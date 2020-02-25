Jobs of the Week: Joe Bike, Stages, Left Coast Bicycles, Bike Clark County, Oregon E-Bikes

I usually publish this on Fridays, but I missed it last week and we’ve had several new listings come in so I wanted to make sure they got some attention while they’re still hot and fresh.

Learn more about each job via the links below…

– Mechanics – Joe Bike

– Customer Service Rep – SIC – Stages Indoor Cycling

– Mechanic, Part Time – Left Coast Bicycles

– Assistant Operations Manager – Left Coast Bicycles

– Sale Associate – Bike Clark County

– Sales/Service – Oregon E-Bikes (Hood River)



