Fatal collision in Goose Hollow a tragic result of decisions and design
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 21st, 2020 at 12:40 pm
“The truck had zero time to slow or skid. It took him by surprise given the visibility of the blind intersection.”
— Dave Morgan, witness
Terrible sight lines and a steep descent were the recipe for tragedy in the midnight hour early Monday morning when a bicycle and truck operator collided in the intersection of Southwest Vista and Park.
According to Dave Morgan, a man who saw the crash take place, there were two riders coming down the hill on Park. He watched the driver of a white full-sized pickup truck with a canopy on it rumble by. Morgan responded and tried to save the fallen rider (whose name hasn’t been released by authorities), but unfortunately he died at a hospital a few hours later.
From what Morgan has learned, it appears both parties in the collision assumed the intersection would be clear. The truck driver (going south on Vista) had a green light and Morgan said it didn’t appear he was speeding (he confirmed the signal phase with the friend of the fallen rider). Morgan told me he felt the truck driver had no time to hit the brakes until after the collision (more on that below). He also confirmed that both riders had headlights on their bikes, a fact that contradicts what police reported in their official statement. (The victim’s headlight was far away from his bike and still flickering when Morgan found it.) Morgan said it was a “dim, crappy light, but it was still a light”.
One thing I can’t stop thinking about with this crash is the huge retaining wall that leads up to the intersection (pictured). It almost entirely blocks the view of someone going south on Vista or east on Park.
“The truck had zero time to slow or skid,” Morgan shared with me yesterday. “It took him by surprise given the visibility of the blind intersection.”
The other aspect of this fatality worth noting is the speed limit on SW Vista. It’s currently posted as 25 mph and the police estimate the truck driver was going 25 to 30 mph (well within the 9-12 mph padding police routinely give before issuing a citation).
On October 26th, 2019, local lawyer and transportation activist Scott Kocher flagged this exact section of SW Vista in an email to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. He included it in a list of three other streets he says are, “non-arterial streets in residence districts that are incorrectly posted with 25 MPH signs.” You’ll recall Kocher has taken up a personal crusade to help PBOT implement their 20 mph residential speed limit ordinance more quickly.
Transportation Chair of the Southwest Hills Residential League Neighborhood Association Lisa Caballero also thinks the speed should be lowered here. “That whole stretch, from Burnside to the Vista Bridge should be posted 20 mph, it’s not possible to justify cars traveling at 25 mph,” she shared with me via email earlier today. “You’ve got the gardens to the west; Civic Stadium and Lincoln High to the east; bus stops; high density apartments and condos; a grocery store at bottom; obstructed site lines.” Caballero added, “the area has tempting thrills for some cyclists and skateboarders,” which adds to her concerns.
Kocher says PBOT heard these concerns and SW Vista is currently in the queue of streets to receive a new 20 mph speed limit sign.
Street signs are probably the last thing on the mind of the victim’s family and Mr. Morgan, who remains shaken by the experience. He’s spoken to the victim’s family who visited the site Wednesday night. He also recovered a piece of the truck’s bumper:
“I saved a large chunk of the truck that hit him, a broken grill, as a souvenir, in hopes to give to the guy if I got the chance to see him in better shape. Sad I won’t be able to do that. I gave it to his cousin last night. There was so much pain and anger in his eyes when he held it, and so thus he returned it to me. Considering the painful reaction, I doubt such a thing belongs at the memorial. Not sure if I should throw the chunk in the garbage or not, but I would like to be rid of it. It’s sitting in the back of my own pickup truck reminding me of optimism turned bitter, and that awful night. A pitiful attempt to help save someone and utterly failing, so I saved something. I look at it and feel worthless, useless, and angry.”
May the rider rest in peace and all victims of this tragic collision find healing as time passes.
Building right up to the property line is becoming easier, so bad sightlines like this will likely become more common. And given the topology in this particular location, a design solution seems extra challenging.
But fundamentally, if everyone had obeyed the traffic signal, this tragedy would not have occurred.Recommended 11
If everyone used the facility perfectly no one would get hurt is pretty much the opposite of vision zero.Recommended 18
Well said! Everyone makes mistakes or fails to follow the rules sometimes, and good Vision Zero design makes crashes less likely to occur even if people don’t follow the rules. The example I always think about is protected left turns at signals. Who among us hasn’t walked against the red hand occasionally as a pedestrian when there’s a protected left turn for cars but it appears to be clear? The design of the signal should encourage slow turning movements and clear sightlines and whatever else is needed to make sure the driver sees a pedestrian and yields in this situation even though the pedestrian isn’t following the rules. Same goes for the opposite, sometimes driving turn against a red arrow or “no turn on red” and the design should prevent crashes in that situation.Recommended 6
It’s hard for me to see this as a case of someone using the traffic signal “imperfectly”. I’m not sure how you engineer our streets in such a way that no matter what someone does, no one gets much injured. That just doesn’t seem a realistic goal, and I don’t think that’s the goal of Vision Zero.Recommended 7
If we allow for steps beyond simple road design, I think it is possible to get close to zero deaths and serious injuries in spite of the tendency of many of us to not follow the vehicle code:
1. Require special, intrusive, expensive, time-consuming licensing to drive anything that’s not a standard car. Our streets would be much safer if we could remove all the excess pickups and SUV’s, both of which are getting taller, wider and heavier each year. Would they be popular with annual knowledge and skill testing that has a 95% correct answer threshold to pass? Would they be popular with a $0.25/lb annual fee? These things are too deadly to leave unregulated, imo.
2. Drop the speed limit on streets with limited sight-line intersections to 15 mph and mandate automated enforcement.
3. How about some actual traffic engineering? Every trailer-hauling bike rider has had the experience of having to slow way down to squeeze through narrowly spaced street furniture. Let’s use this for travel lanes. Set concrete-filled steel bollards 9-10′ apart and force motorists to slow down.
All of this would require our legislature to have the courage to start chipping away at our driving public’s sense that they are entitled to put everyone at risk on our roads. With the growing recognition that personal motor vehicle dependence is the biggest piece of our climate crisis causing emissions as well as the source of so much death and disease, it finally seems possible that we might some day see some steps in the right direction as our youth come of age.
Now imagine the outcome of this crash if instead of a 30 mph pick-up it was a 12 mph small sedan being driven along as the person on the bike ran the red light. I suspect we’d be looking at a broken bone or two and a bike replacement instead of the awfulness that occurred.Recommended 8
Most of what you are suggesting still depends on people following the law.Recommended 3
I had the same gut reaction as you. But then I thought what if this was a roundabout? No one can barrel through. The bicyclist has to stop to see if there’s any cars or bikes already in the roundabout. Even if a bicyclist plows through, it’s a lower speed 15mph collision.
So I think i moved from the same reaction as you to actually agreeing there are opportunities that significantly reduce the penalty of errors on the road.Recommended 2
I agree that roundabouts are safer than conventional intersections. They also require a lot more space than is available here (or at most of Portland’s urban intersections, so they’re rarely a workable option for us.Recommended 1
Bad sightlines are always an issue, even when buildings are set back. There’s shrubbery, fences, overgrown vegetation, cars and trucks illegally parked too near the corner, etc. If I cant’s see around the corner, I slow wayyy down, no telling what’s coming nor how fast it is.
But, yeah, if you want to pack as many people into as little area as possible, your going to get more blind corners – there are lots downtown, and lots of crashes there for the very same reason.
Let’s face it, the crash occurred in a very dense urban part of Portland and everyone was at fault for not treating it as such.
I’m sorry for everyone involved.Recommended 3
When I ride over there, I have to mentally prepare myself for laying down the bike in case the brakes don’t grab some way I don’t want them (too soft/hard/late) . For all we know, that’s what happened to the victim.Recommended 3
Visibility is impaired from both streets. That is probably why there is signal light. The person on the bike would not have been able to the oncoming traffic. Maybe it’s just me, but that seems like a fine location to heed the traffic lights. I don’t know exactly happened, but every report I’ve seen says the driver of the truck had a green light. Without tearing down the building, I don’t see how PBOT could make it safer than the full signals they have there.Recommended 16
So if a driver runs a red light, we can blame the crash on faulty infrastructure? No? Only when a cyclist does it?Recommended 18
Obviously, the cyclist should have obeyed the light. But to address your snarky post…
In this instance, cyclist ran red, motor vehicle had green. Collision occurred. Cyclist fatality occurred (and is likely in this circumstance).
Switch up the scenario: cyclist with green, motor vehicle runs red. Collision occurs. Cyclist fatality still highly probable.
Now, exchange the motor vehicle in either situation to another cyclist. First, collision is less likely to occur due to slower speeds and significantly smaller possible contact area, and while a fatality is possible, it’s not very likely.
Have a pedestrian swap in for the motor vehicle instead, and with a walk signal. Cyclist runs red. Collision is even less likely to occur than two cyclists, since the two parties would be able to see each other for longer before a possible collision. And even if one happens, it’s again not very likely for a fatality to occur. Plus, it’s highly probable that in such a collision that the cyclist would sustain injuries as well. This is a stark difference from any scenario where a car/truck is involved, and a big reason why street design is brought up in cases like this.Recommended 12
Every time I read a police report that says the bicycle had no lights I always wonder if they’ve looked around for a thrown light (which I assume they don’t) — just like happened in this case! Still, little difference it would have made with the physical setup to this collision.Recommended 7
True, having a light obviously did not affect the outcome of this situation. However, it serves to point out how willing authorities are to report on “facts” after making only surface-level observations. If a witness was able to locate a light that was knocked off of a bike, but police were not able (or not willing to look), it says something. Even if police rationally decided not to look for the missing light, concluding it would make no material difference given the outcome, why include assumptions in the official (if “preliminary”) report?Recommended 9
I do have a question:
We have some idea how fast the motor vehicle driver was moving, but do we have a notion of how fast the cyclist was moving, down a fairly steep grade, before they hit the brakes? Was it under 25 mph?Recommended 9
Answer: Yes, get rid of that piece of grille. Bad enough this happened once; no need to recreate & relive all the bad feelings (yours, his, theirs) in your mind every time you see that object.Recommended 5
All the city needs to do is put in a sick jump Westbound over Vista so you can do something useful with all the momentum outta the park.Recommended 2
There is no such thing as “residential speed limit[s].” SW Vista is a collector in a residence district. Collectors are non-arterial. That means SW Vista should be 20 under the 2018 ordinance. Lower speeds will save lives on collectors in SW just like they will save lives on east side arterials.Recommended 1
I was told that what matters is the federal classification, and that federally, collectors are different than local service streets, and are therefore not candidates for the 20MPH zones in the 2018 law.
I hope that you are right, because there’s some streets in my neighborhood I’d like to see posted at 20MPH (they’re collectors, currently posted at 25MPH, but are very much residential, and some are even important bike corridors). But PBOT told me they are not eligible.Recommended 0