Rapha will relocate North American HQ from Portland to Bentonville, Arkansas
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 11th, 2020 at 2:19 pm
Another piece of Portland’s vaunted local cycling industry is soon to be gone: High-end cycling apparel and lifestyle brand Rapha Racing LLC is moving its North American operations from Portland to Bentonville Arkansas.
According to North America Marketing Director Jake Rosenbloum, the move will be finalized by March 1st. “Portland has been an incredible home for the Rapha brand over the last 10-plus years,” he said in an email today. “Throughout our time here, the Portland-based team have helped to inform and define what Rapha is and means not just to the US, but around the world.”
Rapha made Portland for its U.S. headquarters in February 2008. Back then I asked company co-founder Luke Scheybeler why the London-based apparel brand chose Portland, he said, “Portland is so obviously a center of cycling, there’s an amazing bike culture here and a real appreciation for it. It just feels right.”
One reason for the change of heart is that the company was purchased by RZC Investments 2017, which is controlled by heirs to the Wal-Mart fortune, who are based in Bentonville. Bringing the popular company to Arkansas is part of a larger push by RZC’s Steuart and Tom Walton (grandsons of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton) to make Bentonville a mecca for cycling of all types.
“We understand the Portland cycling community might be a little disheartened with this news.”
— Jake Rosenbloum, Rapha North America
With a solid footing in the road cycling market, Rapha’s latest move is to launch a line of mountain bike apparel in 2021. Rosenbloum made it clear in a statement today that Rapha feels Bentonville’s off-road cycling opportunities (which Bicycling Magazine has likened to “Disneyland for mountain bikers“) figured prominently into their decision to leave Portland.
“With this [mountain bike apparel launch] in mind, we need to make sure that our office has a home that best supports this strategy. So after much careful consideration, we’ve decided to relocate… to serve these aims most effectively. The proximity to the emerging OzTrails MTB network, the incredibly fast-growing gravel landscape and the continuing emergence of Northwest Arkansas as a cradle for all kinds of cycling development will help to foster this direction and the impact that Rapha North America can have in the US and beyond.”
Rapha’s Portland office on NW Kearney and 19th is just a mile or so away from the 5,000 acre Forest Park. Unfortunately, mountain biking isn’t welcome there. Despite years of advocacy and promises to improve off-road cycling access in Forest Park and other places, the City of Portland has largely failed to do so.
Like many of us, Rapha is tired of waiting.
“We understand the Portland cycling community might be a little disheartened with this news,” Rosenbloum said. “But we’d like to thank all of our friends, fans and collaborators here for over a decade of warming support and hospitality.”
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Amazing things happen when when billionaires throw their money and clout around. Everyone else gets to wait for scraps to fall off the table.Recommended 6
I wonder how much of that billionaire money was used to lobby Portland city council and METRO?Recommended 5
What happened to the Off-road Cycling Master Plan? The project website still says that it will go “to City Council for adoption in 2019.”Recommended 9
good question! It’s mired in bureaucracy and a total lack of political will — despite amazing and cooperative advocacy for years. It’s a travesty really.Recommended 15
Ewww. Arkansas? Have a blast, I guess.Recommended 4
And in Arkansas, people are pointing and laughing at Oregon.Recommended 8
You seem from your comments here, that you would prefer living in a red state.Recommended 1
There is a big and growing difference in this country between the blue and red states, culturally and economically, and will get greater in the future.
You should move to a red state, you would probably enjoy it.
Your prejudice is showing. There are lots of great places that are not trendy like Portland, but have a lot to offer (and where housing is cheap, like it used to be here.)Recommended 15
I have family in north central Arkansas. It is *intensely* conservative and I’ll take a hard pass at living there, trendy or not, cheap or not. It’s naturally beautiful but it comes with some very big and non-negotiable societal trade offs. I’ll ewwww Arkansas as much as I please and if they’re laughing at us, fine, let them.Recommended 12
I have a black friend.Recommended 1
Hey, BSNYC liked it there!
http://bikesnobnyc.blogspot.com/2019/08/bsnyc-field-trip-bentonville-arkansas.htmlRecommended 4
Their quality has suffered greatly in the past several years anyway.Recommended 2
I moved away from Portland. I can now mountain bike from my house every single day. I no longer get yelled at on the trail. Portland is good for commuting, but its terrible for mountain biking, despite the miles and miles of trails in the city. Its no surprise that the brand needs to be somewhere where mountain biking is allowed.Recommended 17
There’s amazing MTB near Portland, you just have to drive to it. Of course, if lived in Hood River you could ride from your doorstep. Just as if you lived in Corvallis, Oakridge, Ashland, Bend, and Sisters. You’d have to develop the heck out of FP to make it more than it already is: a gravel grind cardio trainer for when you actually go to good mountain biking areas…Recommended 3
Having grown up in Bend and lived in Ashland, Portland seemed like a mountain bike city when I arrived. Trails all over town, within riding distance of the populace. Then the no bikes signs popped up in Tabor, River View, and everywhere. Driving to ride is asinine when the opportunity for trail access is out the front door. If more mountain bikers showed up to ride in Forest Park on a regular basis, the city would cave. The 8 parks rangers are busy cleaning biohazard sites and cant begin to enforce trail users. Heck, they cant even keep campers out of Gateway Green. Don’t wait for the ORCMP, its buried in paralytic analitics. Ride, and be polite to the other users.Recommended 15
When I lived in DC I was a mtn biker – there was a lot of stuff pretty close to the city. Moved to Portland and became a roadie, because getting to most of the trails became a day trip.Recommended 1
What about removing the unused, rusting rail road tracks at the Oregon Zoo and make mtb trails? Lots of weeds will be removed.Recommended 3
Great Idea Rick, however, the Zoo master plan calls for a paved MUP. That wont be a great mountain biking experience. There is room down slope from the zoo tracks for trails but it seems like a pipe dream.Recommended 1
Exactly…that’s what the issue is.Recommended 2
Everyone thinks we’re blessed here in Portland with some kind of amazing geology. Forest Park isn’t that great in comparison, sure it’s something but I’d almost rather keep it for what it is than develop sections of it. Oakridge is amazing geology. Bend, Hoodriver—amazing! Corvallis and Mac Forest, not so much…. Forest Park would just be another Dan’s Trail.Recommended 0
Ah yes, if only there was mountain biking here in Portland, then the company from England, majority owned by an investment vehicle for two heirs to the Walton family fortune, who consequently operate their fund from Bentonville, AR would have kept the NA operations here, sure. This was a long time coming guaranteed.
Probably due time to pivot to OrNot, Voler, and others at this point.Recommended 5
Care to explain ?Recommended 0
I think he’s saying it’s better to look at local companies for local investment.Recommended 1
How many Rapha customers will enjoy learning that they’re owned by Walmart?
I can just see this now, “Nice jersey. Was there a sale at Sam’s Club?” *snicker* *snicker*Recommended 4
Rapha is also taking steps to not have any discounted clothing.Recommended 1
Who supports mountain biking more? Wal-Mart or Oregon’s Nike?Recommended 0
I don’t know. Who?Recommended 0
Lower taxes and less regulations?Recommended 1
Walmart money buys a lot of influence and land for the pet projects of its heirs.Recommended 0
Not as bad as the Sonics moving to OK City, but in a similar vein. As somebody funnier than me noted at the time, “It’s like getting mugged by a 10 year old.”Recommended 1
There is no comparison. The new buyer of the SuperSonics claimed he would not move the team. It is on record. It is also in the Sonicsgate movie.Recommended 2
Best way to instantly alienate everyone at the MTB trailhead: show up wearing Rapha lolRecommended 1
Rapha really is the “backpfeifengesicht” (face in need of a slap) of clothing.Recommended 0
MTB apparel will be another short-lived folly in stepping away from their bread and butter business, which is marketing “suffering” to rich MAMILs who live in posh urban condos.Recommended 2
While I personally loathe the brand, I did meet some Brits in their 20-30’s decked out in Rapha suffering up the Col d’Aubisque. MAMILs, they were not (yet).Recommended 0
Sad for what it says about the state of road cycling and cycling in general, but honestly I don’t think anybody should be too surprised by this. There have been rumblings around town and their involvement in the local scene has declined the last 4 years or so. I mostly feel bad for those that are affected job/ salary-wise by this decision.
And if you’re looking for a local brand to support, Roule Cycling Apparel is a Portland startup that could use some love and support from our PNW family. 🙂Recommended 3