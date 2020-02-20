First Look: Big changes to key crossing of NE Tillamook at 21st
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 20th, 2020 at 12:45 pm
Tillamook is a vital east-west link in Portland’s biking network. Established as a cycling-priority street over 20 years ago, it was one of our original “bicycle boulevards” (now known as neighborhood greenways) and it provides a lower stress alternative to Broadway between the Hollywood neighborhood and I-5.
Like many of our bikeway streets, in recent years Tillamook has fallen victim to the scourge of driving abuse. In their 2015 Neighborhood Greenways Assessment Report (PDF), the Portland Bureau of Transportation acknowledged that Tillamook lacked the traffic-calming features and safe crossings of a modern neighborhood greenway. Tillamook was recommended for interventions to bring down driving speeds and reduce the number of drivers overall.
Several recent updates have recently been completed. There are now green bike boxes and bike light indicators at the crossing of Martin Luther King Junior, fewer stop signs (not that those matter as much for bicycle users as of January 1st!), and speed bumps have been added throughout the corridor.
A big focus of the $150,000 investment was the off-set intersection of Tillamook and 21st. With high bicycle traffic volume on Tillamook and poor sightlines for people driving north-south on 21st, PBOT wanted to improve predictability, visibility, and safety.
I went out to see the changes earlier this week. Before we get to more photos, let’s recall what this intersection used to look like:
Advertisement
The first thing I noticed was that bicycle riders now have a direct line across the intersection; instead of the winding striping of before. Heading east, the corner has opened up due to the removal of a large tree and installation of new curb ramps.
PBOT has also tilted the green blocks in the bike lane in an attempt (I think) to encourage bicycle users to swivel their heads and look both ways while going through.
Before the intersection PBOT has installed median islands and crosswalks setback several feet away from the bike lane. These are wonderful not only for non-drivers but because they also slow people down as they approach Tillamook. In addition to the medians, there’s bright new, yellow caution signs that warn of people crossing ahead.
On the down side, those new medians might make it harder for people biking north-south (a relatively popular movement because 21st has a protected bike lane over I-84 just a few blocks south) who want to turn left onto the Tillamook greenway. There’s no turn lane and the medians make the left turn movement a bit more awkward for bicycle users.
Overall I found this to be a good update in re-establishing Tillamook as a street where bicycle riders are respected and more protected.
Have you biked or driven this yet? Would like to hear your thoughts.
Next up: A look at the new protected bike lanes on NW Naito and the protected intersection on NW Thurman.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
This is SUCH an improvement over PBOT’s initial proposed design. I rode Tillamook on Monday and a car actually stopped for me. I hope PBOT does a speed study to show before/after changes. Portland has lots of offsets intersections like this.Recommended 5
I’ll have to check it out in person but just based on the photos I’m confused why PBOT spent all this money on a refuge island, new curb cuts, etc and still designed them so that the geometry channelizes car drivers at high speed turning right. I’m referencing the last photo in Maus’s article. It looks like a slip lane to me.
If we spent all this money removing a tree, adding new concrete, refuge island, etc, why not square up the intersection as much as possible?
Anyways, it may just be the angle of the photo. I’ll have to check it out in person.Recommended 7
I know I’m on a complaining roll, but I also wish PBOT would pick a single bike crossing signage/marking method (green bar with white edges) and stick with it uniformly.
At first glance saw that and thought the construction installing the crossbikes was drunk or something–which isn’t fair to the construction person. It was a deliberate PBOT design choice! Predictability is goodRecommended 7
15 mph is high speed to you?Recommended 0
Yes. Squaring things up also would improve an issue I see in the photos, and all over the City with new crossings—having the curb cuts and their tactile warnings not aligned with the crossing. The ramp slopes and tactile warnings give clues to people who need them which direction to walk. That direction should be straight–aligned with the ramp slope and perpendicular to the warning strip. If you can’t see, you can’t tell that you’re being launched off the curb at an angle to where the crosswalk is, and you’ll end up in the middle of the intersection instead of reaching the far sidewalk.
I understand it’s not always possible to have the entire crossing–crosswalk plus curb cuts at both ends–aligned perfectly, but often it seems like nobody even thinks about that when designing these.Recommended 2
The Department of Justice requires ADA ramps to be perpendicular to the curb.Recommended 0
After Williams to NE 7th, it’s pretty interesting how much the traffic calming changes once you cross into Irvington.Recommended 0
Driving it north-south, I like it better. it keeps the drivers in their lane position better throughout their traversal.
Regarding the tilted green stripes, I had assumed it was to match the path of car tires going through the intersection at the point of overlap such that the grinding down of the pattern is minimized.Recommended 4
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
PBOT hasn’t been consistent with bike infrastructure yet, why start now?Recommended 7
On the positive side, PBOT has been consistently inconsistent.Recommended 1
Ooooh… a new type of marking! Exciting!Recommended 4
And it hasn’t even reached it’s final form.Recommended 3
I’ve use this intersection several times a week for the past 15 years or so. It’s a big improvement, but I wonder why didn’t they just put a crossing light there? It’s still an awkward intersection with poor sight lines, and I still see motorists whipping around the curve (north/south traffic) much too quickly.
I always tell my kids to cross 21st a block or two north, since they’ll have better views of oncoming traffic in all directions, and these changes at Tillamook don’t change my mind on that strategy.Recommended 4
FrogBoiler,Recommended 3
Could be other things but keep in mind they only chose to spend a very paltry $150,000 on this entire project. One signal costs at least $250,000 and they entail loads more engineering and complexity than just paint-and-posts.
I agree — big improvement, but not quite there yet. I ride the intersection pretty much daily, and find the medians very helpful in reducing speed. There remains ambiguity as to whether people on 21st or people on Tillamook have the right of way, and that creates ambiguity that we should try to avoid with infrastructure designs. Some people driving cars stop, while others continue through the intersection. Works for me as a relatively confident rider, but I would find it stressful getting my kids on their bikes through the intersection.
My suggestion: make it a four-way stop sign intersection.Recommended 0
And there ya go, another bizarre PBOT experiment. “Let’s do the green zebra stripes… off kilter by 35 degrees (takes a deep drag on a joint)… maaaaaan.”Recommended 11
this is a marginal improvement for people who are already comfortable cycling and does little to disrupt people used to driving quickly on 21st. To actually provide a bicycle route that will work for 8-80, it should have been a 4-way stop (to save money) or a half signal (less than half of $250,000 for a full signal) that stops traffic on 21st and lets bikes/peds cross using a ped head.Recommended 5
You’re asking for a beg button?Recommended 2
I bike through here on my commute everyday. I was a little skeptical during construction on what value it would bring, but I do think it has improved the intersection. I’ve found that drivers (northbound in particular) are slowing as they approach the channelization and are more inclined to stop to let you cross. I am appreciating the more direct line over the green stripes, rather than the wiggle I was doing before where I crossed at the shortest point (now the crosswalk) and then rode along the curve.
A four way stop would not work here because of the intersection geometry. To actually see all the legs you have to be part way into the intersection. (SB cars on the northermost leg, for example, can’t see anyone stopped at the Tillamook sign heading EB until they’ve left their stop sign and are proceeding into the intersection. As for squaring the intersection, I think you’d have to take a big slice of the east side property to square things up — which i’m fairly sure is a school.Recommended 3
It sure seems to me that if the goal is to reduce the number of cars using a neighborhood greenway that the simple and effective solution is to install diverters. I can’t understand why PBOT isn’t doing so more often as getting one person who plans to drive the length of this stretch to just go drive on Broadway has the same impact as getting 25 people to drive on it for one less block. Focus on getting the through traffic to drive somewhere else and things will be far more pleasant for all other users.Recommended 4
While I generally support diverters, there aren’t many other options for cars getting to Fremont from SE. 15th and 33rd are often congested and there’s nearly two miles between the two. 24th and 28th don’t continue past Broadway, so this one of the few ways for several miles.
I do bike Tillamook mostly on the way home usually and have often wondered why the City hasn’t shifted more stop signs to north/south streets before. Seems like some of these improvements could’ve been achieved for $100’s, not $150k.Recommended 1
I was referring to on the tillamook greenway not 21st when suggesting diverters to reduce motor vehicle traffic counts.Recommended 0
As a pedestrian primarily this is a huge improvement. The marked crosswalk, the median are huge improvements. I’ve avoided this intersection when walking at night or even jogging during the day because you can’t tell if drivers can see you. It sounds like some cyclists are disappointed in the execution but I’m toasting PBOT. Tonight.Recommended 2
smart cyclists are going to take the lane here; eastbound, it gives you more distance from cars going north in the slip lane, and it prevents close passes in both directions.Recommended 0
Jonathan: Any word about the diverter PBOT was planning on testing between MLK and Williams? That section has gotten gradually worse traffic wise over the past few years.
Also, is there any chance that PBOT might consider a diverter in the 20s? I live just off Tillamook in Hollywood, and use it on a daily basis. I like the improvements that have been installed in the past few months–especially the turned stop signs–but am already seeing signs that some motorists are seeing the route as a superior alternative to Broadway during rush hour.Recommended 0