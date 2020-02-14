Weekend Event Guide: Green Zebra Party, Mini Bike Winter, Love Your Fit, and more

Mini Bike Winter never disappoints. Join the opening event tonight and plug into a full weekend of thrills, chills, and spills.

Portland’s creative, DIY, free-fun bike scene is still alive and well. Don’t miss one of the gems of our annual calendar: Zoobomb’s Mini Bike Winter. Scroll down for details on all the big events.

And don’t forget to swing by the new Green Zebra Grocery on SE Division and 50th. They paid for an advertising campaign with us, so let’s make sure they see a lot of bikes at the big opening party on Saturday!

Friday, February 14th

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour – 7:30 pm at Newmark Theatre (SW)

One of the best bike movies of all time is 35 year old and a special screening tour with star Paul Reubens is making it way through Portland. More info here.

Mini Bike Winter Torch Ride – 8:00 pm at Pirate Island (SE)

Opening event of annual Mini Bike Winter, Zoobomb’s winter fest of small bikes and big fun. More info here.

Saturday, February 15th

BP PICK!!! Green Zebra Grocery Grand Opening Party – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Green Zebra Division (SE)

This just in from our friends from the store: “Your support of Green Zebra has helped us grow and evolve throughout the years. We can’t thank you enough! The party will be filled with fun, including free carrot cake, a raffle, free goodie bags to the first 100 customers, and some surprises. We can’t wait to see you there!” More info here.

Yamhill Gravel Ride – 9:30 am at Carlton Intermediate School

This unsanctioned ride created by friends of the OMTM group will explore the Yamhill River and Coast Range. Route is 46 miles and 4,500 feet climbing. More info here.

Love Your Fit – 10:00 to 12:00 noon at Endurance Cycling & PT (N)

Join The Street Trust’s We Bike PDX program for an inclusive and welcoming clinic on bike posture and fit. Learn how to feel better on your bike and then do a short group ride to test out what you’ve learned. More info here.

Mini Bike Winter Chariot Wars – 2:00 pm at Essex Park (SE)

An event like no other. Come to cheer or bring your chariot (modified trailer) and find a partner to join in as gladiators in an epic battle. Last team standing takes home the glory. More info here.

Sunday, February 16th

Sauvie Shootout – 9:00 am at Ovation Coffee & Tea (NW)

Portland’s fastest weekly training ride will whip you into shape for the coming season. Bring a few friends and see how long you can last in the main pack as you pedal a fun route to Sauvie Island and the West Hills. More info here.

Mini Bike Winter Olympic Games – 12:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The final big event (besides the traditional Zoobomb) of MBW will be full of fun ways for everyone to participate. Bring a mini (kids) bike and try your best at a variety of wild and crazy tests of skills and wills. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

