The Monday Roundup: Congestion eradicated, respect for bicycling, spreading cheer, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 30th, 2020 at 10:13 am
Here are the most noteworthy items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days…
$114 billion for transportation: Here’s a good breakdown of transportation funding within the $2 trillion coronavirus bill signed by the president on Friday.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Bike shop owners and employees nationwide are feeling the love from authorities and the public as many states and cities have deemed them “essential businesses.”
Cycling is essential too: CityLab has a good roundup of actions from cities responding to a boom in bicycling amid coronavirus restrictions.
Cities’ golden opportunity: There’s growing sentiment even outside advocacy circles that now is a great time for city leaders to reduce driving access and create safer, more equitable streets.
TDM on steroids: Traffic counting experts say we might soon completely eradicate congestion in cities thanks to measures put in place by cities that encourage less driving.
Bike rider testing: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says bicycle riders are welcome at the city’s new “drive-thru” coronavirus testing facilities (links to Facebook).
Bike business boom: In cities across America, people are realizing that bicycles are the most resilient and desirable way to get around during the pandemic, and bike shops are seeing a rise in customers as a result.
Speeding fills the void: Statistics from New York City confirm that when most drivers have more space on the road they will always use it to go faster and drive more recklessly.
Spreading cheer: A school teacher from Vancouver, Washington is dressing up and cycling through her student’s neighborhoods to cheer them up during the lockdown.
Corporations and climate change: Go inside a meeting of fossil fuel industry leaders as they dish about how to make money off of climate change.
The power of cities: Covid-19 has led to a debate about cities vs suburbia. Micromobility expert Horace Dediu thinks, “the cohabitation, the collaboration, the concentrated conurbation,” inherent in cities will make them even stronger on the other side.
Don’t call it a bailout: The pandemic is killing transit across America, while highlighting the value of biking and walking networks. These modes should be boosted as part of a comprehensive Green New Deal for Transportation, a plan just released by TransitCenter, Transportation for America, Data for Progress and the Ian L. McHarg Center for Urbanism and Ecology.
Trumpism and road deaths: Safe streets advocates raised eyebrows last week when President Trump argued for relaxing the coronavirus response because we don’t prohibit driving even though it kills thousands of people a year.
Watch Stephen Colbert try to fix a flat:
The Tour de Quarantine is must-see TV:
Tour de Quarantine Stage 1 pic.twitter.com/uI8PRBS575
— Brad Sohner (@bradsohner) March 22, 2020
Colbert has quite the SUV as a backdrop for his video!Recommended 2
It’s almost as if he wanted us to notice it…Recommended 1
Time to boycott his show.Recommended 1
Ms. Hello, KItty, … that big SUV is likely one of Colbert’s staffer’s …I doubt he drives much anymore…assuming he still has a DL (being based in NYC): a wild unfounded assumption on my part. Or his blog is sponsored by…Recommended 0
I’ll bet it’s his (or his wife’s), but that he also has a driver (or pilot) (who brings his/her own vehicle) for going into the city.Recommended 1
What’s going on? First Musk, and now Trump admitting that driving is dangerous? Are the leaders of capitalism losing control of their figureheads?Recommended 2
Funny how dangerous cars become only when we want to downplay the danger of something else. Yet the danger is always an unavoidable “cost of doing business”.Recommended 2
It is, literally, a “cost of doing business”. There are things we could do to make roads safer (like lower the speed limit), that would literally be a tradeoff between safety and cost. (There are other things we could do, like mandate safer front grills (thinking of the one on Colbert’s vehicle here) that would be a tradeoff between safety and “freedom of expression” or whatever.)
Which tradeoffs are worthwhile is something different people with different values are going to evaluate differently.Recommended 1
Yes, they are a cost. I should have put more emphasis on the mostly false “unavoidable” claim.Recommended 0
It would probably be clearer if they said “unavoidable at acceptable cost” to be more explicit about what they meant.Recommended 0
It wasn’t that long ago that deaths of child factory workers, or construction workers getting killed due to lack of safety lines or hardhats, or apartment dwellers dying in fires due to having only one exit and no sprinklers, or drivers dying from having no seat belts, were also costs of doing business.Recommended 0
It seems odd to me that two similarly out-of-touch billionaires have similar positions on the deaths of tens-of-thousands of peasants each year. Hey, as long as the stocks keep going up, who cares, right?Recommended 0
Colbert cheated.
He did not show the hard part, SQUEEZING the tire/tube back on over the rim.
Probably he used the screwdriver to lever it back on, which is a real no-no.Recommended 4
Given that he hasn’t ridden the bike in a while, he seems to have skipped the correct first step: Just pump the tire up and see if it holds air. He didn’t even find his pump until he had removed the old tube, which makes me think he just needed to pump it up and go for a ride. Of course, that wouldn’t have been much of a video.Recommended 1
Right. And the vast majority of flat tubes can be patched — especially for the kind of riding he’d be doing.Recommended 0
Millionaires don’t use patch kits.Recommended 0
Nor do bike shop employees, who are rarely millionaires.Recommended 0
Even on their own tubes?Recommended 0
Not even on their own tubes. It’s in the union contract, along with the clause forbidding saving reflectors from wheels that get replaced.Recommended 0
The mind boggles at rationalizing speeding to “care for elderly family members or [purchase] basic survival necessities.” When minutes matter, there’s 911. Now more than ever, time (unlike life) is not such a rare commodity.Recommended 3
“Speeding fills the void”… so true! Cycling amid these new conditions has positives and negatives related to automobile traffic and shared space. While I can generally get places faster, and enjoy the cleaner air, the cars I do encounter are also moving faster, and often distracted.Recommended 4
Agreed. I have noticed less “F-U” type driving, where the driver intentionally drives close or does something to mess with me. I’m not sure if this is because fewer people are driving to work? Maybe I’ve just been lucky.Recommended 0
Was there supposed to be an article about how far to ride behind another bike rider?Recommended 1
The headline and graphic match this one: https://road.cc/content/news/how-much-distance-should-you-leave-cyclist-ahead-272229Recommended 2
Thanks! Think I saw that the other day, actually. It’s sort of a handy graphic.Recommended 2
Colbert could use an Oregon product–aKool Stop tire jack!Recommended 0
Colbert probably pays someone to drive him around in the Caddy.Recommended 0