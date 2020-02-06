Weekend Event Guide: Love in Motion, light ride, King Kong, and more

If you’re looking for weekend plans, you’ve come to the right place. There’s lots of fun stuff going on and if you’re too lazy to click into our fantabulous calendar on a regular basis (come on, get with it!), I’ve rounded up a special selection of the best events for your convenience below (you’re welcome)…

Friday, February 7th

Love in Motion – 6:30 pm at Alberta Abbey (NE)

Time for The Street Trust’s annual live storytelling event. Get inspired by personal stories from interesting people and hang out with great folks. Leah Benson emcees. More info here.

Illuminated Bike Ride – 7:00 pm at OMSI (SE)

Free ride that’s part of the Portland Winter Light Festival. Light up your bike, wear a costume (or not), and get ready to have fun! More info here.

Saturday, February 8th

Plant Trees By Bike – 9:00 am at Mt. Scott Learning Center (SE)

Help nonprofit Friends of Trees plant trees in southeast neighborhoods by showing up with your cargo bike and a willingness to lend a hand. More info here.

King Kong Classic – 9:00 am at Prince Coffee (NW)

Tis the season to “build your base” for fitness this coming season. What better way to do it than with a solid group on this classic route devised by local legend and nice guy Ira Ryan (Breadwinner Cycles)? More info here.

Advertisement

Ice Race – 1:00 pm in Ladd’s Addition (SE)

I honestly have no idea what’s planned for this event. All I can say is it’s hosted by Teenage Dirtbag Bike Club and they’re good people who know how to have fun. More info here.

Card-Making Party for 2030 Bike Plan Rally – 2:00 pm at Rose City Book Pub (NE)

In case you’ve been under a rock, there’s a big rally planned this Tuesday (2/11) for the 10th birthday of our 2030 Bike Plan. Show up to help prep for the rally by making posters and cards with volunteers from Bike Loud PDX. More info here.

Sunday, February 9th

Sauvie Shootout – 9:00 am at Ovation Coffee & Tea (NW)

Take your training to the next level with this spirited and speedy weekly training ride. From pacelines on Dirty 30 to sprints on Sauvie and attacks on NW Newberry, it’s sure to keep you engaged. More info here.

Tracklocat – 10:30 am at Vera Katz Esplanade (SE)

Tracklocross (a mix between single-speed/fixed-gear track bikes and urban cyclocross) is a thing in Portland. If you know, you know. If you don’t, show up and find out what the fuss is about. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

– Get the Weekend Event Guide via email.

– Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, Weekend Event Guide

Weekend Event Guide