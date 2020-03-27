How are you doing?

Hi everyone.

I wanted to take a minute and hear how you’re holding up amid these crazy times.

Are you riding? If so, what has your experience been out there? (Or maybe you’re lucky enough to be able to ride inside.)

If you’re not riding, how has that impacted you?

I’m also curious if you think there are more/different things BikePortland can do to be a helpful community resource right now. I’ve been working hard to keep a steady flow of stories here on the Front Page and sharing daily content on our three social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). I would love to hear your feedback: What would you like to see more of? Less of?

Please stay well, stay home, and stay connected to BikePortland. I appreciate everyone’s continued support.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

