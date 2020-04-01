Biketown use has declined 75% amid virus outbreak
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 1st, 2020 at 2:46 pm
When Biketown launched in 2016 it was considered by some to be a cycling version of public transit. So it should come as no surprise that it has suffered a decrease in ridership like that of its more well-known transit cousin: buses and light rail.
According to publicly available ridership data, Biketown use has dropped by 75% through mid-to-late-March of this year, compared to the same timeframe last year. Between March 10th and 29th 2019 there were 18,685 rides on the Biketown system. This year the system recorded just 4,714 rides in that same 19-day period. That’s just under Biketown’s record one-day high of 4,792 rides. And to compare with transit, on Friday TriMet announced rides on their system were down nearly 50%.
To help calm fears and make sure their vehicles are virus-free, Biketown says they’re following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health officials. They’re disinfecting high contact surfaces on service vans and staffers are wearing gloves when handling bikes. Biketown is also encouraging users to wash or sanitize hands before and after using a bike.
The fall in Biketown use comes as two of Portland’s four micromobility operators have ceased operations. Lime and Bird are no longer available, and Razor has “scaled-back” operations.
Starting April 5th, TriMet will reduce service on dozens of bus lines. So far, the Biketown system remains fully operational.
Asked for updates today, a Biketown spokesperson didn’t announce any change in plans: “We recognize that BIKETOWN is a preferred transportation option for many in our community during this time, and are proud that our ongoing bikeshare operations allow Portland residents to complete essential trips while maintaining social distance.”
Lyft, the parent company of Motivate, which operates Portland’s Biketown system, has adapted to the coronavirus epidemic in other cities. Lyft announced last week that certain types of essential workers can get free or reduced fares on bike share systems in New York City, Chicago and Boston. So far there aren’t plans for similar discounts in Portland.
On a related note, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says a planned major expansion of Biketown that would create a citywide service area and add electric bicycles to the fleet, is still going to happen. PBOT hoped the new system would be up and running by this spring, but communications director John Brady said today that contract negotiations and the public health emergency will delay any system changes into later this year. Motivate’s current contract with the City of Portland runs through April 30th.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Bike share use in Honolulu has seen a similar drop – to what Biketown reports – as the Waikiki hotels are now closed and folks work from home in week three of CV19. Now about 1000 bike share trips per day; we are still 24/7. TheBus went from 200k trips to 69k trips per day last week and today they starts service cuts. We will see if bike share picks up use as transit cuts back.Recommended 1
I *almost* used one yesterday… but decided to walk instead. I suspect it’s going to take a while for people to get used to touching things in public after we’re released. I’m surprised how quickly my behavior has started feeling “normal”.Recommended 4
With everyone staying at home now, has bike theft in Portland changed at all?
I know in my community petty theft and black-on-black murder is way down, but alas domestic violence and reported child abuse is way up.Recommended 0
I’ve seen a higher frequency of friends in my FB feed reporting bikes stolen from backyards. Most of them are described as “stolen sometime between” dozens of hours to a period of many days — mainly because people aren’t even stepping outside and they have to correlate to when they last know they saw their bike.Recommended 0
Nextdoor is similar, at least here in Piedmont and surrounding hoods.Recommended 0
Yea , Here in NY they’re taking bikes tooRecommended 0
I heard that Citibike use was up in NYC, ’cause *the subway*, which may be the reason for the high infection rates in Euro cities (Spain, France, etc.) with Metro systems, too. I could be wrong though, or it may have changed. Also, BSNYC had a blog post or column in Outside about bike shops being an essential business.Recommended 0
[Sadly] bikes have long been the currency of the black market in many cities, especially Portland for 2 decades+. And so it should not be surprising in these days of no job / no income and few if any “pan-handling” / “can collecting” type income streams as traffic / foot traffic falls downtown.
And sadly 2x…most folks have more secure bike parking at work (either due to higher theft risk or luck working a a bike friendly business) and worse at home (building code does not require it)…especially with those dang “kids” leaving gates and doors open as they run in and out of the garage or back yard all day!! 😉 [Its hard to Zoom all day and keep your eye on your bike.]Recommended 0