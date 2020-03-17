Person killed by drunk driver on SW Barbur Boulevard

Portland Police have issued a statement on a fatal collision that happened early this morning on Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

According to the PPB, it happened just after midnight near the intersection of Barbur and SW Parkhill Drive. This is three miles south of Portland City Hall and just north of the Vermont viaduct.

Officers responded to what they thought was single car collision, but when the arrived they were contacted by the driver of the car, 30-year-old Ivan Cam. Cam told officers he thought he hit someone who was walking. Upon further investigation, the officers found a body lying in the street.



Cam was arrested and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving, and Manslaughter II. The PPB is still investigating this crash and needs more witnesses. If you saw it or have any information, please can PPB non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.

This is the 12th person to die while using Portland streets so far this year. Nine of the 12 victims have been vulnerable road users: four were walking, two were motorcycling, two were sleeping, one was bicycling.

