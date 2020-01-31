Jobs of the Week: CCC, PSU, Ride Report, Metropolis, Sellwood Cycle, Seven Corners
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 31st, 2020 at 8:11 am
Judging from the volume of job listings this week it looks like Portland’s bike industry is roaring back to health.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Bicycle Mechanic – Seven Corners Cycles
– Bike Hub Mechanic – Portland State University
– JavaScript Engineer – Ride Report
– Mechanic, Bike Sales, Customer Service – Metropolis Cycle Repair
– Seasonal Mechanic – Community Cycling Center
– Mechanic – Sellwood Cycle Repair
