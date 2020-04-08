BikePortland’s first post was 15 years ago today
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 8th, 2020 at 12:47 pm
Can you believe this site started with an innocent, 100-word post about biking to an ice cream shop with my wife and daughter 15 years ago? I can’t.
On April 8th, 2005 I hit “Publish” and had no idea I would spend nearly every day of my life for the next 15 years thinking and writing about biking and other transportation issues in Portland.
I had only lived in Portland for about a year or so before starting the site. But that was enough time to understand that this place was different. That it mattered. And that these things called blogs would be the perfect place for a “citizen journalist” (which is what people used to call me) to capture it all. From those first days my goal was to create a central place where our community could gather, learn and be inspired, then go out and do more amazing things for me to document. It was — and is! — the best kind of positive feedback loop I could ever imagine.
After a few months, I was hooked. After a few years, I was absolutely committed. For every week since I’ve thrown myself completely into this work. That’s 780 weeks in a row that I’ve come on here and shared stories with you about so memorable people, issues, projects, debates, and of course that thing we all love to do: ride our bikes.
A few numbers
15,038 Front Page posts: That comes out to almost four posts per day, every weekday for 15 years. Jesus.
47,773 photos: Our image archive (on Flickr) tell many stories and have helped us share this amazing culture with so many people.
471,983 comments: The heart and soul of BikePortland is our vibrant comment section. With an equal amount of detractors and devotees, I’m extremely proud of all the connections and dialogue that have happened here. These days we get just as many comments on other platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) as we do here on the blog. I love that because people can find whatever platform feels right to them.
Today, BikePortland has gone far beyond this front page. It’s also home to a comprehensive event calendar, a job listings service that has helped hundreds of people find work, and so much more. We’ve built engaged communities on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Our new Forums haven’t even officially launched yet and they’re already full of action! (Please grab a log-in and join us won’t you?)
Everything I do with BikePortland is done for one reason: To make our community stronger. I don’t pre-plan an editorial calendar, I constantly adjust my focus depending on what our city needs: Who needs help promoting their new event? Which new activist or fledgling group needs more attention? Which issue is ready for prime-time? What project could use some feedback? Which politician or bureaucrat needs a platform — or more scrutiny? Who’s hurting and needs some love? Who needs help getting their new business off the ground? Those are the questions I ask myself when I look at the story list each day.
And then there’s urgent and pressing news that requires immediate and total focus to meet your ever-increasing expectations for quality and timing.
For 15 years, BikePortland has been at your service.
Will it provide that service well into the future? That depends.
I still love this work and I believe strongly that BikePortland is invaluable to our city. I would love to see it last another 15 years (whether I’m involved or not); but it needs a lot more support to survive. I’m very grateful for the subscribers and business owners who’ve stepped up over the years to support it financially. The problem is, there aren’t nearly enough of them. It’s no one’s fault but my own (I constantly ignore sales duties to focus on content).
This deserves it’s own post, but merits mention right here: If I can’t shake more revenue from this thing, the future is grim.
If you value BikePortland, please become a subscriber, make a financial contribution, or ask me about advertising. When you support this site, you’re not just helping a business survive, you’re breathing life into the community it so dutifully serves.
OK, this is getting long. There’s so much more to share: All the people who’ve helped me (mentally and financially, you know who you are!), all the crazy stories, all the lessons I’ve learned, the triumphs and tragedies we’ve gone through together!
I could write endlessly about these last 15 years; but there’s more work to do and the next stories won’t write themselves.
Thank you for reading.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Thanks Jonathon for your dedication, and all the posts over the years. It’s this site that helped me understand how to ride safely, how to get there by bike, and the many resources available for biking in the city of Portland.Recommended 11
Here’s to another 15 years 🙂
Congratulations, Jonathan. It’s been a pleasure to be a reader since 2007 and your coverage is invaluable. Happy to be a subscriber, and hope others pick up on the support as well.Recommended 7
I agree with John. Dedicated reader since ~2006(?) -not quite sure – but mightily impressed since my very first exposure to what you are doing.Recommended 1
You provide an amazingly valuable service to us all, to our sense of ourselves as a group, a force for creative, critical, conscientious change in how our transportation system (doesn’t) work.
I’m very grateful to have your support 9watts… both as a long-time reader and commenter and a subscriber. Thank you for all your contributions.Recommended 0
Congrats! Your blog is an indispensable part of cycling in Portland. You have a lot to be proud of. Good work!Recommended 5
Jonathan, congratulations! Thank you so much for all of your posts and everything you’ve done to add cohesiveness to our community. Here’s to another 15 years!!!!Recommended 5
Thank you Maria. It’s smart, creative, enthused people like you that are the heartbeat of this site and this community.Recommended 0
Congratulations, Jonathan. Portland Transport started a few months later in June of ’05. You win the award for persistence!Recommended 4
Jonathan: thru your website, I found the guy who made me my custom bike. So, thank you. You’re a wonderful resource, and I value everything you’ve done. Shout out to Jon Littleford who made me the most beautiful bike ever!Recommended 3
In the later oughts, I gave a motorist a citizen-initiated citation on behalf of someone who was badly injured by their right-hook turn in NoPo. Without your work, no one would have known about it. Instead, the publicity that started right here put pressure on the PPB and City Hall to improve safety for bike riders and others. The intersection was permanently redesigned to prevent the dreaded right-hook.
It’s a great example of how we can work together to help in many ways, and a testament to the power of the site to inform and inspire.
Best of all, I got death threats and called all manner of adjectives by angry fascist men. That pleased me greatly. Good times!
Keep doing it, man!!!Recommended 9
Miss having you around here The Dude. Those were some fun times. Glad you are back in the comments. Thanks for the support!Recommended 0
what a milestone- this a seriously impressive accomplishment!Recommended 1
A photo like that should be in the voters’ pamphlet.Recommended 3
Thanks Jim. But no thanks. I think one reason I’m still around is that I’ve figured out what I’m good at and what I’m not good at. In other words, while I have a pretty large ego about my little part of the transportation world, I’m humble enough to know my limitations.Recommended 0
A local icon who deserves a fine beverage for his efforts!Recommended 3
Congrats Jonathan. You take a lot of crap and still keep it together. I’m not always eye to eye with everything here but I still consider BikePortland the go-to place for bike news.Recommended 1
Yes, this is quite the thing you’ve made. A heartfelt Thanks! for that.Recommended 2
Thanks for this decade and a half of adding such an important presence in our community. And the editors of news in this town should be thanking you too as they assign coverage of their own after reading your stories. Their stories add further to the big impact of your work.Recommended 2
Thanks to you all my friends at TCN&F. Your financial support is absolutely crucial to BP’s existence.
And thanks for pointing out the loop of BP stories getting picked up by local news. I’m afraid most people are unaware of how often that happens and how big of an impact it has made in the past 15 years.Recommended 0
Congrats Jonathan…thank you for all the hard work that goes into this blog!
Hopefully when we come around to the 20th anniversary we can see huge improvements in the on street and off street bike plan!Recommended 2
I hope so too Shimran. If you would have told me in 2010 that in a decade we’d see so little progress on bicycling I would have laughed at you. We have slowed down way too much! Another bummer about this pandemic is that cycling (as a local political issue) was finally starting to gain stem. Bike Loud PDX was clicking, Commish Eudaly was finally paying attention to biking, and so on. Oh well. I feel that as we come out of this, there’s a huge opportunity to redraw the street landscape and I plan to do everything I can to make sure bikes are front and center when that happens.Recommended 0
Thank you Jonathan for all you do. Your website has done so much to create a strong cycling community in Portland. Your work has enriched my life in many ways. I appreciate you.Recommended 1
Thank you for saying that Jen R! And I’m very grateful for your financial support just now as well.Recommended 0