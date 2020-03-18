Ask BikePortland: Can we still ride in groups if we keep a distance?
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 18th, 2020 at 12:53 pm
As I monitor the news and the BikePortland social media feeds, it’s clear that there remains confusion about whether or not it’s safe to do group rides. While many folks have cancelled them, I still see people out there (online and in real life) riding close together.
I’m not an expert, but I want to offer some guidance on making the right decision about this.
Here’s a question I just saw posted from a friend who hosts a weekly group ride in Portland:
“Can we ride and maintain social distancing or do we run afoul of the 10 person group limits restrictions? Seems like we can maintain a 6’ distance and maintain that separation on the regroups.”
During a ride downtown and in north Portland yesterday, I saw a lot of people outside exercising and recreating in what I think are dangerous conditions: A group of 20-somethings played basketball at Couch Park, and runners and walkers mixed closely while a large group of bike riders rode two-abreast in a narrow bike lane on North Willamette Blvd.
Based on what I’ve read and learned from a wide variety of sources, I say it’s time to end all group rides. In theory it sounds doable to follow the official social distancing guidelines of six-feet apart and groups less than 10. But in practice it’s just not that simple. I think group rides introduce way too many risk factors including: bodily fluids being expressed and then blown around in the wind (Covid-19 is spread by droplets), close contact with people who could be infected (remember, it’s safest to assume you and everyone else are infected!), increased risk of crashes (we need to keep hospitals open for Covid-19 treatment), and so on.
Don’t just take my word for it. There’s a reason why Italian officials are considering a ban on outdoor exercise. And in this just-published Atlantic article, the reporter shares guidance from an epidemiologist. In the following passage, replace “runners” with “cyclists”:
“Glanz recommends that people watch out for passing runners—and that runners keep their distance around pedestrians—because huffing and puffing could spread droplets like coughing does. (It should go without saying: Runners, however tempting it is, don’t spit, please.) “Veering out of the way or staying to the side of the path when there are lots of runners out is a good idea,” she said.
Think about that. If she’s saying walkers should “veer out of the way” of runners, how would you do that while riding your bike in a pack?
I might be wrong here, but I think it’s exactly the right time to put our needs and desires for fun and camaraderie aside and think of the big picture. We’re likely just a matter of days before we begin a more strict lockdown and “distancing” becomes “isolation.” As we try to flatten the infection curve, I think we should stay ahead of the curve and avoid any kind of group activity.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I find the term “20 somethings” to be offensive and ageist!
Just kidding – they’re the worst 🙂Recommended 2
This clip of spring breakers in Miami from CBS News might just bolster that view: https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1240371160078000128Recommended 1
You’re right!Recommended 1
Regardless of what happens, I’ll still be there for Ronde weekend: safely off the back, just like always.Recommended 4
I’m trying to limit time spent driving at high speeds on 2-lane roads. Statistically, that is the most dangerous kind of (sober) driving. It’s a very bad time to end up in an ER for any reason.Recommended 1
I’ve been thinking the same thing, Jonathan, since I read the Bicycling article from Monday’s Round Up. If the six foot separation is for people inside, standing still or moving slowly, what happens with people walking? Doesn’t that six feet become cone expanding in their wake for some unknown distance. (That’s the model for scent propagation, anyway.) Maybe the cone is fairly short for someone walking (20 feet?), but how about at biking speed? Maybe 3 to 5 times longer? How about spending extended time within that range, breathing deeply? *I DON’T KNOW* any of that, it is just speculative, and I mostly ride solo anyway, but I’ll be keeping my distance even more for now.Recommended 1
Can you? Sure, you can do whatever the heck you want to do.
Should you? I’ll take No for $500 Alex.Recommended 3
Hey how about a photo credit for the Lawyer Ride, at least I think that is us in your picture hah.I respect Jonathan’s views here BUT on the Thursday Lawyer Ride in particular (mostly spread out and not in peloton formation like on Monday) we are continuing the ride. Keep your 6’distance, keep your snot to yourself and meet us at noon at Pioneer Square on Mondays and Thursdays ready to rumble at a distance.Recommended 0
Also keep in mind that violating any of the new “health laws” put in place by executive order is a Class C misdemeanor.Recommended 0
We know that the virus can stay ‘alive’ in the air for up to 3 hours. I could be wrong – probably am, but my tendency is to think of walking behind someone who is smoking. You can smell that a fair distance away. That is my thought about how far away we should be from each other right now.Recommended 2
Clearly this op-ed piece is aimed at recreational group rides, but the definition of “group” sounds like any 2 or more riders who are riding within x number of feet, x being defined by rider speed , wind speed and direction, and the aim of a Covid-laced snot rocket from a rider upwind or their related heavy breathing, and other riders sucking it all in.
Unfortunately, this scenario could just as easily be a bunch of bicycle commuters on the Hawthorne Bridge on any evening at 5:15 pm, or all day on Vancouver/Williams.
When we begin to discuss our post-Covid world, we need to remind ourselves why we bicycle for both recreation and for transportation: the health benefits for us and society; less pollution for the environment; most efficient form of transport; joy of it, etc. But we also need to remind ourselves of the pre-Covid risks too: Getting hit by drivers (or more particularly, the constant fear of it); breathing in fumes, pollen, other viruses from riders, odors, and pollution; mechanical breakdowns; the weather, etc. Anything that has benefit also has risk.
It’s all too easy to see societies that really should know better (such as now in Spain and France, soon in America) to “ban” bicycling, walking and other health-giving pursuits “for the greater good.” Essentially we are being forced right back into a car-oriented environment of “safe” sanitary enclosed motor vehicles, accelerating climate change, undoing several decades of promoting bicycling, running, walking, and public transit infrastructure improvements, all in the name of our immediate response to this current health crises.
This crises in not going to end anytime soon; it may go on for years. With everyone becoming paranoid about being around other people, how easy do you think it will later be to overcome that paranoia? Are you going to stop bicycling because you are worried that the rider in front of you is a passive Covid-19 carrier? Never use transit because you fear everyone is quietly sick? Stop going into busy shops because you fear that the other shoppers are hiding their illnesses? Stay at home and only travel by car?
This particular paranoia is sad and depressing.Recommended 0
I am glad you have evolved on this issue.Recommended 1
Thanks.
Ask not whether your behavior is legal, ask whether it’s smart. Or considerate.Recommended 1