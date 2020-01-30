It’s been very wet: You doing OK?

This morning’s transcendent sunrise felt like a hard-earned reward from Mother Nature after days of soggy cycling.

It’s not your imagination — this month has been very wet. According to Willamette Week, we will probably have about six inches of total rain for January. That makes it the wettest month for the past two years and one of the wettest Januaries ever.

Rain is all fun and games in October when we’re racing cyclocross and praying for mud. But by now it just starts to get annoying and I often feel like I just want it to stop!

While it can be tough to keep riding when your gear never really dries out and conditions are even more hazardous than usual (bike lane sweeper? Heck, we need bike lane water vacuum!), I know that many of you persist. I hope this morning’s sunrise was an inspiration. If nothing else, hopefully you and our streets can dry out a bit before the next soggy cycle comes in.

How are doing out there? Still riding? Given up for now? We’d love to hear about it.

(P.S. Share tips to stay warm and dry if you have them. If you need help, see tons of great tips in the “Related Posts” below.)

