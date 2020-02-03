North Lombard bike lane project online open house now available

It’s time to share feedback on a project that aims to make North Lombard safer through the Kenton neighborhood.

As we’ve reported, the Oregon Department of Transportation has already heard plenty of feedback on their Lombard Multimodal Safety Project from businesses and freight interests.

Now it’s time for you to take a closer look at what’s proposed, and tell ODOT what you think about it.

Currently ODOT is proposing a six-foot wide bike lane and a one-foot buffer with no physical protection whatsoever. Adjacent to the bike-only travel lane will be three, 12-foot travel lanes (one in each direction and a center turn lane).

In a one-block stretch between North Peninsular (Green Zebra Grocery) and Greeley, ODOT plans to drop the bike-only lane and create a shared-lane environment (above). ODOT explains the rationale for the shared-lane on their website: “This shared space helps avoid conflicts through a high-traffic section of the corridor, while helping travelers of multiple modes get through as safely and efficiently as possible.” Keep in mind Lombard is a freight route with 30 mph speed limit.

If you use Lombard and care about this redesign, please click through the online open house and leave a comment at the end.

