Joe Bike

PBOT improves greenway connection across North Interstate Avenue

Posted by on March 18th, 2020 at 11:59 am

New buffered bike lane now connects all the way to Interstate (it used to disappear here). It’s just one of several additions in the area.
(Photos © J. Maus/BikePortland)

Even amid the virus outbreak, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is working on our streets. On Sunday, city work crews were out in north Portland installing new signage and markings to fill a key gap in our bikeway.

New sharrow on northbound Interstate directs riders to Killingsworth and Michigan Greenway a few blocks over.

PBOT spent spent 2018 and 2019 adding infrastructure to North Willamette from Interstate to Rosa Parks to make it a “low-stress, family-friendly” street. Most notably they installed diverters at North Greeley, North Villard, and at Atlantic and Jessup.

Willamette’s north-south cousin is Michigan, which was established as a greenway in 2011 and has been beefed up with more diversion several times since.

But these greenways were separated by a bikeway gap and difficult crossing of N Interstate. PBOT says the work they just completed was meant to close that gap and is the “final piece” of the Willamette greenway.

Click images to see captions.

Advertisement

Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

To help folks get from Michigan to Willamette via Killingsworth westbound, PBOT has added a left turn box to the northwest corner of the Interstate/Killingsworth intersection. In addition to the green box, there’s green “cross-bike” markings across the intersection and a new bike lane on N Interstate between Killingsworth and Willamette (adjacent the gas station and MAX station).

Going eastbound, PBOT has added a left turn bike lane on Willamette that directs riders to northbound Interstate where there are now two sharrows prior to the Killingsworth intersection. To connect to bike lanes on Killingsworth, PBOT has added a new section of buffered bike lane all the way to the Interstate intersection through the existing TriMet bus stop.

These are relatively small changes and they are still don’t provide bike riders with unprotected space away from drivers; but they are a step forward. And as anyone who has biked on Interstate knows, anything that adds institutional and legal respect for bike riders is very welcome.

In related news: PBOT has also recently striped a brand new bike lane on North Mississippi between Cook and Fremont.

This is a sketchy block that has been a frustrating gap for many years. The bike lane used to drop completely north of Cook where on-street parking is still allowed (boo!). Given the steep hill, the speed differential between bicycle and car users added to the stress. As you can see in the image above, PBOT simply moved the centerline over, removed the sharrow, and installed a standard bike lane. (It’s still very unfortunate that free car parking takes precedence over riding space here and on the commercial section of Mississippi, but that’s a conversation for a different day.)

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

5 Comments
  • Avatar
    Jason March 18, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Nice bike bell.

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
    • Avatar
      Jason March 18, 2020 at 3:21 pm

      Although this may read as a taunt, I meant that genuinely. I have the same bell and it has an amazing tone! The Achilles heel is rain though, one drop and it gets muffled.

      Recommended Thumb up 0

      Reply Link
  • Avatar
    todd boulanger March 18, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    As for “rain proof” bells ‘go big and go old school’. I have never had such a bell fail due to rain…as rainy dark conditions are when I need it the most for my safety and the safety of others too.

    Recommended Thumb up 0

    Reply Link
  • Avatar

«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests