Jobs of the Week: The CCC, Santa Barbara Bike Coalition, Portland Pedal Power, Velotech
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 7th, 2020 at 7:30 am
The economy is reeling, but there are still jobs to be had in the bike world.
– Mechanic/Brand Ambassador Rider – Portland Pedal Power by Waiter.com
– Youth Programs Supervisor-Safe Routes to School – Community Cycling Center
– Customer Experience Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Executive Director – Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech
I just saw the SBBC (Santa Barbara) ED position…this is a great opportunity and great organization, I used to work with Ed France and the SBBC when we operated / built the Bikestations for the City of Santa Barbara. The key for any successful candidate from the NW would be understanding the different vibe that SB has vs PDX AND the cost of housing (or commute distances to “affordable housing”).Recommended 0
understatement Todd. first thing I thought of when I saw that listing was… does it come with a place to live? I love their optimism casting their net here in Portland though!Recommended 0