Mayor Wheeler wants your feedback on his ‘Climate Emergency’ declaration
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 13th, 2020 at 12:29 pm
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released a draft version of his Climate Emergency Declaration (PDF) yesterday. The document sets new goals for carbon emission reduction and it issues a call-to-arms for actions to address climate change impacts with an emphasis on a just transition for “frontline communities” (which are defined as, “Black and Indigenous people, communities of color”.)
Wheeler’s cover letter to the official declaration takes on an urgent tone: “We must make the right decisions now to bend the curve to protect our communities and save our planet,” he writes. “2020 is our year for putting the policies, strategies and actions in place that will aggressively reduce our carbon emissions.”
The transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in our region and Wheeler’s declaration mentions transportation-related policies several times. Later today, Wheeler and his council colleagues will consider the Rose Lane Project, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s plan to allocate more road space to transit vehicles which in many ways perfectly embodies the type of actions he calls for in the declaration.
Beyond the transportation elements (see below), the declaration is notable for a new carbon emissions reduction target. Instead of an 80% reduction below 1990 levels by 2050 with an interim goal of 40% reduction by 2030, Wheeler wants to update Portland’s Climate Action Plan with a target of at least 50% reduction and net-zero emissions before 2050.
Here are the transportation-related parts of the 5-page declaration:
Whereas (section that sets the table for the issue)…
strategies and programs that keep frontline communities – including businesses and cultural institutions – from displacement is a significant climate change mitigation strategy. As displacement of frontline communities occurs, vehicle miles traveled increase as members seek to maintain their community or are forced to lose it altogether.
transportation emissions are increasing – currently eight percent over 1990 levels, and 14% over their lowest levels in 2012 – and Portland has experienced year-over-year increases in transportation emissions for the past five years, with transportation emissions growing faster than population growth over the same period; and
Therefore, let it be resolved (the declaration section that says what we will do about it)…
Portland will involve youth in the development of a proposed climate test – such as a carbon fee or an internal price on carbon – to ensure City bureaus are making informed climate-friendly decisions, particularly for major capital investments and high-carbon-impact decisions, such as fuel and vehicle purchases; and…
the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability and the Portland Bureau of Transportation will identify where and how zoning changes and transportation investments to increase compact development can have the greatest impact on carbon reduction and equitable development outcomes overall…
Portland will adopt new policies and development standards to further prevent expansion of new fossil fuel infrastructure, reduce fossil fuel consumption and reduce risk to the community and environment…
Portland will prioritize and advance policies and investments to reduce carbon emissions from the building and transportation sectors – the two largest contributors to local carbon emissions – that put us on a path to reach net-zero carbon before 2050…
Portland will work with regional partners to develop and implement programs, projects and policies that reduce vehicle miles traveled, increase active transportation mode share, and accelerate the transition to clean, renewable transportation fuels, including electricity and the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, as well as work with TriMet to secure ongoing funding for a free youth transit pass…
Wheeler also said yesterday he’s directed all city bureaus to make climate change a key priority in their upcoming budget proposals.
He wants community feedback on the proposal no later than 5:00 pm on March 16th. You can submit your comments through the online comment form or call his office at 503-823-3579. The declaration will be available to read and staff will be on-hand to answer questions at the City’s Fix-It Fair event at Floyd Light Middle School on Saturday, February 29th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Wheeler plans to have the final resolution up for adoption by City Council on April 22, 2020 (Earth Day).
The most prudent thing to do would be to start funding construction of infrastructure to hold back and mitigate impacts of the rising sea.Recommended 1
In Bangladesh:
https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/climate-change-threatens-lives-and-futures-over-19-million-children-bangladesh
And Southern Africa:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/mar/21/cyclone-idai-climate-change-africa-fossil-fuels
Capitalist Portland is not particularly threatened by the climate crisis so it will likely continue to issue “declarations” while doing little to decrease its emissions (emissions in cities like Portland are increasing the fastest due to *consumption*, not production).Recommended 4
“Portland will work with regional partners to develop and implement programs, projects and policies that reduce vehicle miles traveled.”
Let’s do it.
But that means no Rose Quarter expansion, no CRC zombie, no billions for the ODOT we have. An end to autos only investment. If Wheeler is/we are serious we need to put out money where our mouths are.Recommended 21
Dear my Portland BikePortland readers…if you all push to effectively kill the CRC2…then please spend an equal (if not greater) effort to have the Portland region (or Oregon) fund the extension of the MAX LRT into downtown Vancouver (and Jantzen Beach Super Center).
Otherwise there will still be great or greater pressure to restart a CRC3…especially from the recent Portlanders who have moved to Clark County once been priced out of their Portland homes while keeping their Oregon jobs and Oregon taxes…we see a lot more Portlanders coming through our bar scoping out their next homeland often with cash deal in hand.Recommended 8
You seem to be preaching to the choir.Recommended 1
How about a HOUSING EMERGENCY declaration?Recommended 3
Greenwashed racism.Recommended 3
Much of the “Climate Crisis” stuff comes across as wealthy white liberals telling the rest of the world what it needs to do so that wealthy white liberals can continue to live like they do.
I’m not saying it’s not an issue, but I’ve noticed that the majority of the proponents for the change have the most to lose.Recommended 9
Uhhh… do you think folks in Bangladesh would agree with that statement?Recommended 2
I’m more likely to believe it coming from them than coming from colonials.Recommended 5
Are you suggesting that scientists from any country that has done something bad in its past are not to be believed?
I never took you for one who would adopt a world-view that included collective, racial, inter-generational guilt.Recommended 0
A lot of this sounds great, but it is all very future tense. What is the city doing *NOW* to change their practices and policies to reduce our contribution to climate change?Recommended 13
Agreed. And I might add – how is what we are doing now laying the foundations for what must come next? This is a long game.Recommended 4
Mother Nature will come up with a solution, regardless.Recommended 8
Not helpful.Recommended 3
Still entirely true.Recommended 6
Hey MotRG,
What is your MO? Why are you here? What are you adding to these conversations? I have for years tried to engage you, take your jeers seriously, figure out what it is—-underneath the sardonic jabs—-that you propose, believe. But you refuse, preferring instead to keep jeering, take swipes, lob Molotov cocktails into these discussions.
The notion that Mother Nature bats last is familiar, kind of funny, but ultimately hardly worth much. If you believe that, think it is more relevant than the substantive comments others here are making, then why are you still here? If what we do doesn’t matter anyway, why are you mixing it up with those of us who clearly hold out hope that we can rise to the occasion, rediscover our better selves, use our hearts and minds to develop, fight for, implement change.
At some point you have to commit to something, risk something, invest something of yourself into these conversations. Otherwise in my view you are just t.r.o.l.l.i.n.g.Recommended 6
I’d like to see a tax on the 401k’s of the previous generation as a small thank you for passing the buck to our current emergency status in many aspects including but not limited to basic infrastructure upgrades, lack of housing, and the environment.Recommended 3
Why just 401(k)? Why not social security, medicare and pension payouts (public and private)Recommended 1
Do you mean a refurbished estate tax? Taxing benefits makes no sense, but taxing inheritance seems obvious.Recommended 1
I have been feeling overwhelmed by the over-sized vehicles on our streets. I see this low-hanging fruit for the City to address Vision Zero, congestion, Climate goals, and maintenance goals: make people using larger vehicles pay more though 1) enforcing parking regulations about not parking large vehicles at intersections, 2) increase gas tax, 3)weight-based registration fees. I grant that it is small first step, but I think the results would be significant.Recommended 13
2) Increase the city gas tax to $2/gallon and give a refund to very-low-income local drivers on a sliding scale. That should deal with the overpriced gas guzzlers out there.Recommended 10
“… the UNDERpriced gas guzzlers out there.”
FIFYRecommended 7
At some point the price differential will make it worthwhile for people to drive outside of Portland to buy gas, which would be counter-productive on a number of levels.Recommended 10
Only if they drove to Washington state. If they drove to say Beaverton to buy gas, they would still pay as long as their car was registered to an address within the City of Portland. Similarly, Beaverton residents wouldn’t pay, even if they bought their car from a pump within the City of Portland. It’s how ODOT collects gas tax revenue and deals with the already various chaotic gas taxes each city has. Chances are, if Portland raised its taxes to a very high level, other Oregon cities would quickly adjust theirs too.Recommended 1
David Hampsten, I don’t understand your comment about gas taxes. Currently, they are charged at the pump regardless of where you live or where your car is registered.Recommended 4
Also, I think Portland is the only city in Oregon that charges it’s own gas tax and it needs to be reapproved by the voters every few years.
Exactly; it’s a Portland tax, so if we raised it by $2, gas might be $6 in Portland, but $4 in Gresham. Some people would make the trip for that much, especially if those with larger vehicles.Recommended 5
Why don’t we just take money from wealthy people and give it to less wealthy people, until everyone has the same wealth?Recommended 10
Because in comparison to David’s suggestion there is no (pigovian) signal built into your redistributive approach. Reducing inequality is a worthy political objective, but absent any incorporation of the logic that we tax that which we want less of (here: fossil fuel use) and subsidize what we want more of (here: human powered mobility) you won’t get the result we are here talking about.Recommended 0
Easier to simply ban vehicles over a certain weight/height/length/hood height from parking on city streets or city owned lots. That bypasses any need to involve the legislature and seriously dents the convenience of owning these deadly contraptions.Recommended 8
4) make studded snow tires come with a $400 tax per tire.Recommended 18
The inevitable inclusion of the social justice schtick reinforces the notion that democrats don’t believe their own rhetoric about climate.Recommended 17
Just like vampire movies, this is “crisis” is popular every 20 years.Recommended 8
Overpopulation crisis, y2k crisis, peak oil crisis.Recommended 3
Climate change is just like y2k?….. the comments section here is starting to resemble the Oregonian, except they stopped posting their crazy comments… Climate deniers on BP?Recommended 2
Thanks….
Some of us just recognize patterns.
Back when I was in grad school (early 90’s) for environmental policy, the world was ending then too.
And vampire movies were popular.Recommended 7
“Back when I was in grad school (early 90’s) for environmental policy, the world was ending then too.”
This is tiresome.Recommended 0
Since you studied this subject you can surely appreciate efforts (then and now) to measure, quantify, assess the state of the world, the demands our cumulative consumption patterns make on the planet. And you presumably also know that all indicators are trending in the same direction: oil, water, agriculture, fisheries, clean air, population, toxics, climate, disease…. for many people the world is ending, has ended (20C in Antarctica was just measured for the first time this week). The fact that we (privileged, white folks in the North can engage in cognitive dissonance, can keep pretending that everything is still groovy says nothing about the underlying biophysical realities, which continue to deteriorate.
At least you hit one aspect clearly, about privileged whites we can be. So how can you take Wheeler seriously? Or any other politician, their words are status quo just to make a certain electorate base feel better about themselves. Same goes for right-wingers in some areas. Middle’s comments aren’t off-base, they hit hard because the very people we have elected only really represent our actual lifestyle choices and the impact it has. Do you really think that continued commenting and using the internet is good for the planet and that will “fix” things? So Wheeler jets off to some conference just like we go to somewhere for vacation, yet “we’ll show them” those non-believers, the right way. Right? Yeesh, this place becomes more like a ultra right church pulpit every day at times. Show me how adding more bike parts and using more electronics helps the environment, please.Recommended 5
“Middle’s comments aren’t off-base, they hit hard because the very people we have elected only really represent our actual lifestyle choices and the impact it has.”
His comments don’t hit hard, they seem like cheap shots. I understand being disillusioned, but in the meantime there is work to be done. If you, GNnorth, don’t think bikes or blogs will do it, what are you putting your energy towards?Recommended 0
9watts,
I’m putting my energy towards my personal health. Another 24.5 mile ride to work on one of my more modern bikes, a 2004 Surly Cross Check. In the first two miles I was almost taken out by a Nissan Pathfinder, three miles later a Mercedes then almost crashes into me and this intersection constantly has it share of ambulances. Both drivers couldn’t have cared less, the attitude here is car and more car. Doesn’t matter how many lights I have, doesn’t make a difference. This all in “liberal” British Columbia. The only difference I can make is to work on small incremental gains, trying to convince other groups by my own political views is a waste of time. Funny thing is that often in right wing areas like eastern Oregon it can be safer to ride but still crap happens everywhere regardless of politics.Recommended 4
It is true that every generation has had its “end-of-the-world” crisis, and we’re still here. We didn’t have nuclear armageddon, AIDS didn’t wipe us out, and now we’ve got climate change.
But those threats were real; that we’ve dodged the bullet before doesn’t mean we’ll continue to be lucky. Climate change is real as well, and while it looks like we’re finally waking up to the threat, we’re still not responding quickly enough.
We spent a lot of effort to avoid nuclear war. We need that same level of urgency with global warming, or it will overwhelm us.Recommended 2
You’re making assumptions. Who’s the climate denier? In the year leading up to Y2K the worst-case news coverage made it sound like society may collapse.Recommended 4
We don’t need the mayor to declare something that’s already happening. We need the mayor to do something about it.Recommended 12
Yep. Since Mayor Wheeler took office in 2017, how many protected bike lane miles has he installed? 1-2?Recommended 5
More money has likely been spent on marketing those achievements, than money spent on actual achievements.Recommended 7
I’d rather have no declaration at all than one that is symbolic and ineffectual. Instead of “involve youth,” “identify…changes” and “prioritize policies” we need to (1) stop all freeway expansions, (2) remove parked vehicles where they obstruct people from safely using the right-of-way for non-motorized travel, (3) remove or slow moving vehicles where their presence or speed endangers people using the right-of-way for non-motorized travel, and (4) implement video radar enforcement of speed and safety violations city-wide with fines proportional to income. Do these things and I’ll smile and nod with the other stuff that has no substance.Recommended 14
My vote for “Comment of the week.”Recommended 0
im all for the climate- but i am not allowed to speak against any plan or go to city hall as a business owner for fear of retribution- which i have already had.
im the only coffee roaster in the city not using plastic packaging- delivering by bicycle, and adopting a local first plan, and also using paper products from the us and canada.
retribution is why im afraid of city council. i cant give feedback. but i wish i could.
joel courier coffee.Recommended 11
Thank you. This is but one example why I compare climate activists to Evangelicals.Recommended 5
If Evangelicals had the power of physics behind them, I’d join them.Recommended 0
Today, if you ask the City to act on a small climate-related issue like, say, getting a crosswalk installed so people can safety get to a bus stop, you’ll be measuring the response time in years–if you’re lucky enough to get any action at all.
If this declaration gets adopted, does anyone really expect any substantial change after the round of self-congratulatory fanfare?Recommended 8
If there’s anything I’d want to add to this declaration, it’s that Portland has a sort of implicit place in the USA as an example-setter for sustainable transportation which has an impact far in excess of just our own carbon emissions. We’re the 25th-largest city in the USA, there are plenty of other cities massively larger than us with massively-larger urban and industrial footprints. However, other cities do look to us to see if “we can do it”.
Just think of the thought processes of other larger cities like San Antonio or Austin: if they look at us and with our rep as a “cycling city” and inertia that goes with that, and if we can’t even get together the political will to change, they might say they can’t either – even if they won’t admit that as a justification.
We do have a mandate to show the rest of the country that it’s not only places like Oslo and Copenhagen that can organize around active transportation and de-prioritization of the automobile, and I’d love to see that recognized by the city.Recommended 4
Ted Wheeler campaigned on a pledged to address the homelessness crisis. Since his election, multiuse paths have been gobbled up by shanties. This climate emergency declaration is just a stuntRecommended 6
He tried to address the homelessness crisis, but was stymied by an electorate who refused to spend any money on it.Recommended 5
This is not our at all…. We just signed a contract spending millions to clean up camps.Recommended 2
You can tell the Oregonian is no longer publishing readers comments, they all must be coming here….
“I’m scared of different opinions”.Recommended 7
Aww, different opinions, kind of like “alternate facts” huh?Recommended 1
This is your world that you and your dear leader has created. My comment was that the previous comment was FACTUALLY wrong and it was.
It is not a “difference” of opinion….
Just like Climate change is not a “difference” of opinion.Recommended 1
This is the real problem in this country right now.
Truth is losing.
Reading Project Drawdown. Many of the solutions make sense even if we didn’t have a warming climate to contend with. https://www.drawdown.org/solutionsRecommended 0