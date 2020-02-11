Bike Plan birthday rally celebrates past with eye toward future
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 11th, 2020 at 4:00 pm
“We already have an excellent bike network in our city. The problem is there are simply too many people driving on it.”
— Catie Gould, Bike Loud PDX
With a mix of urgency and reflection, advocates, city staff, and a few politicians showed up at the plaza outside City Hall today to mark the 10th birthday of Portland’s Bicycle Plan for 2030.
To root the event in history, former bike plan project manager (now retired) Ellen Vanderslice read the vision statement from the plan’s introduction:
“It is the year 2030, and Portland looks much different than it did a generation ago. By sharply reducing reliance on personal auto use, Portland significantly lowered its carbon footprint, eased traffic congestion, improved air quality and enhanced public health. One of the community’s most valuable assets – the public right-of-way – was reclaimed for all Portland residents… Bicycling is now a fundamental pillar of Portland’s fully integrated transportation system, with more than a quarter of all daily trips taken by bicycle on the city’s world renowned bikeway network.”
If only! And we only have 10 years to get there.
That’s why Bike Loud PDX volunteers and partners organized today’s event. With cupcakes and a “Happy Birthday to you” serenade, they want to celebrate the plan, but also speed up its implementation.
A crowd of about 100 people heard remarks by Vanderslice, Community Cycling Center Executive Director Kasandra Griffin, and Bike Loud PDX Co-Chair Catie Gould. In addition to advocates and bike supporters, notable faces in the crowd included: PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly (who walked out from her office very briefly), PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller, former Portland Mayor and city council candidate Sam Adams, city council candidate Keith Wilson, and mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone.
Griffin said, “We appreciate the past, present and future electeds who value transportation justice, and we call on the mayor and city hall to put their money where their plans are.”
Gould reminded the crowd that the solution to Portland’s transportation problems are actually quite simple, but implementing it takes courage. “We already have an excellent bike network in our city,” she said, “the problem is there are simply too many people driving on it.”
Bike Loud wants the projects adopted in the bike lane to be implemented much quicker than they’ve been for the past 10 years. “Right now, city agencies are putting together budget proposals for next year. Right now campaigns are underway for the four out of five seats on city council are up for election this year. The 2030 Bike Plan will only be an issue if we make it one, and we will make sure that elected officials hear loud and clear that right now is the time to act!”
If you’d like to get plugged-into Bike Loud’s efforts, check out their website at 2030report.bikeloudpdx.org.
What a great turnout! Especially impressed with the number of candidates who showed up. The torch for making Portland a great city to ride a bike is still burning.
It is up to our elected (or soon to be elected) officials to carry it into implementation.
“It is the year 2030, and Portland looks much different than it did a generation ago…”
It’s 2020 and everyone in the photo looks so white and well off, yet so many people in the rest of the city are homeless, poor, and/or racially diverse.
On the plus side, far fewer participants are wearing the ubiquitous neon yellow jackets of 2010.Recommended 0
Community Cycling Center Executive Director Kasandra Griffin addressed this in her remarks. If equity is where you want to focus, perhaps you want to promote and aid CCC. 🙂Recommended 5
I’ll tell you what I want. I want my NC community of 300,000 to build a good safe basic bicycle network, which is perfectly doable and affordable. In order to do that, we need a bit more money, but more important, we need the political will from our 9-person city council (5 white women, 3 black women, and one black man) and our city manager to re-prioritize local funding. They won’t do so as long as they think or perceive bicycling as a mode of transportation used exclusively by middle-class white people, in spite of the fact that the local census shows that most of our bicycle users are black. Everyone here looks to Portland Oregon as a medium-sized city that has effectively embraced bicycling, but as long as the images presented in the media (including Bike Portland) show that bicycling is still a predominantly middle-class white pursuit, they won’t budge. So what you do in Portland is important, but how you present yourselves to the wider world is even more important, and to our councilors, you guys are looking very white – which is ultimately hurting our bike community here.
IMO, the Bike Loud PDX report unintentionally further condemns the Portland bicycle community as being middle-class white by not citing the East Portland In Motion study of 2012 as well as its priority towards neighborhood greenways, both of which will hurt PBOT’s current policy of prioritizing projects lower-income communities of color. When the City Council passed the bike plan 2030, they specifically called out its lack of any standards for East Portland and Cully, let alone equitable standards. The EPIM was a direct reply to those concerns. Personally, I think the whole bike plan should be scrapped and the city start over with a clear equity lens, with an affordable plan for all residents.Recommended 1
Please come back, David!
And run for office!Recommended 0
Folks, if you were unable to attend, but wish to make your support of the 2030 Bicycle Plan known, please email Commissioner Eudaly and share your feelings with her.
Chloe@portlandoregon.gov
Just a quick
“Dear Commissioner Eudaly,
“I ride a bicycle [frequency, location]
“I think we can do better! Please expedite completion of the 2030 Bicycle Master Plan
“Your constituent, _____”
The squeaky wheel gets the grease!
