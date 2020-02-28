Man rides a century (and then some) in Mt. Tabor Park
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 28th, 2020 at 10:30 am
In a city that’s crazy for bikes, we also have a lot of people who do crazy things on bikes.
There was Merritt Raitt who rode 650 laps around Ladd Circle in August 2011. And who can forget when friends Andy Edick and JT Lehman biked from Portland to the peak of Mt. Hood and then skied down in under 24 hours.
Add Dave Anolik to this quirky club.
Dave’s story was shared by Velo Pro, a local business that sells customized cycling training plans, earlier this week.
According to Velo Pro, Dave started at 5:00 am on February 19th and watched the sunrise over Mt. Hood and the sunset over the West Hills all while pounding out the laps on Mt. Tabor’s roller-coaster roads. Given that Tabor’s main loop is about three miles along, he probably did about 30 laps. He rode for over 14 hours, covered 120 miles, and climbed a total of 13,084 feet when it was all said and done.
Advertisement
Here’s more from Velo Pro:
“The unending loops with the infinite climbs and descents made the ride a peaceful meditation versus a traditional Gran Fondo or Century.
Dave spoke reverently of the changes in winter light through the trees and the bite of the wind from the Columbia Gorge. He also charted the comings and goings of the different groups of people enjoying the park throughout the day. Morning trail runners, lunchtime CAT racers preparing for the Tabor criterium races, and dog walkers sharing the love after work.”
How far would you go to reach your training goals? Or maybe I should say, how close could you stay to home and still get those big winter miles in?
Read more about Dave’s incredible ride at Velo Pro’s website.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Awesome! While training for the Boston Marathon I once did a 18 mile run on Tabor (plus a mile to and from!). I was definitely ready for Boston’s infamous late stage hills, which felt pretty puny in comparison.Recommended 4
What a waste of timeRecommended 2
I love Mt. Tabor, for the experience of witnessing the energy of the city. Airplanes over the top, trains heard passing in the distance, runners, walkers, babies in strollers, birds gliding on thermals, thousands of people in the city below with all their energy going to and fro, me laying on the hillside, chewing on a blade of grass, noting the final transition to dusk…Recommended 6
I personally prefer to recharge my batteries than log big winter miles but this sure beats riding inside, e-biking, or any other retail driven industry hype.
Summer Strava, winter Untappd, death before Zwift.Recommended 6
aaaannnnddd now we all know where he livesRecommended 0
Not necessarily. Most Strava users know to set their privacy radius.Recommended 1