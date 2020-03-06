Weekend Event Guide: Trail day at Rocky Point, Hawthorne workshop, Womxn’s Ride, and more

Welcome to the weekend. Check out our selected events and rides below. And if you know of a company that wants to sponsor the BikePortland Calendar and this weekly event guide, please let me know.

Saturday, March 7th

Rocky Point Big Dig Day – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

This is it folks: NW Trail Alliance is rallying the troops for a blowout trail maintenance work party with sponsorship from Cyclepath Bike Shop. Rocky Point is our best (only!) local(ish) singletrack destination, so let’s put in the work to show the world what we can do. More info here.

Jack Frost Time Trial – 9:00 am at Vancouver Lake Park (WA)

Just you against the clock (and against your early-season fitness LOL). Come out to the inaugural event of the 2020 road season. More info here.

Beginner Road Ride – 9:45 am at West End Bikes (SW)

A basic, friendly local bike shop group ride. No-drop pace. More info here.

Hawthorne Pave and Paint Community Workshop – 1:00 pm at SE Uplift (SE)

As we reported in January, PBOT has big plans for Hawthorne Blvd.; but they could use some help thinking even bigger (as in, let’s add some bike lanes!). Show up, ask questions, dream big. More info here.

NW in Motion Ride – 3:00 pm at Japanese American Historical Plaza/Waterfront Park (NW)

As you learned this week on BikePortland, PBOT is in the final stages of their NW in Motion plan that will lead to a transformation of streets in northwest district. This ride will help you learn what’s at stake and where your feedback can have the biggest impact. More info here.

Sunday, March 8th

Corvidae Bike Club Womxn’s Ride by Magpie – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

Corvidae is pulling out all the stops this week to honor women. Expect a super fun ride led by Magpie (Sole Fiumefreddo), an all-women’s musical accompaniment, and an opportunity to donate to Bradley Angle House, a local nonprofit that helps domestic violence survivors. More info here.

Portland Mayoral Climate Debate – 7:00 pm at Revolution Hall (SE)

With five candidates set to appear (including incumbent Ted Wheeler), this should be an excellent debate. Come and see what Wheeler, Sarah Iannarone, Ozzie Gonzalez, Piper Crowell, and Teressa Raiford have to say about the climate crisis. More info here.

