How are you doing?

Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 27th, 2020 at 9:41 am
Hi everyone.
I wanted to take a minute and hear how you’re holding up amid these crazy times.
Are you riding? If so, what has your experience been out there? (Or maybe you’re lucky enough to be able to ride inside.)
If you’re not riding, how has that impacted you?
I’m also curious if you think there are more/different things BikePortland can do to be a helpful community resource right now. I’ve been working hard to keep a steady flow of stories here on the Front Page and sharing daily content on our three social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). I would love to hear your feedback: What would you like to see more of? Less of?
Please stay well, stay home, and stay connected to BikePortland. I appreciate everyone’s continued support.
Were I single with a job still waiting for me on the other side, this would be a dream.
In my reality, a few hours alone in the hills is an eternity of total isolation for my companion. We need each other now more than ever to share in the laughs and the tears at much closer range than opposite ends of a phone.Recommended 3
Not riding. Not going outside. Catching up on as much as possible so when it is truly over, there will be mucho more riding possible. Want this to be truly over, not fake over.Recommended 1
This won’t be “truly over” until we have a vaccine, which is more than a year away. We need to adapt right now to this new reality. Things will start to open up a bit in the coming months, but we could go right back to these same measures if we get another spike. As long as you are social distancing, there is no harm in riding a bike or walking/running outside right now.Recommended 0
I’ve been working from home, and believe me I don’t for a moment take for granted that I’m able to do so, but I find I’m really missing my typical M-W-F bike commute, which adds up to > 6 hours/week. You’d think it’d be simple enough to still get those hours – I mean the math is easy – but somehow the day has a way of getting away from me. Plus, it’s just plain weird out there and feels sort of eerie and discomfiting to me, which can tend to suck some of the motivational wind from my sails. Think I will be able to sneak out for a decent ride today, though. Hopefully the weather will be just temperamental enough to discourage throngs, but not outright miserable.Recommended 2
I too am privileged to be able to work from home full time. I am paranoid about eventually getting laid off, but executives at our company are still saying we’re doing well financially for now. Meanwhile, I’ve been pitching into artist friends’ Patreon accounts, buying online services or products from local business where I can. I got in a ride last Saturday before I had some melanoma hacked from my calf on Monday — so I have to stay off the bike per doc’s orders for another week and half. I’m walking better now (was walking like a pirate with a peg leg for a while) and look forward to getting some afternoon rides in to break up my work day. Sitting at my desk all day, day after day, has been playing havoc with my sense of time.Recommended 4
Heal up!Recommended 1
One thought. After we get to the other side, lots of businesses will realize that telecommuting works very well. If that’s the case, it’s a win because lots of people will need a lot less cars, buildings, parking lots. Of course, that means that many of us who commute by bike will need to figure out ways to make sure we get the bonus endorphins that the work commute gave us for free.Recommended 0
I’m not working. Not laid off yet, but I may be when it’s all said and done…Recommended 1
Doing a lot of long walks, (I’m seeing homes and streets I never knew existed just a couple of miles from my home) riding when it makes sense (I’ve been to Rocky Butte and Tabor a lot lately, too!) and puttering around the house. Kindle has been a good friend, too.
Last night I rode up to Pittock Mansion through the neighborhood.
My way home was interesting. I rode Burnside to Grand to MLK to Rosa Parks. I was only passed by 7 cars (And two of them were police officers.) I NEVER ride on those streets (Other than Rosa Parks) and it was delightful.
Also, it feels lawless outside. I’ve ridden my bike almost everyday, and driven my car twice in the past 15 days. I’ve seen folks in cars who must have gotten the message that cops won’t come unless someone is getting murdered. As there are very few people driving, a good percentage of them are moving about as if they can do anything with no consequences.Recommended 9
I work in defense manufacturing, so I’ve been driving every day on I-84 (have to get home and help my work-from-home spouse with the kids as soon as I can). Anyway, I’ve lost track of the times I’ve been passed at 100+ mph in the past week or so. Something that was a rare occurrence before this happened. There was a double-fatality on I-84 Tuesday (police said speed was a factor), and I saw a minivan that had hit a utility pole at highs speed at 53rd and Stark Wednesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if traffic fatalities remain about the same right now, even though VMT is way down.Recommended 0
Working from home, not biking as much, gained 3 pounds. The traffic out there reminds me of this area during the 1990s, which makes me realize we’ve been frogs in the slowly-heating water ever since.Recommended 5
last week did not ride and drank beer. this week wake up and start riding at 6:30am. this week has been much better. new exploration every day. very few people out between 6:30 and 7:30. found your rocky butte photo opp this morning, powell butte, trolley trail, east bank, springwater trail – got some others in the works for next week. riding alone and early seems to be low risk in our current environment.Recommended 6
This is the official Spring Break for me, and I have been riding about 2 hours per day. I’ve mostly been sticking to bike paths to natural destinations where I can chill a bit and decompress, and it has been good riding. Trying to also quickly learn how to do online teaching/learning as next week we move to this model for who knows how long. Getting out has really helped with some anxiety around this change. You have been doing a great job (thank you!) and I don’t really have any suggestions for improvement.Recommended 1
I’ve been lucky to be a telecommuter for a large health care company for several years so not much of my routine has changed at all.
Also fortunate to have set up everything I need at home for a workout – Kettlebells, dumbbells, BOSU & Stability balls, Wahoo Kickr (adding a Climb for my birthday), Zwift and Big Ring VR on the big screen.
I want to ride outside but will limit that to once a week to minimize risk. Mainly, I miss the ability to ride with friends on the weekend – it’s just not worth it right now.
Going through my photos of past cycling trips an reminiscing…and probably going to start planning the next big adventure.Recommended 1
I’m with you as far as missing the occasional weekend ride with friends. I’ve been invited to do 2 person, socially distanced rides, but have been hesitant to accept. On one hand, intuitively it seems relatively low risk if we were to follow strict rules of engagement, but in practice those rules might be tough to hang onto in the midst of the multitude of variables that comprise an actual, real world bike ride.Recommended 0
It just seems like it’s the smart thing to do for a weeks. Now if it was mid-July and gorgeous out, I would probably have a different attitude.
If there is a positive in this, it is that sometimes it is good to get our habits and routines shaken. It can make us appreciate more the things we took for granted, as well as discover new things we’d not normally gravitate to.
I feel far worse for those who are truly being impacted more than those who have to give up a ride with friends.Recommended 1
Well said. There are many reasons to feel fortunate.Recommended 0
Rocky Butte !Recommended 3
Did that on Saturday! What a beautiful day to have done it too.Recommended 0
I’ve been riding outside for 1-2 hours per day. I miss being able to ride with friends. I’ll continue to ride outside unless we are given explicit orders to stay inside. Everything I have read indicates that exercising outside solo is extremely safe.Recommended 0