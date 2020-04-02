After OTC vote, Metro candidate Chris Smith calls for new highway governance model
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 2nd, 2020 at 3:50 pm
Chris Smith is outraged by what just happened.
The Portland Planning & Sustainability Commissioner member, transportation activist, and Metro Council candidate watched this morning as the unelected, five-member Oregon Transportation Commission brushed aside considerable concerns about the I-5 Rose Quarter project and voted unanimously to let the Oregon Department of Transportation move forward without any further objective analysis.
In response, Smith wants to strip the OTC of its powers to oversee urban highways. Here’s the statement he just shared with us:
Today we watched in horror, but not surprise, as the Oregon Transportation Commission voted to move the I-5 Rose Quarter Expansion project forward without a full Environmental Impact Statement.
The OTC has demonstrated that it thinks community input – over 2000 comments a year ago and another 460+ in the last two weeks calling for an EIS – is a virus, and it’s fully socially distanced and immune, casting this vote on a telephonic meeting during the middle of a pandemic.
I’m calling on the Oregon Legislature to remove responsibility for planning highways in urban areas from the OTC, shifting that responsibility to local MPOs (Metropolitan Planning Organizations). This is not a new concept, we do it today for transit. Just as Metro has planned the new Southwest Corridor light rail project, and is now transitioning it to TriMet for implementation, Metro should be responsible for planning highway projects in our region, turning them over to ODOT for implementation.
In light of today’s vote, Smith is urging Metro to use its authority to “force” ODOT to respond to community concerns around issues like air quality, emissions, bikeway and walkway connectivity through the project area, impacts to the Eastbank Esplanade, and the immense impact that construction is expected to have on mobility through the area.
“As a Metro Councilor, I will aggressively hold ODOT accountable to address community concerns, including using the Council’s authority over federal funds as leverage,” Smith said.
Far from a political opportunist, Smith has been a savvy critic of this project for years. In March 2017 he put forth a motion to the Planning & Sustainability Commission that would have taken the I-5 Rose Quarter project out of the city’s Transportation System Plan, a bold move that would have forced Portland City Council to either vote to put it back in, or convince regional leaders why it doesn’t belong there. Smith’s proposal was narrowly voted down 6-4.
In related news, Metro Council voted today to support an additional $129 million that will allow ODOT to acquire right-of-way and continue preliminary engineering on the I-5 Rose Quarter project.
Still has my vote.Recommended 10
Thank you 🙂Recommended 5
Thank you!Recommended 2
So I am confused, so METRO Council today could have put “a pause” on the Rose Quarter project or sent a strong message to ODOT if it had NOT supported the request for funds for design and right of way…but did not?Recommended 0
That’s correct. Metro had to approve more than $100M in federal funds for ODOT to use for preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition. They did so on a 5-2 vote, giving up their leverage for all the conditions they have asked ODOT for on this project.Recommended 1
Chris, in what other states have state legislatures shifted control of interstate highway planning from the state DOT to the local MPO?Recommended 0
David, nationally the deck is stacked to making transit projects jump through lots of hoops and highways almost none. We can be a leader in changing that.Recommended 2
Chris, you are more familiar with the Rose Quarter project than I am. Clearly the state legislature is very intent in getting this project completed and ramming it through the city, preferably without an EIS. Has there been any significant effort on convincing state legislators from outside Portland, who tend to be very conservative no matter their party affiliation, to spend the $1 billion elsewhere outside of the Portland metro area, to distribute the money to their own district projects? For example, build an Interstate 7 to replace US 97? Or upgrade their rural and suburban highways? Basically to “starve” the project of all it’s funding?Recommended 0
There was a bill that went nowhere in the short session to move the money to I-205, which would be equally bad if not worse. The trick would be to keep it in the urban area and use it to prepare orphan highways for jurisdictional transfer.Recommended 0