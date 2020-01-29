Portland’s 10-cent gas tax up for re-election in May: Here are the projects it would fund
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 29th, 2020 at 11:52 am
Portland’s local gas tax will be up for re-election in May.
The City of Portland has finalized the list of projects they plan to fund if voters say yes to another four years of a 10-cent tax on fuel. Known as the Fixing Our Streets program, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says they estimate a $76 million haul from the tax’s first four years (and another $8 million from a related Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, which they also plan to renew). The new project list adds up to $74.5 million in expenditures and will go in front of Portland City Council on February 6th, where its expected to get official referral to the May 2020 ballot.
PBOT said in a statement yesterday they’ve already nailed down support for the referral from a wide array of community groups citywide.
The tricky dance for PBOT was to identify the right mix of projects that will not only improve our transportation system, but also garner enough votes to pass. The 2016 tax passed by only four points with just 52% in favor. The result was buoyed by very strong support from central city and close-in neighborhoods. It was a different story east of Interstate 205, where it lost in every precinct. The further east it went, the more “no” votes it saw.
Investing in east Portland is what won the support of Business for a Better Portland Executive Director Ashley Henry, who said in a PBOT statement she approves the list because it will, “Extend the benefits of these investments to more parts of the city.” And Ashton Simpson with The Rosewood Initiative said he believes the program is, “Helping to address the long unfulfilled promises made to East Portland for safer streets.”
The projects are split into three categories: “Smoother streets” ($25 million), “safer streets” ($26 million), and “community transportation services” ($23.5 million).
Here’s the more detailed breakdown via PBOT:
Smoother Streets
$25M for paving with a focus on preventative maintenance for busy and neighborhood streets
Safer Streets:
$5M for new signals and beacons on some of Portland’s most dangerous streets
$4.5M for sidewalks and other walkways
$6M for Safe Routes to School projects
$4.5M for Lighting to improve visibility for everyone, no matter how they travel
$4.5M for Neighborhood Greenways
$1.5M for Neighborhood Safety Improvements to implement small-scale safety projects focused on pedestrians and people biking
Community Transportation Services:
Basic Maintenance
$4M for base repair (repairing sections of failing streets) citywide
$4M for maintaining Portland’s gravel streets
$5M for a dedicated, year-round pothole crew
Basic Safety Improvements:
$2M for speed reduction on cut-through routes
$4M for additional safety enhancements
$2.5M for Neighborhood Greenway retrofits
$2M for safer intersections
PBOT has focused investments on “high crash network” streets, which make up just 8% of our road network but have accounted for 65% of Portland’s fatal crashes in the last two years. Spending on these large arterials has increased by 300% since 2017 — from $15 million to $60 million — but our death toll continues to climb.
A new priority for 2020 is street lighting. PBOT Project Manager Mark Lear said during a presentation to the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee in November that lighting wasn’t identified in the 2016 measure and its presence this time around comes as a result of the city’s work to combat racial and geographic inequities. “We’d like to solve this [lighting] problem ASAP,” Lear said.
Lear also said the “massive number of pedestrians still being killed on our streets” was a “big motivator” in deciding where to invest.
If this tax passes in May, it could be one of several new sources of transportation funding revenue for the City of Portland. Also on the ballot is a multi-billion measure from Metro that would direct millions to PBOT. And the Oregon Legislature is set to debate a new version of their cap-and-trade bill that would funnel 80% of transportation-specific carbon auction proceeds to local jurisdictions for implementation of climate plans and projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
For bicycle riders, there’s a lot in this package worth voting for. However, none of them are especially bold or exciting. PBOT’s Lear told the BAC that was done on purpose. When asked by a committee member if the program would pay for traffic diverters on neighborhood greenways (instead of less-effective speed bumps), Lear said, “We’re not going for controversial projects with this measure. We have to be careful about how much we push diversion conversations in an election… We need to be really strategic… Again, we’re talking about a measure that passed by a few percentage points [in 2016]… We have to be strategic of where the public is on the topic [of bike-specific investments].”
Click the map and the gallery below for the entire project list.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
With the mention of gravel, the first thing that came to my mind was to use fund to pave a bike lane wide strip on any gravel streets that force bikeways to detour (e.g. SE Woodward and 75th)Recommended 3
Small bore.
How about thinking big, using the bully pulpit to articulate a post asphalt, post oil vision? History will not look kindly on these timid efforts.Recommended 7
I don’t trust PBOT enough to want to give them any of the pennies of this tax that I would have to give them.Recommended 1
I supported this measure in 2016, and I’ll support it again, but judging from the election results last time round, it’s hard not to conclude that this measure was “in-the-bubble” Portland imposing its will on the rest of the city.
With proper geographic representation, this probably would not have even made it on the ballot.
Is proper geographic representation like the national election where more land gets more votes? What’s proper about that?Recommended 3
Similar to the national presidential election, why would PBOT spend so much money in inner Portland when they know that voters there will support any tax for anything? (Similar to California, Oregon, Washington, NY, and New England who always vote for Democratic candidates; or Texas and the Great Plains states always vote Republican.)
Instead, PBOT should push for projects in the swing-precincts of Portland, areas of poverty and strong ethnic diversity, who could vote either way. (This is why after nominations are completed, the major candidates only campaign in biggish swing states like the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Penn, Ohio, & Michigan – why campaign anywhere else if you already know the result?)Recommended 2
Why do you suppose a voter in E Portland (red) is more (or less) likely to change their mind than one in Creston-Kennilworth (yellow) or inner Portland (green)? [referring to the colors on the map I linked to earlier]
Strategically, you could equally argue that PBOT should spend in ways that maintain support in gas-tax strongholds while ignoring those areas that are unlikely to support the tax no matter what PBOT does. Embrace the tyranny of the majority.Recommended 2
IMO, on the 2016 voting map, the inner green areas will vote for the tax no matter what, so rightly PBOT has fewer projects there. In the outer red commie areas, pBOT already has a lot of projects scheduled for that area, but because of the diversity there, they need a few more. It’s the middle yellow areas where they need the most projects, and they have rightly called out all the gravel regrading for numerous streets in those areas.
The other thing to keep in mind is that a transportation project is linear, that it helps a person to pass from inner Portland to jobs in Gresham, Swan Island, the Columbia Corridor, and the reverse directions too, so projects in the middle are rightly prioritized by PBOT.Recommended 2
This new proposal has a large cut in the proportion of spending on traffic safety over the last Fixing our Streets proposal. It’s essentially a regressive tax that funds fossil-fuel-centric automobility. Given that PBS data shows that Portland’s GHG emissions have markedly increased since 2015, this business as usual proposal is hard no for me.
PS: It’s infuriating and inappropriate that the city has intentionally delayed release of the 2019 climate action plan update that showed increased GHG emissions.Recommended 9
Because they’d have to admit that it’s a lost cause?Recommended 1
That’s the spirit!Recommended 1
As a resident of NW Portland, poor lighting is an issue at many crosswalks and corners.Recommended 0
As a deep outer SE resident, I invite you to walk around out here with barely there and straight up missing sidewalks and far worse lighting than anything you’re contending with in NW. Honestly not trying to knock your concerns but after many many years of living close in and then moving out this way, holy wow, I don’t want to say close in residents can’t complain about infrastructure, but I kinda want to say that you can’t complain about your infrastructure.
When I’m out after dark I sometimes dig it. It’s like my youth in the much-more-rural-at-the-time NE Vancouver. But I also think, hey I pay higher property taxes than friends that live way closer in than I do, I fill up my trucks gas tank from time to time too, I want fucking sidewalks so I’m not walking in the street or muddy paths on the side of the road, and it would be cool to see where I’m going at the same time.Recommended 5
My neighbors who don’t like the Gateway changes but want some safety improvements just not the lane reductions keep bringing up paving, lighting, and sidewalks. PBOT seems to be trying to give those to them I wonder if they’ll vote against this just out of spite. I think mostly they don’t care one way or the other but there’s some vocal ones that really dislike the changes and a handful that are supportive of them. I have a feeling the vote will go the same as it did last time. I’ll be voting for it though if anything just because we keep asking PBOT to do all these projects like pave and improve safety but then we don’t fund them properly.Recommended 8
Voting NO. The vindictive lane removal in the Gateway / 102nd area has been a disaster. Seeing traffic backups like never before, visually cluttered confusing streets, and lots of cut-through traffic in our neighborhood. And guess what? Barely any use of the newly created bike lanes. But our high council knows what’s best.Recommended 2
How can a road diet be vindictive? I live out in this area as well, commute by car and bike to NE Colombia. I don’t mind it other than the fact that there isn’t a single bus line that runs up that direction.
It’s called progress. The future isn’t single occupancy vehicles and everybody knows it.Recommended 1
Maybe if they lost some funding then they could learn how to actually serve the community instead of tossing a deaf ear and pissing people off?Recommended 0
I was out in Multnomah not long ago, my home turf. Drove up our old street…SW Hume St. between 35th and 37th. Lots of new and remodeled houses and the cute little old place that held all six of us, but the street is as potholed as ever! No speeding cars here, easy to walk right down the middle, even ride a bike…I learned on our street pot holes and all. An easy walk to the “Village” via a very unpaved 36th; hardly a sidewalk to be found anywhere. All in all pretty nice…a little country town. Not much talk of LIDs…let someone else pay. But I’ll vote YES…taxes are generally the best money we spend! Streets, parks, libraries and more.Recommended 5
Another regressive tax that falls hardest on Portland’s working class who are under-served by TriMet and PBOT, hard pass. I don’t see why my neighbors should pay extra to fund projects in neighborhoods where the houses run $800k. Let them set up local taxing districts. It’s not like we can safely access those streets from my neighborhood anyway.
It looks like they threw in some token/low-value projects in St. Johns. Why in the hell is Ida getting repaved? Why are we still wasting tax payer on speed bumps that we all, including PBOT, know don’t discourage cut through drivers. Why is Delware getting a greenway “treatment” when its blocks from Concord. Is there anyone who works at PBOT who actually lives outside the city center?Recommended 1
I spoke with Sheila Parrott, PBOT Project Manager, and was informed that she lives in downtown. She oversees many projects that she will never use. When asked about the numbers about her “pilot project” and she tossed around some gibberish about “well, I’ve heard it’s been 50/50.” I’m not sure what planet she lives on but it seems like a clueless one.Recommended 0