The Monday Roundup: Nailer jailed, bike shop survey, Paris’ latest, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable items BikePortland readers and editors came across in the past seven days…

Bike lane nailer sentenced: A guy who admitted scattering nails in bike lanes has been given 30 days behind bars. Someone should give him a stack of bike tubes to repair while he’s in there.

A handle on speed: Oregon is not the only state looking to change the way it approaches the scourge of high speeds. California might be leading the way with its reforms.

Inclusive or nah?: Seattle Bike Blog has released a survey from Seattle Pedalers Looking for Action to Inform (SPLAIN) that rates every local bike shop on how women, trans, femme, and gender nonconforming people feel while shopping.

Sunday Parkways on steroids: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo continues to show what real leadership looks like with announces that four arrondissements (quadrants) will go carfree once per month.

Cars are over: A study based on data from 31 cities leads researchers to believe that private car trips will make up less than half of all journeys by 2030 as biking, walking, transit, and other vehicles take over.

Deadly street: Venice Blvd in Los Angeles, the street where actor Orson Bean was killed, is well known for the dangers it presents to users.

E-bike rebates: If your electric vehicle (EV) policy doesn’t encourage/promote/subsidize electric bikes, you are doing it wrong.

Biking ROI: Years of investment in real cycling infrastructure in the United Kingdom are bearing fruit.

AVs and organs: We are so lucky to have tech geniuses thinking ahead to problems with an autonomous vehicle future: Such as where hospitals will get organs when so few people die in car wrecks.

Tweet of the Week: I’m very intrigued by New York City’s Reckless Driver Accountability Act. Why? This thread from Aaron Naparstek lays it out very well:

I think the Reckless Driver Accountability Act is a big deal and represents a real paradigm shift in the way we do traffic enforcement… https://t.co/IoxJMcJrkt — Aaron Naparstek (@Naparstek) February 11, 2020

