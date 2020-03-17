Person killed by drunk driver on SW Barbur Boulevard
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 17th, 2020 at 8:13 am
Portland Police have issued a statement on a fatal collision that happened early this morning on Southwest Barbur Boulevard.
According to the PPB, it happened just after midnight near the intersection of Barbur and SW Parkhill Drive. This is three miles south of Portland City Hall and just north of the Vermont viaduct.
Officers responded to what they thought was single car collision, but when the arrived they were contacted by the driver of the car, 30-year-old Ivan Cam. Cam told officers he thought he hit someone who was walking. Upon further investigation, the officers found a body lying in the street.
Cam was arrested and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving, and Manslaughter II. The PPB is still investigating this crash and needs more witnesses. If you saw it or have any information, please can PPB non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.
This is the 12th person to die while using Portland streets so far this year. Nine of the 12 victims have been vulnerable road users: four were walking, two were motorcycling, two were sleeping, one was bicycling.
Thank you for reporting on this, Jonathan.Recommended 5
Really bad infrastructure and a culture of drunk driving make just walking around PDX in the evening terrifying. I know there are big plans for Barbur with the light rail corridor but it feels wrong on every level to have to just wait for a light rail to get built.Recommended 11
If you feel changes are needed to this notorious section of our transportation network, some pertinent contacts would be:Recommended 7
Shelli.ROMERO@odot.state.or.us
zachary.horowitz@odot.state.or.us
kristen.stallman@odot.state.or.us
While this corridor seems deserted, there are ~ 100+ people living full time between the I5 and Barbur viaducts and under the bridges. That makes a lot of pedestrians on the shoulder.Recommended 4
I live very close to this area. I don’t think there are 100+ homeless in this immediate area. 30 maybe but I think 100 is a stretch. I walk on the paths in that area and there is very little of the very visible homeless signs.Recommended 0
The Slavin road camps have ebbed and flowed over the years. When you combine the Slavin road apartments and outdoor residents, the numbers are in the 100’s. I mentioned the campers because they are often overlooked and ignored, and they are walking Barbur daily and nightly. Policy makers do not account for the vulnerable.Recommended 1
I think the 100+ must include the residents of the apartment complex that is, in fact, between Barbur and the freeway.Recommended 0
