
“As transportation justice advocates,” he continued, “we should not tolerate the kind of references shared in the post.” Hwang says as anti-Asian hate crimes increase with the spread of Covid-19 it’s important for our community to speak up and discuss with friends and family why actions like this are problematic.
Draper said even if the sign wasn’t overtly racist, “It normalizes blame and ridicule of China, and that can validate a need for retribution.”
As of today, Buck hasn’t posted on Instagram about the situation. “I’m going back and forth on that. I don’t quite know how to respond. I’m getting threats and I haven’t figured out how to deal with it. We’re just incredibly sorry.”
The offensive post was deleted on Sunday evening, but Portlander Matt Danielson took a screenshot of it and re-posted it to his Instagram account. Danielson urged his followers to boycott the store.
“I think we all need to stop sitting idly by while rhetoric like this becomes further normalized than it already is, especially in the bike industry,” Danielson shared in an email to BikePortland today. “I decided to use strong language to make it very clear that I felt their actions were unacceptable. I asked that people never set foot in the Dirty Fingers shop again. How could my Asian American friends possibly feel safe in that shop? Again, people are being beaten in the streets, and the exact language from the sign made by Dirty Fingers is being used to justify it.”
Danielson and many other were disturbed that the post was “liked” by Filmed by Bike.
Filmed by Bike is a popular film festival and its founder Ayleen Crotty quickly found herself in the crosshairs of the controversy. Dirty Fingers is a supporter of Filmed by Bike and the shop hosted a film screening last year.
In a statement posted on Filmed by Bike’s Instagram account Yesterday, Crotty said she made a “mistake” and has learned from it. “I wasn’t thinking. I wanted to reach out and give our friends a virtual squeeze on the shoulder by ‘liking’ the post. Their post had some nice words in it about community connection. The post also had an image of a statement that is racist. The person who wrote that statement probably wasn’t considering it as racist, but it was. In liking the post, I perpetuated the racism.”
Portland-based Sellwood Cycle Repair has organized an annual bike ride with Dirty Fingers for several years (I participated in 2017). “I’m struggling to reconcile Sellwood Cycle’s affiliation with Dirty Fingers,” Draper shared with me.
In a phone conversation this morning, Sellwood Cycle Repair owner Erik Tonkin said the post displayed “poor judgment”. “But I also think it doesn’t tell the entire story of the business and its owner.” Tonkin said the pandemic has put many people on edge. “I would say this is somebody not acting in the best possible way in a charged moment. I’m not excusing it, I’m trying to understand why these things happen.”
Is the post racist? “At face value? Sure. It is,” Tonkin replied, after a long pause. “It could easily be understood as that. If somebody were to tell me that’s a racist post, I wouldn’t argue with them about it.”
Dirty Fingers owner Buck assured me his shop isn’t racist. “We welcome everybody here,” he said. As for what he’s learned from the experience, Buck said, “I’ve learned to be more sensitive about what we put up… Especially at this time and we certainly are not trying to hurt our Asian-American friends.”
At a time when our communities are hurting and all of us need to support each other to get through this crisis, we can do better than this.
Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org.
"I'm just completely sorry that folks were so offended"
Thanks for conveying Buck's apology. I don't feel Buck made the most of the opportunity.
I've followed BP for many years for the advocacy around bicycles and bicycle culture. I find myself tuning in less and less the past couple of years and the reason are articles like this. I can get a story like this by tuning into cnn, huff-po or msnbc. I would suggest staying in the lane of bike advocacy and write stories that are relevant. For example, why opening forest park to mountain bike is more relevant now than ever. As for Dirty Fingers, I'll call and schedule a tuneup this afternoon.
Let us know when you start your apolitical bike blog to counter this one.
I disagree with you on this one Redhippie. As this blog has grown, so has the issue of bicycling. I think it’s absolutely BP’s responsibility to reflect and report on these issues. This site has never been siloed into traditional bike advocacy topics. I have intentionally made it a site that covers everything in society because I believe that bicycling and/or the community of people around it are part of that society.
Thanks for your comment.
I thought it was an exceptionally good article, Jonathan. One of your best. I am glad you took the time and trouble to talk to so many people, weave their perspectives into this pieces. Great work! I think I just might increase my membership to BikePortland.
Well, SOMEBODY needs to stick up for the non-marginalized.
Then tune out, bud. If you want to keep the status quo, you aren't an advocate for anything.
Damn, not only is the original sign that Dirty Finger posted racist, but so are many of these comments.
To Filmed by Bike: I also like to signal boost the racist posts of people who give me money. JK. That’s fucked up.
Stay home, save lives, don't blame China when South Dakota just let 300 people in a single factory get infected. Cause ya know, that would be racist.
One of the comments was racist, sure, but blaming China is in no way offensive – it's factual.
>>> Buck hasn’t issued an apology or statement about the situation. “I’m going back and forth on that. I don’t quite know how to respond. I’m getting threats and I haven’t figured out how to deal with it. We’re just incredibly sorry.” <<<
He says he's "incredibly sorry".
Thanks HK. Yeah that part didn't come out right. I edited that sentence. I'm trying to say he hasn't issued a statement on social media or made anything public beyond his comments to me on the phone.
“I’m sorry you were so offended” is a classic non-apology.
I’m Asian-American, and sure, I’ve heard far worse. I wouldn’t call for a general boycott of the shop (nor of Filmed by Bike, Sellwood Cycles, etc.), nor would I feel “unsafe” there, but I’m certainly not giving them any more of my money. These “innocuous” “jokes” are called microaggressions, and they do real damage over time.
Anyway, thanks Jonathan for investigating and writing this up.
Agreed, but it's pretty clear from the context that he regrets making the post.
Yes, but for his own sake. Regret != apology.
All he had to say was, "I'm sorry, I messed up and I've learned from this experience." But clearly that's not what happened. He made it the responsibility of the people he offended for being offended.
Gee, when this old Jew hears the word "microagression," I immediately think of an all-midget headbanger band.
Don't be mistaken!
Hold on, is this a safe space post? I am trying to see what race he was calling out since there are many races in China/Asia. Some of which, today, are being imprisoned and organs harvested by the Chinese government. But hey, let’s have the debate that this is “racist”.
It’s terribly off color and encourages people to be nationist or nationalist which is dangerous. But racist…you will lose steam on that one.
I am sure to read hundreds of posts on how our president is (insert many failures proven and unproven here) which is just fine. Which is just as anti productive. The fact is, it’s from China, China lied, the WHO was complicit and thousands have died in America of all races. If we don’t go to war over it, that will be a miracle.
Let's focus on encouraging people to be above the fray vs. Embarrassing them for being below it.
So this is somehow Jonathan’s fault for “embarrassing” Buck?
Do you really not know that Chinese can represent an ethnicity, as in Han Chinese?
Your comment has some seriously tortured logic.
A Chinese person could be one of 56(!)* different ethnicities. Interestingly (to me, at least), that page lists only 1,448 "naturalized citizens", suggesting the nation is not particularly open to immigrants.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ethnic_groups_in_China

*Not 56 factorial.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ethnic_groups_in_China
*Not 56 factorial.Recommended 1
Thank you for calling out businesses and people in the cycling industry that are perpetuating and normalizing violence against minorities. This makes a lot of people uncomfortable and exposes who is anti-racist and who is simply non-racist. (Or those who are plain ol' bigots.)
Violence?
Yes, violence. Please see the part of the article about the increase in hate crimes.
Hate Crime: a crime, typically one involving violence, that is motivated by prejudice on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, or other grounds.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/crime/2020/04/01/fbi-says-texas-stabbing-that-targeted-asian-american-family-was-hate-crime-fueled-by-coronavirus-fears/
He had plenty of time to apologize for this and another Instagram post where he was showing off how they decided to still have a group ride and go drink beer on St. Patrick's day and he didn't. The original post was a few weeks ago and he was called out for it then and doubled down on some of his "I'm sorry that people were offended" b.s. Not buying what he's selling or any "virtual shoulder squeezes" excuses. You are what you post and like and it shows.
Ok, so the shop's name and the entire sign is filled with innuendo that might cross a couple of lines. It did make me laugh until I realized I was supposed to be offended. Racist might be a stretch.. inappropriate? sure.. offensive? mmmm i dunno. The Wuhan Clap tho (LOL)… I was joking with a friend who lives in Shanghai about getting "the wuhan" back in early Jan. My bad.
The chronically aggrieved will always find the most minor things to be offended about, and then conflate them with something larger.
Please see my reply above about microaggressions. These little jokes and barbs might not seem like a big deal individually, but it's the cumulative effect that hurts – the proverbial "death by a thousand cuts." If you're fortunate enough to not have been treated this way over the course of a lifetime, you might look at someone who has been as being "chronically aggrieved," when in fact they're just bone-tired of dealing with the same old BS.
I guess you just find disrespect funny. It's part of your character. Or lack thereof.
It's secondarily offensive Filmed by Bike commented within their instagram apology that they disagreed with the "tactic of bullying".
Making businesses we support accountable is not bullying, racism is bullying.
What would Ayleen have preferred? That we all stay quiet but just stop buying Filmed by Bike tickets? It really undid the apology by framing herself as the victim.
I don't speak for all Asians any more than did the Asians quoted in the piece. Also, I don't have Chinese heritage. But FWIW I am neither offended nor would I feel remotely unsafe in that shop. Maybe it's a little racist but a lot of comedy is, and I reject the idea that a whiff of racism necessarily belies serious racism. Maybe we can shake our heads and move on.
The wet markets opened back up two weeks ago. Wild bats, rats, dogs, and cats are back on the menu.
https://indonesiaexpat.biz/news/wuhan-wet-market-reopens-wild-animals-for-sale/
COVID-19 is a shot across the bow. The rate of novel virus outbreaks is increasing rapidly, due to the complex interaction of inter-species transmission and the rise of high density factory farming that acts as an incubator and mutation optimizer of novel strains. Some bird flue strains have human mortality rates of 60%. Its only a matter of time before one of these high mortality strains becomes highly transmittable in humans.
No offense to anyone, but the wet markets and extreme packing density of factory farms needs to change if we don’t want to wipe out half the worlds population in six weeks. This needs to be a world wide effort, not just in China.
Another high pathogenic strain created just a few days ago in a factory farm. Hopefully it won't jump to humans.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/industry-scrambles-to-stop-fatal-bird-flu-in-south-carolina
Thanks for posting this. I've seen a lot of commenters who seem to fall more to the right on here posting that these wet markets need to stop (or framing this as a China problem), but they stay noticeably silent on our domestic factory farms. I think that they are both highly problematic and that we are doing ourselves a disservice if we try to blame one thing for all of our problems.
Exactly… we should call them all out.
Chicken factory farms grow birds that are barely able to walk. The farmers are in many cases under onerous financial arrangements with their suppliers who are also their only market. The whole thing sucks.
There is a big difference between being very unhappy with the despotic and authoritarian government of China that hid the nature of this disease, censors research into the origin of the disease ( https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/12/asia/china-coronavirus-research-restrictions-intl-hnk/index.html), and continues to allow the wet markets that are thought to breed viral outbreaks like this and the people of China. No person of Chinese descent is the cause of this pandemic that is sweeping the world. It is the government of China that can be blamed for the severity of this worldwide crisis.
I see no indication that the bike shop post was targeted specifically at the government of China. If so, he missed a lot of obvious jokes.
Do you see indications it was targeted at individuals of Chinese descent?
I visited this shop once several years ago while in Hood River. I was there as a customer and they were nothing but rude to me and my friend. When leaving I asked the best way to access a specific trail for mountain biking and they sent us to the worst possible trailhead to access the trail.
Another friend of mine, who happens to be Asian- American, shared with me that he also visited this shop awhile back and felt very uncomfortable by the employees. I'm sorry, but based on my experience and knowledge, I don't think the sentiment that was expressed on their sign is unique or a mistake. I think it runs much deeper.
I didn't hear any "I made a mistake" talk from DF, even though FBB seemed to have a semi-conciliatory tone in their pseudo-apology. I just hope lessons were learned and will be put to good use. The microaggressions are real, and so very tiresome. Time for people to wake up.
I would think the Native America's would be equally upset about naming of Gravel Grinders
ie..Dirty Kanza
They were. That's why the 'Land Run' in Oklahoma is now called the 'Mid South'. The self-righteous censorship mob comes for everyone eventually.
Not one person mentioned the "human clap" line. I am sure the owner spells ,with, "wit" all the time right?
The owner is not just offensive to asians, he also thinks he is a hip hop artist or maybe just a racist? Hard to say…
It's "Wuhan Clap" and I'm pretty sure he's referring to "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit," which is (sic) and also totally (sick) (brah) and would be the 7th track on their best album, "Enter the Wu Tang" a.k.a. "36 Chambers." You should check it out. I'm old enough to know it, but overlooked it somehow for 27 years and was introduced to it just recently.
I’m not Asian, but some of my best fr…
Speaking as an actual subject of racism in any case, I’ll put it bluntly: if forgiveness doesn’t come first, you’re not going to have white friends and loved ones. In baseball terms, this was a strike but not an out (depending on the count).
Even if the "apology" suggests the time is coming, right now I think there are better uses for our pitchforks.
Mitchell does more for MTB than ALL of you combined. Oh, most of you don't ride anyway. Maybe watch a few Southpark episodes with the PC Principal. Pathetic! Enjoy you cat. We should be riding, but for some reason we are stuck with the whiny internet. I agree with Redhippie 100%. I don't care what the rest of you think! Maybe focus on the upcoming election. The greedy idiot is already counting the Electoral votes. No, just whine about this.
I fully support respectful discourse and exchange of ideas I'm uncomfortable with or disagree with. Yet, somehow this is the standard go to for people who commit disrespectful comedy that falls flat or get an unwanted rise out of others. It's intellectually lazy; and if it's not racist, it's racist adjacent if it has nothing else to offer.
This.