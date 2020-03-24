Becky Jo’s Carfree Life: Deep Dive 2 – Fenders and Pedals
Posted by Becky Jo (Columnist) on March 24th, 2020 at 2:27 pm
In the Pacific Northwest it looks like we’ve hit that time in spring when we alternate sunny weeks with rainy weeks, which gets me thinking about what changes are in store for biking in spring. Does anything even need to change?
For example, you’ve helped me join the biking community in winter, arguably the worst time of year to commit to being car-free. I took your advice and got a bike rack, water-resistant panniers, better suited clothing, and bike fenders. It took me a bit to figure out the wet-pedal situation. I was thiiiiis close to replacing my pedals, when for my birthday in January I got myself a pair of the snazzy all-weather Vans. These have been a life-saver. They have enough tread grip I no longer noticed my stock-pedals being slippery, and the water resistance and high-top saved my feet and ankles. As you can see, in less than 4 months, they look like they’ve been around. I found out later the Bike Shop Girl in Colorado recommends them too for winter cycling, which made me feel like I’m getting this bike thing down.
Advertisement
However, high-tops during summer do not sound like a good idea. Anticipating sunnier weather, what do you do? Do you find low-profile, grippy shoes? Do you prefer a more grippy pedal? My regular Vans slip off the pedals, and I changed out the pedals on my kid’s bike to grippier ones so she could pedal in her low-tread shoes. What’s your school of thought here? And maybe this is a vapid question, but what do you wear as shoes on August days? Sandals?
While we’re talking spring, what about your fenders? I really thought fenders come off in the spring, but maybe that’s not true? I had the bike shop put them on, and I don’t trust myself yet to take them off, but come to find out many people don’t take them off. What do you do? Do you leave them on? Why or why not?
As always, thank you so much for hanging out with me here.
— Becky Jo, @BeckyJoPDX
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Fenders look dorky, so I leave mine on year-round to discourage thieves, plus I live in a hot humid climate where we periodically get heavy rain in the summer.
I find Keens ideal as rain shoes/sandals – they’re super stiff, waterproof, OK for walking, and comfortable with or without socks. I periodically powder them with talcum to help eliminate odor, but I also scrub them with soap and water once in a while too.Recommended 1
OMG David did you really just say fenders look “dorky” and then say keens are “ideal”.. hahaha LMAO over here!
(just having some fun. no offense meant to keen lovers.)Recommended 5
David, as I type here at my standing desk in clogs, I’m not too proud to look dorky. ^5Recommended 3
Even when I lived in Portland, I always found that the more dorky-looking the bike, the less it gets molested by would-be thieves, which is still true here in NC. Dorkiness reduces the stylishness of any item without reducing it efficiency or intrinsic value.
And yeah, I dress like a total dork, right down to my size 52-EEE shoes (16 US).Recommended 0
I don’t take off fenders in good weather. First off, my fenders are metal and look nice, plus they’re integrated with my dyno and lighting system wiring. But I DO switch to my fender-less, “more fun” bike in good weather. 🙂 So I guess I have an all-weather bike and a fun, dry-weather bike.Recommended 4
goals! hopefully by next winter I can get an ebike and just keep my little miata (what I’ve come to lovingly refer to my road bike as) for dry days.Recommended 3
Heh. Names for bikes. My all-weather workhorse is named Nigel because he “goes all the way to 11” with his Alfine 11 internal-gear hub. And my fair-weathered bike is Felicia, as in “bye, Felicia!” because she’s a very fast-accelerating, lightweight single-speed. 😀Recommended 1
To quote Bike Snob NYC – “See, it’s not that getting wet is a big deal. Really, it’s what you’re getting wet with. Even on the sunniest days New York City is awash with fluids, and these can range from benign substances like water from opened fire hydrants and spilled Snapple to more distasteful ones such as hot dog water and coffee spilled out by taxi drivers to the really horrific ones such as urine, garbage water, and vomit.” Fenders stay on for my in town bike year round. Full fenders, with flaps.Recommended 5
Anyone that ever slipped off a pedal in flip flops knows to NEVER ride a bike in sandals unless you want road rash all over the top of your toes and foot.Recommended 0