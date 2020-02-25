New $350,000 grant will complete Salmonberry Trail master plan
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 25th, 2020 at 11:25 am
Before all 86 blissful miles of the Salmonberry Trail is ready to roll and walk on, all 86 miles must be studied, probed, and plotted. Now, thanks to an injection of new funding, planning for the final two remaining sections of the trail can be completed.
The Washington County Visitors Association (WCVA) and Tillamook County both announced last week they’ll pitch in $175,000 each toward the effort.
When complete, the Salmonberry Trail will follow the route of the defunct Portland of Tillamook Bay Railroad from north of Banks in Washington County, westward to the Oregon Coast through the Tillamook State Forest and then along the coast south of the city of Tillamook. The trail is broken up into four planning segments. Two of them — the “coast” and “valley” sections — already have completed master plans. This new funding will help fund planning of the remaining “canyon” and “river” segments (see yellow box in map at right).
Advertisement
Among deliverables for the master plan are analyses of the impacts and constraints of a future trail, as well as potential cost estimates. The study will also determine whether existing tunnels and rail bridges can be re-used or whether they must be replaced.
The effort to build the Salmonberry is led by the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency, a coalition of public and private agencies and organizations.
2019 was a big year for the project. The City of Tillamook cut the ribbon on the first paved section of the trail and a nonprofit Salmonberry Trail Foundation was created to help push the project forward.
Learn more at SalmonberryTrail.org.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
This is fabulous news. Tis project is going to be even more transformational than the excellent Stub Stewart trail and enhancements.Recommended 7
I know it is only in the planning stages, but I though the goal was for it to be a paved Rails to Trails project, offering a safe way for bicyclists to connect to the coast?
The rendering shows a dirt trail, which would be useless for a touring bike etc.
Can anyone offer any perspective here?Recommended 1
AFAIK Adam that was never the goal. There’s no way in heck this effort would ever be supported enough if there was a mandate that the path was paved the whole way. .. And IMO that would be a bad idea. Pavement is not good for the type of remote conditions much of this trail will be. There will be some paved sections but the vast majority will be unpaved. Also keep in mind that I don’t think we can expect the entirety to be bike-able. There might be sections only open for hiking and/or horses. And in those cases, hopefully there’s a way for bicycle users to detour around so there can be a continuous route. There’s a lot still to be determined! We’re still years away from major sections being completed.Recommended 2
Nope it is going to be some kind of soft surface.Recommended 5
I’ve toured countless gravel and dirt miles on touring bike – not a problem.
Page 50 of the Concept Plan Final provides some ideas for potential surfaces.Recommended 3
An entirely paved route would certainly make this more accessible to traditional touring cyclists, but would also increase the cost substantially. The Valley segment (Portland-ish to coast) is very remote and would be difficult to maintain. There is a reason the old railroad line was decommissioned. Hardpack gravel (I’m thinking along the lines of Iron Horse/western part of the JWPT in WA) would be ideal, with small clusters of primitive campsites every 10 to 20 miles. It’s quite do-able on a touring bike. A mostly dirt route would also add to the feeling of being “out there”.Recommended 5
Kudos to the team behind this. Building the support and demand from the community is crucial and with their leadership it seems to be coming along nicely.
It should be the stated goal of the plan to pave the entire route. In addition to people on road bikes having the dirt section of trail would close it off to people with ADA needs. It would also limit people on roller-blades, skateboards and scooters. Given that there is NO safe way to currently access the Oregon coast without a car it’s not an unreasonable request to make the ONLY proposed route accessible to all.Recommended 1