Weekend Event Guide: New path opening, palm trees, tri season kickoff, and more

Congratulations! You made it through another week. Now that the winter doldrums have set in, it’s even more important to find inspiration and motivation to ride and stay connected to your community.

I hope this week’s selection helps you do that…

Saturday, January 25th

Endless Summer Saturdays – 9:00 am at Green Bridge Coffee (NE)

The Club Roule promises fun, friends, and three different routes to choose from on this “endurance paced group ride”. More info here.

Rocky Point Dig Day – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Do good before your ride good by joining NW Trail Alliance for this weekly trail maintenance event. Pre-registration required. More info here.

Anti-Bias, Anti-Privilege Seminar – 10:00 am at The Street Trust HQ (NW)

Bike advocacy consultant Courtney Williams is in Portland and wants to help organizers, activists, and community leaders get better at recognizing the impacts of bias and privilege — and how to take action to lessen its negative impacts on projects and policies. More info here.

Kronberg Multi-Use Trail Grand Opening – 12:00 pm at Johnson Creek Trailhead on Springwater (SE)

Join Bike Milwaukie for a short ride to the celebration that will mark the official opening of the new Kronberg Multi-Use Trail. More info here.

Three Speed Pub Crawl – 4:00 pm

Urban Adventure League is hosting this social soiree for 3-speeders. Register to find out meet-up spot. More info here.

Sunday, January 26th

Palm Tree Ride – 11:00 am at Palio (SE)

Illustrator, urban adventurer, historian, naturalist, and all-around nice guy Shawn Granton will host one of his best rides. Enjoy a 7-10 mile route that will stop to appreciate palms, madronas, yuccas, Oregon myrtles, and more!More info here.

Portland Triathlon Club Season Kickoff – 4:00 pm at Ecotrust (NW)

Want to add swim and run to your bike? Portland has a booming tri scene and this is the event to get plugged into it. More info here.

