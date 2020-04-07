Joe Bike

Jobs of the Week: The CCC, Santa Barbara Bike Coalition, Portland Pedal Power, Velotech

Posted by on April 7th, 2020 at 7:30 am

The economy is reeling, but there are still jobs to be had in the bike world.

Learn more about our freshest listings via the links below…

Mechanic/Brand Ambassador Rider – Portland Pedal Power by Waiter.com

Youth Programs Supervisor-Safe Routes to School – Community Cycling Center

Customer Experience Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

Executive Director – Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition

Shipping Specialist – Velotech

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

    todd.boulanger April 7, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    I just saw the SBBC (Santa Barbara) ED position…this is a great opportunity and great organization, I used to work with Ed France and the SBBC when we operated / built the Bikestations for the City of Santa Barbara. The key for any successful candidate from the NW would be understanding the different vibe that SB has vs PDX AND the cost of housing (or commute distances to “affordable housing”).

      Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) April 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      understatement Todd. first thing I thought of when I saw that listing was… does it come with a place to live? I love their optimism casting their net here in Portland though!

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
