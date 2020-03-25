Portland parks bureau bans driving in 10 parks
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 25th, 2020 at 10:24 am
The Portland Parks & Recreation bureau has taken a big step to reduce crowding and help create more distance between people in public spaces.
Effective Thursday morning March 26th gates will be closed at 10 popular local parks. The gates will prevent car and truck drivers from accessing the parks with their vehicles, “to help promote safe social distancing practices and discourage overcrowding.”
“The closure of park road gates will help ensure we maintain a healthy balance of visitors in our parks and natural areas,” says a Parks bureau statement. People using bicycles, their own feet, and other mobility devices, will still be welcome.
Here’s the list of closures:
Advertisement
— Pittock Mansion
— Washington Park (SW Kingston Drive – the road through the park – will be closed; other roads open for Water Bureau project)
— Hoyt Arboretum (Fisher Lane closed)
— Council Crest
— Kelly Point Park
— Sellwood Riverfront Park
— Mt. Tabor Park
— Hillside Park
— Sellwood Park
— Powell Butte (already closed in partnership with the Portland Water Bureau)
Parks says more parks that currently allow motor vehicle access could be closed in the coming days. They also make it clear that all parks, “remain open to those walking, rolling, or strolling.” There’s no end date on the closures at this time.
Several of these parks are very popular cycling destinations and the absence of drivers and their large vehicles is likely to make them even more so.
On Monday PP&R announced that all playgrounds, outdoor sports courts and fields (including basketball courts, skateparks, tennis courts, soccer fields) are closed and “should be avoided” to adhere to Governor Kate Brown’s order to stay home and slow the spread of coronavirus.
Despite narrow sidewalks and bike lanes that make social distancing impossible for vulnerable road users, Portland’s transportation bureau has not reduced driving space on any road. At a press conference yesterday, PBOT Director Chris Warner acknowledged the surge in people biking and walking on our streets and urged people to drive more safely. “Assume every street is a shared street. Watch out for fellow portlanders. Drive safely, especially in our neighborhoods.”
***Browse all our coronavirus coverage here.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Would love to see them shut down parking at Forest Park.Recommended 13
One can park a block away.Recommended 0
Woooo!! Car free Tabor days for … days. Months even. Get those hill laps in! All these great environmental improvements, all it took was the end of the world. Good time to get on the soap box and point out the vast improvements in air quality and lack of road fatalities.Recommended 14
* lack of road fatalities… I can hope at least. I know the event on 3/19 is still fresh, sorry if it came off insensitively.Recommended 6
Came here to say exact same thing. A rare silver lining in this crisis.
I’ve always thought they had it flipped for Tabor: should be 6 days blocking cars, 1 allowing them (for accessibility sake).Recommended 6
So the disabled can only go one day a week?Recommended 2
No- people with limited sight and hearing would be safer using the roads and paths without motor vehicle access, as would people with cognitive disabilities and people using motorized mobility devices. Maintaining universal access to our parks is extremely important, but it is not the same thing as having our parks open to people driving. An accessibility plan should include ADA parking at the gates and improved/accessible access around the gates. Removing cars from the parks could improve recreational opportunities for many people experiencing a disability if done sensitively.Recommended 13
They’d be even safer without bikes on the roads those days also, no?Recommended 0
Wait: disabled people get around exclusively by car? I don’t think so.Recommended 0
I realized this weekend at my neighborhood park (Sellwood) that the park was full, but I didn’t see any of my neighbors (which is very weird). Then I noticed the overflowing parking lot. Same problem with Forest Park, gorge destinations, beaches etc.
The message we have been getting is “stay home, except for taking a walk outside” when the message we SHOULD be getting is “no unnecessary driving”Recommended 17
You took the words right out of my mouth. The main message from Parks should be, “Stop driving to Parks to take a walk. Walk out your front door to take a walk.”
The main result with closing a few parks to driving without accompanying it with that message–or with closing ALL parks to driving–will be that people will just drive to the other parks, and concentrating the same number of people in fewer places. Does Parks think people who were driving to a park that gets closed won’t just drive to the next closest one?Recommended 6
And people will park in neighborhoods and walk to these closed parks also. If PPB were to patrol and give a citation to anyone getting out of a car to visit a park, that might have some impact. But knowing how passive PPB is (except when bikes rolled thru stop signs in Ladd’s last year), I won’t hold my breath.Recommended 0
this highlights the unequal distribution of parks and recreational opportunities in the City. I hope this spurs Portland to make greater investments in parks and safe recreational connections to themRecommended 2
Yes. Everyone should have a park within walking distance, and along a safe route. Especially now that kids don’t have nearly as many large yards, vacant lots or quiet streets to play on as in the past.Recommended 2
Parks are well distributed through the city. See the map I’m linking. Very prominent parks are also distributed, not as widely. But this map has many parks on it throughout the city. Maybe we have tunnel vision for the few really epic parks and forget that every couple of blocks there is a park.
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/parks/article/728682
You can also try the park finder.
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/parks/finder/Recommended 1
They’re distributed, but some areas have much more than others, and “every couple of blocks there is a park” isn’t true. I see several places on the map that are much further from a park, and involve crossing very busy streets or highways.
Also, parks with particular activities may be much further. Someone may be 10 blocks from “a park” but miles from a dog park, a basketball court, a large field, etc. Portland is better than many cities, though.Recommended 1
I spent a chunk of 2019 hiking exclusively from transit-accessible trailheads. SO many ths on oregonhikers dot org were technically within a mile of a bus stop, but not actually “accessible” even to an able-bodied pedestrian. Infrequent service, no sidewalks, long walk up a road without so much as a shoulder, un-crossable streets…I basically stuck to a handful at Forest Park. I love having so much greenspace nearby but without a car it might as well be in Salem.Recommended 2
Also of note, Oaks Park is closed for all activities, including folks using the area for Springwater Path parking, dog walking (beach acces is locked), CX riding. Gate Guard is only allowing select employees or building tenants in.Recommended 2
was up at tabor last week. took the kids up there on bikes. could not get over how many cars were parked up there. could barely ride down the road cars were parked all over the place. was more worried about cars and the kids in tabor then the ride there from woodstock.Recommended 6
Wow. Not bad. Thank you Portland Parks Bureau.Recommended 7
Excited about many of these. Was riding out near Kelly Point on Sunday, and the amount of traffic in/out of there was shocking. Most things are terrible right now, but the increased cycling access in the city is a notable silver lining.Recommended 1
I too was at KPP on Sunday, it was nuts. Like the warmest of summer days! The Slough path, Smith and Bybee, all the way out to KPP was full of people on bikes. Way more than I am used to seeing this time of year (or any time really). Under the circumstances, it was nice to see everyone pedaling with smiles. Delighted to hear of the closure to KPP parking. And no easy curbside parking outside the gate will help to enforce. I know where I’m going March 26.Recommended 0
Withholding access to people with disabilitys is just another way Portland Parks discriminates and holds back those who would exercise to stay healthy.Recommended 1
Can you give us an example of what you mean by this?Recommended 8