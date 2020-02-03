North Lombard bike lane project online open house now available
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 3rd, 2020 at 5:11 pm
It’s time to share feedback on a project that aims to make North Lombard safer through the Kenton neighborhood.
As we’ve reported, the Oregon Department of Transportation has already heard plenty of feedback on their Lombard Multimodal Safety Project from businesses and freight interests.
Now it’s time for you to take a closer look at what’s proposed, and tell ODOT what you think about it.
Currently ODOT is proposing a six-foot wide bike lane and a one-foot buffer with no physical protection whatsoever. Adjacent to the bike-only travel lane will be three, 12-foot travel lanes (one in each direction and a center turn lane).
In a one-block stretch between North Peninsular (Green Zebra Grocery) and Greeley, ODOT plans to drop the bike-only lane and create a shared-lane environment (above). ODOT explains the rationale for the shared-lane on their website: “This shared space helps avoid conflicts through a high-traffic section of the corridor, while helping travelers of multiple modes get through as safely and efficiently as possible.” Keep in mind Lombard is a freight route with 30 mph speed limit.
If you use Lombard and care about this redesign, please click through the online open house and leave a comment at the end.
I honestly don’t get it. Why even waste taxpayer money if you are going to build garabage-tier bike “infrastructure”. A shared lane on a road that frequently has heavy freight and drunk/distracted drives moving towards/away from I5.
Is this type of project “progressive” enough to keep legislative leadership content? Who is this designed to please? Lombard has the potential, along with interstate, to be the city’s gold standard high density green strip. BRT to the yellow line and high density apartments would be amazing. Instead ODOT wants us to have a dirty, unsafe highway because the freight industry doesn’t want to take I5Recommended 10
The way I see it, with a 50 foot curb-to-curb right-of-way and a 30 mph sped limit with a far higher actual speed and periodic drunk drivers, you basically have 3 main options for reasonable bicycle user safety:
– Ban bicycles altogether and only allow for freight (effectively the present situation); or
– Wide protected bike lanes on each side of the street (7′ lane + 2′ barrier), by either eliminating the center turn lane and make the through lanes wider, or narrow all three lanes to 10 feet; or
– Ban all left turns by motor vehicles (make them go around the block) and put in a two-way protected bike lane in the median (7’x2=14′ + 2′ concrete barriers on each side.)Recommended 4
I walk this area all the time I kind of think this project is a “fake” bike lane. If you ever try to cross at the light at N Villard/Peninsular by the Green Zebra there you’ll understand how insane the current configuration of Lombard is. I keep a tight leash on my dog around there so she doesn’t stick her nose out and get hit. You have freight blasting past you at full speed 6″ from the curb.
The state cares about calming traffic on a high crash stretch in a populated residential and business area and “bike lane” is just a means to an end in doing that. They’re building a buffer zone but calling it a bike lane.
I’ll use it here and there but its never going to be one of my go to routes.Recommended 5
comments sent. honestly, i still doubt i’ll bike much on this stretch – n wabash is a great way to get north, across lombard, and away from traffic to better bike routes; heading west, i’ll still likely bike willamette. i am VERY excited about the pedestrian improvements, however, as i frequently walk to errands on lombard.Recommended 5