Mark your calendars for candidate forums on climate and transportation

“We want to give voters with a strong interest in transportation an opportunity to learn more about the top candidates and reach their own conclusions.”

— Jillian Detweiler, The Street Trust

Portland’s political season is shaping up to be one of the most consequential and competitive in history. Two events coming next month will help you figure out who’s worth voting for.

With four of five seats up for grabs (including mayor), there are at least 40 candidates vying for seats on Portland City Council alone.

On March 8th, Sunrise Movement PDX, 350 PDX, and Harriet Tubman Middle School Environmental Club are hosting a mayoral debate centered on climate change and environmental justice. “Many of the youth organizers that brought 20,000 people out into the streets of Portland to strike for climate justice are at it again,” reads the event description.

Signed up to participate (so far) are incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler and challengers Ozzie Gonzalez, Sarah Iannarone, and Teressa Raiford.

While it’s likely to come up at the climate debate, two days later, transportation policy will be the main course at a separate event in southeast Portland. Four local organizations — Bike Loud PDX, The Street Trust, Young Professionals in Transportation and Women’s Transportation Seminar — have teamed up to host a transportation forum on March 10th at Clinton Street Theater.

The Street Trust Executive Director Jillian Detweiler told me earlier today they’ve got several goals for the event. “We want candidates to think about transportation issues and priorities. We want to get candidates on the record about how they will advance goals to increase walking, biking and transit. We also want to give voters with a strong interest in transportation an opportunity to learn more about the top candidates and reach their own conclusions.”

So far 12 candidates have been confirmed their attendance.

Sarah Iannarone and Teressa Raiford will represent the mayoral race. Detweiler says incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler has expressed interest but has not yet committed.

Here are the rest of the confirmed attendees as of 2/24:

– Candidates for council position 1: Carmen Rubio, Timothy DuBois, and Candace Avalos

– Candidates for council position 2: Sam Chase, Dan Ryan

– Candidates for council position 4: Chloe Eudaly, Mingus Mapps, Sam Adams, Seth Wooley, Keith Wilson

For more on these events see the BP Calendar here and here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

