It’s been very wet: You doing OK?
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 30th, 2020 at 11:11 am
This morning’s transcendent sunrise felt like a hard-earned reward from Mother Nature after days of soggy cycling.
It’s not your imagination — this month has been very wet. According to Willamette Week, we will probably have about six inches of total rain for January. That makes it the wettest month for the past two years and one of the wettest Januaries ever.
Rain is all fun and games in October when we’re racing cyclocross and praying for mud. But by now it just starts to get annoying and I often feel like I just want it to stop!
While it can be tough to keep riding when your gear never really dries out and conditions are even more hazardous than usual (bike lane sweeper? Heck, we need bike lane water vacuum!), I know that many of you persist. I hope this morning’s sunrise was an inspiration. If nothing else, hopefully you and our streets can dry out a bit before the next soggy cycle comes in.
How are doing out there? Still riding? Given up for now? We’d love to hear about it.
(P.S. Share tips to stay warm and dry if you have them. If you need help, see tons of great tips in the “Related Posts” below.)
I have enjoyed the rain but I keep my commutes short, 30 minutes or less. Road rides above 1 hour in this rain are very unpleasant for me. And wool is the best fabric to insulate.Recommended 3
My daughter and I stopped at a red light this morning, and enjoyed the pink sky. It was a lovely bonus.Recommended 7
I constantly remind myself that it is never as bad to ride in the rain as it looks from inside, and I nearly always agree with myself. I also like to check my weather app (wunderground) which has a pie chart for each day of how much daylight each day will get- I love watching it grow a tiny bit each day! I also just nik-waxed my rain gear and colleague’s rain gear- very good for morale.Recommended 3
I’m lucky enough to have the option of getting out when it’s (mostly) dry. It’s fine for work and personal errands, but I’m looking forward to longer blocks for purely recreational rides to see flowers in the valleys, snow in the hills, and views of distant mountains.
I’m not sure why mantras like “we need the rain” and “this is not normal” have to be part of the winter cycle. We’ve gotten our seasonal rain and snowpack. There is no need to conflate weather with climate like the deniers.Recommended 0
I’ve made the decision to not let the rain stop me as much this season. I’ve been ok for the most part, now that I’ve come to an enlightened realization that the absolute key feature for any rain gear for commuting is *not* how dry it keeps me, but how fast the gear itself will dry out. My own body is gonna get drenched in the rain either way be it from internal or external, but as long as what i am wearing for the morning commute is mostly dry when it’s time to head home in the evening, then I’m happy.Recommended 2
Still beats driving!Recommended 3
In America, driving beats you!Recommended 0
Wow! Seeing that I’m sorry I was already in the office at sunrise. Any chance, Doug Hecker, that the full resolution picture can be made available? I’d hang that on my wall!Recommended 0
The bike valet has still been busy.
In 2017 we parked an average of 181 in JanuaryRecommended 0
In 2018 – 243
In 2019 – 272
In 2020 – 255
Crossing my fingers that we get through season without PBOT putting down sand of gravel (given how long it takes to remove) …chance of snow in 10 daysRecommended 1
Grew up riding in the rain, in Oregon. Without the luxury of modern fabrics. Back then, every rain jacket made you as wet on the inside with sweat as you were on the outside with rain. My thanks to the makers of these modern wonders. But ShowersPass, can you please bring the Rogue Pants and Hoodie back? Pretty please?Recommended 0
Just started back up again a couple days ago after two weeks off due to sickness and back troubles. Back is still tight but it feels better at work if I ride in. Been trying to ride as much as possible this winter, especially when it’s wet, I think to just prove to myself that it’s not that big of a deal. Also finally have a good bike setup for wet commuting this year as well, so that’s helped immensely. Took me a few years to build up decent rain gear that keeps me reasonably dry while also being reasonably comfortable over an hour commute, but I feel like I’m finally there. And I haven’t invested in any of those crazy-expensive bits either. While none of my kit keeps me fully dry (I sweat too much for that anyway), I’ve found it’s most important for me that it keeps me warm even if I’m wet. I can deal with wet as long as I don’t get chilled because of it. And it dries out well between the ride in and the ride home 🙂Recommended 0
It hasn’t been too bad, just tough when the gear hardly has time to dry overnight!Recommended 0
Unless there is ice I ride 6-7 days a week. I’ve gotten more miles commuting and riding for pleasure this year than the last two because the lack of snow/ice so far this year. I’ve never regretted doing a ride in the wet. I sometimes been reluctant to start a ride when it is pouring rain but once I start it is always good to be outside exercising. With proper clothing, disc brakes, and fenders I have no issues.Recommended 0