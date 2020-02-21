Rider’s letter to PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly calls out conditions on N Williams
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 21st, 2020 at 11:40 am
[Note from publisher: I was CC’d on the letter below to Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly this morning. It’s from a reader named Chris H.]
Dear Commissioner Eudaly,
Last night, as I was riding down N Williams, I noticed a motorist move into the bike lane and start driving down the bike lane because they felt that they didn’t need to wait in the motorist-only lane. I frequently have to correct motorist on how to use bike infrastructure and out of my interactions with motorist, I’d say a good 80% either don’t know they are doing anything wrong or at least pretend that they don’t know they are doing anything wrong, and they correct their course.
As you know, N Williams, purported by PBOT to be the most heavily used bike route in the city, doesn’t have a contiguous bike lane, nor does it have a single foot of evidence-based protected bike lane.
When I stopped to let the motorist know that he wasn’t allowed to drive in the bike lane, this is what happened;
Advertisement
This rolling ball of toxic masculinity felt so comfortable breaking the law that not only did he continue driving down the bike lane after being notified he was on camera, he decided to assault me by spitting on me.
“This rolling ball of toxic masculinity felt so comfortable breaking the law that not only did he continue driving down the bike lane after being notified he was on camera, he decided to assault me by spitting on me.”
N Williams has some of the worst conflicts between vulnerable road users and motorist of any bike infrastructure that PBOT has built and it comes down to one issue. PBOT has prioritized the parking on N Williams over the health and safety of the people walking/scooting/cycling on the street. Without street parking on the left-hand side of the street, PBOT could install physically protective barriers like the ones that exist on N Rosa Parks that would prohibit bike lane infractions like the one in the video. Additionally, the lack of daylighting on N Williams makes it hard for motorist and vulnerable road users to cross the street.
When you are in leadership meetings and everyone is shaking their heads trying to figure out why non-car modes of transortation are shrinking, maybe show them this video. Motorist in this city act with impunity. About ten minutes later, I almost got hit by a motorist who ran a stop sign, which is also on video but I didn’t bother to post it because it’s so incredibly common. PBOT needs to prioritize the health and safety of vulnerable road users over the parking needs of the bars on N Williams. Additionally, PPB needs to enforce traffic laws. Even a mild amount of traffic monitoring will improve the behavior of Portland’s motorist. I live near a four-a stop. I’d say maybe one out of ten cars actually come to a complete stop. I came home on Wednesday and a police officer was sitting parked, looking towards the four-way (Police in St. Johns if you can believe it!). while he wasn’t actually doing traffic enforcement, just his presence caused almost every single car to come to a complete stop. We need enforcement. I’ve been cycling as my main form of transportation for a decade and I’ve never felt less safe on the road than I do today.
I urge you to start investing, really investing, in non-car centric infrastructure. Climate change is real, and even if it wasn’t, a car-centric approach to road management will not work here just as it hasn’t worked in every other major city.
Sincerely,
Chris
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
Jersey barriers please.Recommended 11
Jonathan – why is it that these major arterials don’t have some measure of non-paint separation? Is it really only just cost and/or laziness or is it something else like wanting to be able to have emergency vehicles pass stopped traffic or something like this?
Even if it’s not full-height jersey barricades, even those little 10″ concrete ziggurats would stop all except jacked-up pickup trucks from wandering over.Recommended 5
AFAIK the reason this isn’t physically protected is due to a mix of reasons including cost and the need for access to the parking lane. Worth noting I think that during the process of planning this project there was a sense from advocates and people on the stakeholder advisory committee that the painted bike lane was just a first step and that we were “taking the space” so that we could go back and make it more protected in the future.
Squeaky wheel gets the grease. I don’t think PBOT/Eudaly is looking forward to re-engaging on Williams given the tremendous amount of difficulty they had there last time around, so it would take a massive effort (or cataclysmic environmental/economic/social catastrophe or sea change in our culture) to make this happen IMO.Recommended 10
Yes well…
If you are waiting for PBOT to “do the right thing” and implement miles of barrier-protected bike lanes on Vancouver/Williams, then yeah, probably ain’t going to happen.
But…if you are willing to sell your soul and engage in slimy back-room deals…
I-5 is the main car corridor for Oregon, especially for Oregon legislators and your governor, most of whom are pretty naive. They apparently believe that if you add capacity to a busy section of freeway, specifically near the Rose Quarter, that it will relieve congestion. We all know that it won’t, it will only make traffic worse, etc, but they don’t believe that. They are also willing to spend $500 million – $750 million to “fix it”. Even though there’s lots of local opposition, including some by the City of Portland, let’s face it, the state will probably still build it.
So this is where you sell your soul and make a deal with the Devil: The expanded highway will add a clearly specified number of lane miles designed to carry so much capacity, so many cars per day. While we all know each of the cars will have only one person in them, we could argue they are capable of holding 4 people each, so theoretically the added personal-mobility capacity quadruples. To mitigate the inevitable negative environmental consequences of this expansion, the state should pay the City of Portland to reduce capacity by a similar amount, but not by area or cars removed, but by the number of people moved in cars. So basically the city would remove a certain amount of roadway capacity for cars along the same 2-mile-wide corridor by removing traffic lanes and parking, adding bus-only lanes (Rose Lanes?), and implementing barrier-protected bike lanes, but at state expense rather than local expense.
But of course no one on this blog would ever stoop so low…Recommended 1
Ran home (from downtown) up Vancouver last night. Literally jumped out of the way of three different vehicles nearly running me over. Made contact with one. Two blowing stop signs, one blowing a red light.
In hindsight, the usual “run against traffic” rule likely doesn’t apply to one-way streets; nobody was looking my direction. Luckily, I didn’t experience any of the “toxic masculinity” (why is it always a Dodge? I was hit and run by one last year, the incident posted here a week or two ago was, this one). Two of the drivers appeared apologetic and one, a commercial driver, seemed indifferent.
Anyway, yeah, the corridor in both directions is an absolute nightmare. I have close calls near every day. I think it would have been wise to better build out Rodney as a greenway.
Our streets are the Wild West. 50% design, 50% lack of enforcement and the IDGAF mentality that ensues.
Hoping something will happen to this driver, but won’t be surprised when it doesn’t.Recommended 17
Traffic jam from 4-6 that is only going to get worse.Recommended 2
I live/work on N Williams near Killingsworth. These days, week-day traffic starts to pick up around 3pm, sometimes earlier on Fridays. And yes, it’s heaviest between say 4:00-6:30pm. If I happen to be return home at these times, I usually avoid N Williams, opting for Rodney, which has its own set of problems, though I find this route has fewer conflicts. That being said, given the changes which have taken place on Multnomah and Rosa Parks, seems like N Williams could stand for some of these newer, proven changes.Recommended 1
Two things are going to happen to that driver… 1) Jack 2) SquatRecommended 18
I won’t say my community is safer or more dangerous than Portland when it comes to bicycling interactions with car drivers, but when I lived in Portland I would curse car drivers and their shenanigans every other day without fail, usually for right-hooks. Here, I curse them only about once per month. No doubt my standards have fallen…Recommended 1
“Why is it always a Dodge?”
Have you seen any Dodge commercials lately?Recommended 13
I think some “Dodge” drivers get confused when people don’t follow the instructions that are clearly visible right on their grille.Recommended 5
95% sure this is the same vehicle/driver that did the same to me a couple weeks ago, taking the bike lane for the same left turn.Recommended 19
Actually I’m fine with drivers taking the bike lane to turn, I’d rather pass them on the outboard side of their turn than the inboard side; but it’s unacceptable if the driver is harassing or endangering a cyclist in the process, there is absolutely no need for that.Recommended 0
Sadly, ‘we all’ could see this coming when the roadway design was done (compromised)…no one wins with a half measure. I hope PBoT is able to make the changes that were – for a best practice – needed to accommodate the highest used bike highway in the City (if not state). The redevelopment of this corridor was built on its bike access and the vitality that bicycling brought for pennies on the dollar (and quicker) compared to Interstate’s investment in light rail. [In addition, PBoT needs to clean up the bikeway network compromises – aka gaps – in the year 2000 Interstate Corridor too…Interstate Bowling Lanes, Disjecta, 76 Filling Station, etc.]Recommended 9
same driver yelled and followed me yelling get the f outta the lane.. haha that street is a mess now aghRecommended 14
Portland is a small town. One of you know this d-bag. Please send this video to his mom and his supervisor.Recommended 5
I’ve had this happen to me SO MANY TIMES. Williams is an absolute mess. They prioritized two full lanes for cars to not move in so it is no wonder traffic is slow.
Chris, please call the Portland Police and file a complaint for assault against that driver.Recommended 6
Worth noting for folks who aren’t aware: North Williams Avenue was once a bustling majority black neighborhood that has been severely gentrified and many black families have been pushed far away. The process to build this bikeway was very bruising and was a racial reckoning for many involved (including myself). I bike here a lot and – it might seem odd to some of you – but I personally won’t ever get upset or beef at black drivers even if they do crazy stuff that bothers/scares me.
A lot of people asked me to cover parking violations that blocked the bike lane near Dawson Park (major hub for black friends and families) and I never did it. Let them park wherever they want. We’ve taken enough from them over the years, I thought.
One time years ago I flipped a guy off (he was black and had almost run me off the road) and then we met at the next block and talked to each other. We ended up shaking hands and sharing our perspectives on what had happened. He grew up in the neighborhood and said he didn’t understand why white people biked in the street. He and his friends always biked on the sidewalk. That’s just a little anecdote.
But in general, white people – intentionally or not – have caused massive wounds to black people in this neighborhood. Please keep that in mind as you bike around and consider giving folks a bit more space to live.Recommended 23
I had to go back to the video to see if he was black. Just looked dark inside the vehicle. If he’s from the area then he got pushed all the way out to Washington state. In Washington you’re allowed to drive in the bike lane when approaching a turn.
Nowhere are you allowed to spit on people, no matter your skin color.
Police should be contacted and he should be charged.Recommended 4
I can’t believe what I’m hearing. We should excuse menacing with a motor vehicle and assault if the person committing the acts are black? Sorry Jonathan, people should get called out no matter what shade they are. This is way beyond “giving a little more space to live”.Recommended 5
It appears the driver was trying to get to the left turn lane about 25-50 feet before the designated mixing zone. I’m sure he felt like there was nothing wrong and that he was actually being extra careful with that early merge because he was coming in behind the cyclists now when it was “safe”, instead of later. As a driver, those mixing zones can be really stressful because it’s hard to see if a cyclist is in your blind spot, hard to tell how quickly a cyclist is approaching from behind, and any seconds spent looking and being careful holds up the line of traffic behind you.
I can almost imagine the thoughts running through the diver’s head in this situation:
– “I was trying to be safe and avoid the stress of the mixing zone by merging just a little early and now this entitled bicyclist is lecturing and shaming me. I don’t want to hurt you, but I’m losing my patience and getting tired of putting up with the inconvenience of your presence here. Don’t you know I’m bigger and faster than you? You should be watching out for me, not the other way around!”
All this to say, other than the spitting, I would say I don’t think it’s toxic masculinity driving this conflict so much as the very narrow, car-centric, street view of the driver which is common among men and women. Perched high up in their enclosed, climate controlled, and powerful vehicle, they feel entitled to take whatever space is available to get where they want to go as fast as they can. Anyone else, other cars, but especially smaller, less power beings on foot and bike, is a nuisance to tolerate. And if that nuisance gets to be too much, or if I see an opportunity to use my bulk to get my way, well then might makes right.
I think the only way to change that kind of car-centric street view is to regularly become one of those less beings. Short strolls between car and shop in controlled situations like parking lots or commercial districts isn’t the same as trying to get from A to B in more typical traffic. It’s whole walking (biking) a mile in my (bike) shoes things to get a different perspective. Literally.
Until then, I completely agree with the letter writer. We have to force the “car-goggles” to do the right thing (not take up every inch of available space, not force everyone else to watch out for them) with physical barriers and/or social barriers in the form of consistent enforcement of laws.Recommended 12
How does spitting on the cyclist enhance safety?Recommended 5
Huh? I don’t think I said that. I do see several typos in my comment, but I don’t see that.
What I meant was that the spitting is toxic masculinity. A car-centric entitlement street view is not.Recommended 3
about 10years ago my wife was recovering from surgery and we went out with friends for a quick dinner…parked curbside and blocked bike lane with car door for about 25 seconds as i helped her gingerly get out of the car..not a heavy traffic night, and only one bike was within sight the entire time, and he came up upon us as we were shutting the door.
he blasted an airhorn as he whipped by and shouted BIKE LANE!!!!!
was world really ending with this driver just trying to use 25 feet of empty pavement to get into the turn lane? was he riding the bike lane for like 5 blocks and i’m missing something?Recommended 0
That is the logic used by non-handicapped people parking in handicapped spots; “what’s the harm in using this unused spot for a quick five minute stop?” When we stop respecting the right of ways and designated use of our transportation grid, we demonstrate a lack of respect for each other as citizens. This might be what you’ve missed.Recommended 0
Too bad those are Washington plates. With video evidence of the plate number and a face to match it with, you’d think law enforcement (if motivated) could do something about this specific driver. But as per a previous BP post, apparently neither jurisdiction would be willing to do anything about it. WA says the event happens in OR so OR needs to take care of it, OR says it’s a WA vehicle so WA needs to take care of it….Recommended 3
Rodney is a good way to go, lately.Recommended 2
I have avoided N. Williams ever since the redesign. I take NE Rodney if I have to be in that area now.Recommended 2
” I personally won’t ever get upset or beef at black drivers even if they do crazy stuff that bothers/scares me”
And if you or your child is injured or killed as a result of this dangerous behavior… will you rest easier if the dangerous driver was non-white? All people, regardless of color, know right from wrong and should be held to a similar standard of safety for the greater community. It is not something I feel warrants this level of navel-gazing.
I know you mean well JM, but I just want to point out that people of color are also uneasy when they are treated differently to the point that they are not held accountable for their actions, and others go out of their way to not seem racist–which is an extremely common occurrence here in Portland (and yes it’s obvious).
Communities of color are awesome! But don’t tangle the greater community with the actions of an individual, that need to be called out. I don’t think you are going to find a single person of color that will be any less angry if they were, or a member of their family was, hit by a fellow person of color.
I think you can be respectful to the community at large (and rightfully so, as the black community in this area has had to suffer through over a century of racist planning and marginalization) but be rightfully indignant at someone as an individual for performing dangerous behavior.
FWIW I did really like your anecdote about reconciling with the driver. I hope he is more cognizant of bikes on the street and we can have this sort of trend happen more often!Recommended 26
Shimran,
I take every situation in context and I don’t find hypotheticals very useful in some cases. I don’t feel like this is “navel-gazing”. Obviously I would get really upset and angry if a black person was responsible for hurting my kid, but the history I spoke of in my first comment would definitely be a part of how I react overall. That mindset is baked into me and it doesn’t just shut off.
I would also just point out that I’ve found these issues to be tremendously personal and complex to the point where we shouldn’t tell other people how to behave when they come up.
I appreciate your comment and will let it inform my perspective going forward.Recommended 4
Like Chris, I have stopped in front of cars to tell the driver to obey the rules (get out of the bike lane, yield to a bike at an intersection, etc). Not once has any driver thanked me for doing it! In fact, the reaction has been universally negative.
I think the reactions have a lot to do with the power asymmetry of the individuals involved: the cyclist is standing in the road next to a 25-lb bike, completely unprotected; the driver is surrounded by a very strong steel cage and shatter-proof glass, with 200-300 horsepower to drive the chariot ahead at great speed.
Let’s face it: drivers feel empowered and emboldened to do whatever they want. They rule the roads, and everything about our roads in Portland reinforces that impression: rare, almost nonexistent law enforcement; 19th-century road design in most places; and a culture of car dominance.
Wouldn’t it be refreshing if drivers felt chastened to obey the rules? – if they felt that driving were a privilege that could be taken from them for doing something stupid like driving in a bike lane and spitting on a cyclist? But no. The driver in this situation will get away with it, like 99.99% of the drivers many of us come in contact with every day, and feel emboldened to do it again – or do something even more egregious – because he got away with it.Recommended 7
If we were to adopt an approach to liability that laid all of it on the driver of the larger, more powerful vehicle, I expect the insurance companies would sort it short order.Recommended 7
I wish Portland had more late 19th Century hardscape roadways…then they would have wider sidewalks and slower design geometries…to restate the statement Portland has too many mid 20th Century roadways…especially those developed out in the “county” / “country” before annexation…no sidewalks…large turn radii etc. etc.Recommended 0
Just close the Rose Quarter ramps. Significantly reduce traffic on William’s. Put all the Vancouverites on busses. If you saw there mornin gbb commute and the reverse commute, it’s insanely long commutes for them. That would be reconcile past inequities.Recommended 4
Knew it was WA plates when I read the headline. Put in the tolls already.Recommended 3
Yes, I agree bridge tolls please. (But I suggest letting WA collect them for both states since WA state has an existing system and long experience to do it at likely less cost than if Oregon set up a new parallel system.)Recommended 1
I have long been appalled by various aspects of Williams as it has in theory evolved over the years. That hasn’t changed with its latest version. Since no one has mentioned it, near the end of the video in the block past Fremont the bike lane places riders squarely in the ‘door zone’ – something that a bike lane should never do. A clearly and unambiguously dangerous ‘feature’, and a trap for unwary bicycle riders. So how did it get there? Who approved it? What were they thinking? When will it be fixed? Fortunately in Vancouver BC we have gotten rid of most (but not all) such hazards. If Portland is going to regain its previous cred as a bike friendly city it really needs to pay attention to such stupid bits of infrastructure.Recommended 0
Big surprise…a Washington plate.
It’ll tell you where we need to build a wall: between Portland and the CouveRecommended 0