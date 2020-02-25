Jobs of the Week: Joe Bike, Stages, Left Coast Bicycles, Bike Clark County, Oregon E-Bikes
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 25th, 2020 at 10:36 am
I usually publish this on Fridays, but I missed it last week and we’ve had several new listings come in so I wanted to make sure they got some attention while they’re still hot and fresh.
Learn more about each job via the links below…
– Customer Service Rep – SIC – Stages Indoor Cycling
– Mechanic, Part Time – Left Coast Bicycles
– Assistant Operations Manager – Left Coast Bicycles
– Sale Associate – Bike Clark County
– Sales/Service – Oregon E-Bikes (Hood River)
Advertisement
For a complete list of available jobs, click here.
Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.
These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Sign up for our Job Listings email.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan