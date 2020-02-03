The Monday Roundup: Oil ad ban, bike share bacteria, one less parking lot, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 3rd, 2020 at 8:02 am
Here are the most noteworthy items we came across in the past seven days…
New Amsterdam: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is running for re-election on a platform of carfree, bike-oriented neighborhoods where you can get to everything you need in 15 minutes or less without using a car.
Ad ban: UK media giant The Guardian says they will no longer accept advertising from oil and gas companies because they take an active role in preventing action on climate change. How long until media companies start doing this to automakers?
Shoulders of giants: San Francisco’s Market Street is carfree and the SF Chronicle went into their archives to pay tribute to the activists that helped make it happen.
Duh: A fascinating new study validates what many bicycle riders have known for years about the behavioral tendencies of men who drive BMWs and Mercedes.
No more Dirt Rag: A pioneer of mountain biking media has called it quits. We are sad but grateful to have enjoyed the gift of Dirt Rag for so many years.
Bike share bacterium: Ever wondered about the germs on the saddle and grips of bike share bikes? If so, this new research on the topic is for you.
Whose streets?: How much of our humanity has car culture taken away? A police officer in central California arrested a man who walks along the road with three mules because he wasn’t using a car. Repeat after me: Roads aren’t dangerous, drivers of cars are dangerous.
Scooter user discrimination: I’m so tired of cities getting tough on scooter users while they mostly just look the other way at auto users.
Do this, Portland: One of the way’s Vienna is fighting the War on Cars is to give people free admission to museums and other cultural sites if they show up by bike, foot, or transit.
Local Focus
Politics and bedfellows: Noted transportation reform activist (and BikePortland contributor/supporter) Scott Kocher made a donation to PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly even though he’s a vociferous critic of some of the agency’s work.
One less parking lot: The Portland Parks & Recreation bureau plans to extend the North Park Blocks by one block north (adjacent PNCA) as part of the Broadway Corridor development.
Bow wow beer: Cycle Dog, a Portland company that makes dog products out of recycled bicycle inner tubes, has added a pub to their retail store.
Video of the Week
Someone in Berlin hacked Google Maps into thinking streets were full of cars so they wouldn’t be full of cars. It’s one way to reduce cut-through drivers from neighborhood streets! (H/T Go By Bike on Twitter)
Tweet of the Week
Alissa Walker shared a fantastic thread about all the car ads during the Super Bowl:
Against my better judgement I'm going to attempt to live tweet the worst Super Bowl car commercials. #SuperBowl2020 #SuperBowl #SBLIV https://t.co/VlLUNpt7Mg
— Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) February 2, 2020
Love the google map hack with the cell phones in a kids wagon. Take that Wazers.Recommended 9
The Mercedes story reminds me of an old joke.
Q: What’s the difference between a Porsche and a porcupine?
A: With the porcupine, the pricks are on the outside.Recommended 19
As a German car repair technician the joke is;
Q: What’s the difference between a Porsche owner and a porcupine?Recommended 2
A: The prick is behind the wheel…
FYI, pedestrian killed on Lombard:
https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2020/02/pedestrian-dies-days-after-being-struck-by-a-vehicle-in-ne-portland.html
This was the son of a family friend.Recommended 9
Absolutely tragic. Low visibility should never be a legitimate excuse for running over a person and ending their life with a motor vehicle. People should slow down when visibility is low.Recommended 9
The study that reported that men who own high-status cars tend to be more disagreeable, less empathetic, and less cooperative is not terribly surprising. I suspect that men who own high-status bicycles also tend to have these traits.Recommended 9
People who buy *anything* with the belief that the goods they’re purchasing confer “status” probably fall into that trap, regardless of their gender, and regardless of whether it’s a bicycle, a car, a fancy watch, an expensive camera, or a high-end stereo system.
It’s possible to be kind and humble *and* appreciate quality construction, performance, and design. The consumers who are drawn merely by the “status” they believe is implied by their choice of those items are sadly not the connoisseurs they hope to be seen as, whether they realize it or not.Recommended 36
Specifically, the study noted that Finnish men who have certain personality traits such as “low agreeableness” tended to be drawn towards high status brands. This tells us that such people are more likely to own a high status automobile, but doesn’t tell us that those who own high status automobiles posses these traits. This finding would probably be true of other status items such as watches.
“The results regarding agreeableness are consistent with prior work that has argued for the role of narcissism in status consumption.”
I find this a mildly interesting, but largely unsurprising finding.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ijop.12642Recommended 6
Exactly. From the conclusion of the very article:
“The study also found that conscientious men and women—people who are organized, ambitious, respectable, and often high-performing—are also frequent owners of high-status cars, which Lönnqvist says likely reflects an appreciation for quality and an urge to present a self-image of classy reliability. You can probably tell the difference by whether or not they’re speeding, weaving through traffic, and cutting off pedestrians.”Recommended 6
That’s ironic, coming from you.Recommended 14
Ha ha. I am basing my opinion on 20 years in the bike industry. I sold plenty of bicycles to customers —both men and women — who had zero concern for “status,” but were all about getting a comfortable, quality, beautiful, lifetime bike from a small company they felt good about supporting.Recommended 11
Sorry Rivelo, I meant Soren!Recommended 8
Why?Recommended 0
I just knew someone would go there Soren. Keep it up with the sexist stereotyping of other cyclists. You exhibit a long standing trait of those “in the know” cycling wise – the circular firing squad. Let’s all make crass, base assumptions of other cyclists not like us, roadies if you’re a mtn biker, vice versa if a mtn biker. If a commuter, sneer at both. If a woman then to male cyclists, and vice versa if a man. If owning less expensive bikes then go at it to those who invest more. Yep; really productive. Jonathan owns some high end bikes; is he in your classification too? Can you imagine the reaction here on bike portland if a man tried to push an outrageous stereotype about women cyclists? Please check yourself….Recommended 8
Yeah don’t get me started on obnoxious women who drive SUV’s.Recommended 3
Thanks, Middle of the Road Guy. I’m a semi-infrequent visitor to these BP discussions, so I don’t know all players or their viewpoint(s).Recommended 1
Not quite, but I can see why you were confused: “The answers were unambiguous: self-centered men who are argumentative, stubborn, disagreeable and unempathetic are much more likely to own a high-status car such as an Audi, BMW or Mercedes,” say the researchers in a press release.
So, if you meet a jerk you can guess their car more confidently, not the other way around.Recommended 4
“So, if you meet a jerk you can guess their car more confidently, not the other way around.”
The “not the other way around” may or may not be true. Jerks tend to drive Porsches and BMWs (from the study). But if there are a lot of jerks, and a lot of them choose Porsches and BMWs, then a higher percentage of owners of those brands will be jerks than is true of other brands. If there aren’t many jerks, it may be that only 1% of owners of Porsches and BMWs are jerks. If there are many, and they really do tend to favor those brands over others, it could be that, say, 50% or 60% are jerks. If that unknown percentage is high enough, you really could more confidently guess that someone driving that brand could be a jerk.
My guess is you’re right, but it’s a guess.Recommended 0
I hope we’d all know by now that stereotyping a person by membership in a group is deeply problematic, even if it has some statistical basis.Recommended 0
That mule story is absurd and classist bullying. I hope some local lawyer takes up his case pro-bono. Top comment of the story is naturally about someone complaining that he was creating a “traffic hazard”.Recommended 10
Fortunately, Mule was able to retain a lawyer and get the charges dropped…
“I am pleased to announce that District Attorney Dan Dow has advised me today, February 1, 2020, that the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will be declining to file a criminal complaint against my client, Mule, ‘in the interest of justice.'”
Found on the top post of the 3mules.com blog.Recommended 10
… https://3mules.com …
Thx! Enjoyed reading that blog immensely.Recommended 2
>>> That mule story is absurd and classist bullying. <<<
You mean an agrarian gentlemen being harassed by working class riff-raff?
I do agree that it is absurd.Recommended 2
The “working class riff-raff” were probably responding as required to multiple panicked mobile calls of “I almost hit a massive slow-moving object on the shoulder of the road. “Recommended 0
You mean calls from other working-class stiffs afraid of being late for work?
Fundamentally we agree — those with the means and to travel leisurely by mule should not be bothered by those of lesser station. Classic classist harassment.Recommended 2
The most absurd part of that mule story was that anyone could be arrested for “resisting arrest” per se. If officers anywhere can get away with that—whether or not the circular charges are eventually dropped—then we avoid tyranny only as long as Law Enforcement remains “benevolent”.Recommended 6
“Stubborn mule cited for resisting arrest.”
Well, of course.Recommended 4
Cops should have a really high burden of proof for resining arrest charges — most often requiring bodycam video. Because over and over, you see bystander videos that get the “resisting” charges dropped when without it the charge would have likely stood.Recommended 7
Indeed, but it’s already worse than that in this case. An officer should NEVER be able to walk up to anyone and say “You’re under arrest…for resisting arrest”. You MUST be under arrest for something else before you can even begin to resist. Once you’re under arrest for some other legitimate charge, then you can resist and have “resisting” charges added to the list. By logic alone, “resisting arrest” can never, ever be the first charge.
In this gentleman’s case, his failure to resist being arrested for “resisting arrest” only compounds the irony.Recommended 4
Re: Bike Share Bugs, I wonder how the bacteria on grips and seats compare to the bus, MAX, grocery carts, etc. Hopefully healthier people are riding bikes? Not sure though. I used to MAX to Union Station and grab a bike for the last mile to work. Usually wore gloves in the AM ’cause it was cold. Definitely had some sticky grips in the PM on summer days. I think it’s like any kind of public transit experience; always remember to wash your hands when you get where you’re going.Recommended 4
The bike share bug article is junk science. Basically they found bacteria that live on people are also on bike seats and the bacteria in air samples are different. The suggestion that this confers a greater risk of infection for bike share riders is thrown in for hype.Recommended 3
I’d be curious how these results would differ from examining bacteria on bar stools or door handles, or other surfaces frequently sat upon/gripped.Recommended 4
Indeed. The synopsis itself said there was greater concentration about the bike surfaces than in the “surrounding air” — which would come as a big, fat “duh!”. What’s missing is how the levels of non-benign bacteria concentrations match to other commonly touchable surfaces — even as compared to single-user handlebars and bike seats.Recommended 2
Most likely they would be statistically the same, which would be a surprise to no one and would probably not be published.Recommended 2
Unlike the finding that bacteria in air differ from those on a bike seat. Obvious and unpublishable.Recommended 0
Good point. The bias in this type of science publishing is usually weighted toward disproving the null hypothesis. Despite being peer-reviewed, this journal probably didn’t think much beyond the headline that bacterial pathogens were found on bike seats. I’m surprised/ not surprised that it made it into the lay press.Recommended 1
I wonder, do healthier people actually carry more germs? If that sounds absurd, then I ask you, why would they carry less?Recommended 0
Do you define “germ” has any tiny creature (bacteria, protozoa, virus, etc.), or only those that cause disease?Recommended 2
It would not surprise me in the least if the person/people complaining about John Sears and his mule train was some busy body whose aesthetic sense was affronted by an old dude and some mules. If I had to guess, it was a Karen wearing mules.Recommended 7
Never saw Jon and Ponch pull a “CHiPS” bust on mules.
Worf, he might.Recommended 1
Roads aren’t dangerous? I thought that was the premise behind the entire movement of improving bicycle infrastructure?Recommended 0
And the main focus of “improving” these days is “separation”. “Separation” from what? Inattentive drivers.Recommended 3