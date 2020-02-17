Jobs of the Week: Fat Tire Farm, WashCo Bikes, Kerr Bikes, Holy Spokes, Showers Pass, Everybody’s Bike Rentals

Usually we don’t see such a flurry of new job listings until later in spring. Perhaps this is a sign of a boom bike year? If you’re looking for a new start or a fresh start, check out the latest jobs below…

– Mechanic – Fat Tire Farm (Hood River)

– Kerr Bikes Employees – Albertina Kerr

– Mechanic (Full Time) – WashCo Bikes

– Mechanic (Part Time) – WashCo Bikes

– Full Time Bike Share Position – Holy Spokes

– Bike Mechanic/Shop Staff – Everybody’s Bike Rentals & Tours

– Customer Service – Showers Pass



