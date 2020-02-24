Mark your calendars for candidate forums on climate and transportation
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 24th, 2020 at 3:16 pm
“We want to give voters with a strong interest in transportation an opportunity to learn more about the top candidates and reach their own conclusions.”
— Jillian Detweiler, The Street Trust
Portland’s political season is shaping up to be one of the most consequential and competitive in history. Two events coming next month will help you figure out who’s worth voting for.
With four of five seats up for grabs (including mayor), there are at least 40 candidates vying for seats on Portland City Council alone.
On March 8th, Sunrise Movement PDX, 350 PDX, and Harriet Tubman Middle School Environmental Club are hosting a mayoral debate centered on climate change and environmental justice. “Many of the youth organizers that brought 20,000 people out into the streets of Portland to strike for climate justice are at it again,” reads the event description.
Signed up to participate (so far) are incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler and challengers Ozzie Gonzalez, Sarah Iannarone, and Teressa Raiford.
While it’s likely to come up at the climate debate, two days later, transportation policy will be the main course at a separate event in southeast Portland. Four local organizations — Bike Loud PDX, The Street Trust, Young Professionals in Transportation and Women’s Transportation Seminar — have teamed up to host a transportation forum on March 10th at Clinton Street Theater.
Advertisement
The Street Trust Executive Director Jillian Detweiler told me earlier today they’ve got several goals for the event. “We want candidates to think about transportation issues and priorities. We want to get candidates on the record about how they will advance goals to increase walking, biking and transit. We also want to give voters with a strong interest in transportation an opportunity to learn more about the top candidates and reach their own conclusions.”
So far 12 candidates have been confirmed their attendance.
Sarah Iannarone and Teressa Raiford will represent the mayoral race. Detweiler says incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler has expressed interest but has not yet committed.
Here are the rest of the confirmed attendees as of 2/24:
– Candidates for council position 1: Carmen Rubio, Timothy DuBois, and Candace Avalos
– Candidates for council position 2: Sam Chase, Dan Ryan
– Candidates for council position 4: Chloe Eudaly, Mingus Mapps, Sam Adams, Seth Wooley, Keith Wilson
For more on these events see the BP Calendar here and here.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
“Wheeler has expressed interest but has not yet committed”
What else is new?Recommended 9
Yawn
Candidates are vying for the position of most environmental in an agency with almost no influence over outcomes. Perhaps winners can influence local issues a blip, but climate change? Our candidates are self flattering to think they will move the bar.
The State legislature abandoned governance rather than address the issue. ODOT has NO corporate position on environmental stewardship (look for it!). It is easy to assume our Statewide Transportation Agency wishes citizens would look elsewhere for statewide policy.
Leadership in this state is laughableRecommended 3
Unfortunately the leadership at the Federal level is anything but laughable from the past (and current) half-dozen presidents and the divided congresses. And most states are no better than Oregon either on their paper policies or on actually implementing them. So really, it’s up to cities to fix public policy and enforcement in the USA – not a pleasant picture.Recommended 2